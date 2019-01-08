Corporate Spending Innovations Announces New Dedicated Media Division

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI) announced today the establishment of a dedicated media division to support the growth and development of new payment solutions specific to media agencies and suppliers. Liane Sanson, previously Senior Vice President of Global Sales at CSI, will lead the operation as Divisional President, bringing over a decade of expertise in media to the product strategy.
"We've had a strong foothold in the media space for many years now, and we see the constant demand for innovation and improved payment solutions," said Liane Sanson, Divisional President of Media/Advertising Sales and Operations. "The creation of this division will better support our commitment to the media space and our intention to rollout an enhanced product line that includes superior customer and vendor support."
CSI currently provides payment products to global holding companies, as well as large and mid-size media agencies with value added vendor enablement and customer support that consistently outpace the competition. CSI will continue to provide these benefits along with automation services across the stream of accounts payable products. The focus of the new division will be fully integrated product enhancements, elevated customer support and vendor relationships, and new products specifically catered to the advertising industry.
"The media industry is, and always has been, a very important vertical for us," said David Disque, President of CSI. "Our ability to stay ahead of payments innovation and to solidify our position as leaders in the media space, offering best-in-class technology and customer support, are principles our company was founded on. We're excited to fortify our leadership in the media space and to unveil new technologies that specifically address the needs of media agencies and suppliers."
The recent acquisition of CSI by Edenred SA, the world leader in transactional solutions for companies, employees and merchants, effectively positions CSI with the additional assets required to make this media division and its evolving product line successful.
About CSI
CSI provides enterprise-ready payment solutions to world-leading brands with their highly secure corporate payments platform that includes CSI Paysystems, CSI Travel, CSI Go, CSI Connect, CSI Invoice, and Global-Fleet fuel cards. CSI customers can automate 100% of B2B payables including virtual credit card, ghost card, proprietary network, ACH, check, or FX with cross-border payments settled in local currency. CSI is a certified Mastercard processor and has obtained Visa Ready for Business Solutions approval.
SOURCE Corporate Spending Innovations
