El nuevo ranking internacional de la CTA suministra una lista de los 16 países que son líderes en amabilidad con la innovación

January 8, 2019
Durante la Conferencia del Estado de la Industria de la Consumer Technology Association (CTA) en CES® 2019, la CTA anunció 16 de los 61 países que lideran el mundo por tener el mejor entorno para la innovación, de acuerdo con su nueva 2019 International Innovation Scorecard (Tarjeta de Puntuación Internacional de Innovación 2019). Los Campeones de la Innovación este año son Australia, Canadá, Dinamarca, Estonia, Finlandia, Alemania, Israel, Luxemburgo, Países Bajos, Nueva Zelanda, Noruega, Singapur, Suecia, Suiza, el Reino Unido y los Estados Unidos.
Durante la presentación de apertura de la CTA, la Secretaria de Estado para Asuntos Económicos y Política Climática de los Países Bajos, Mona Keijzer, el Secretario de Estado para el Comercio Internacional del Reino Unido, Dr. Liam Fox y el Ministro de Educación e Investigación de Estonia, Mailis Reps, se unieron a Gary Shapiro, presidente y Director Ejecutivo de la CTA, en el escenario, para aceptar los premios de Innovation Champion (Campeón de la Innovación) en nombre de sus países.
“Estos países son líderes de nivel mundial en la creciente innovación”, afirmó Shapiro. “Cuando se trata de tecnología y política, valoran a los innovadores disruptivos. Para ser líderes en innovación, las naciones deben abandonar las reglas proteccionistas y terminar con las barreras que las limitan para crear las próximas grandes startups que cambiarán el mundo para mejor”.
Los nuevos Innovation Champions incluyen los premiados por primera vez, Alemania e Israel. Alemania llegó al nivel más alto gracias al nuevo crecimiento de los negocios y el acceso ampliamente extendido a las telecomunicaciones y los servicios en línea. En Israel, más de la mitad (51,5 por ciento) de su fuerza laboral está empleada en trabajos altamente calificados, casi la mitad (46,8 por ciento) de sus estudiantes universitarios obtienen títulos en campos de STEM — en segundo lugar, solo comparable con Singapur – y un 4,3 por ciento del producto bruto interno (PBI) se destina a la investigación y desarrollo (I+D), más que ningún otro país en la Scorecard.
En total, los Innovation Champions usualmente superan a otros países en medidas de libertad, banda ancha, actividad emprendedora, resiliencia – una nueva categoría que cuantifica el grado en el cual el gobierno y la sociedad de un país son sostenibles – y los Vehículos de Conducción Autónoma.
Mientras tanto, tres ex Innovation Champions salieron de los rankings de 2019. La tasa fiscal más alta de Austria del 55 por ciento, la disminución año tras año del 15 por ciento de la República Checa en inversión de I+D y la decisión de Portugal de presionar a los sitios web de corto plazo a que compartan sus datos con el gobierno los hizo descender a Innovation Leaders este año.
Otras tendencias de 2019 incluyen:
- Países pequeños que tienden a liderar en la inversión en I+D. Israel y Corea del Sur gastaron la mayor parte de su PBI en I+D, con más del cuatro por ciento, seguido de Suiza (3,4 por ciento), Suecia (3,3 por ciento) y Austria (3,1 por ciento).
- En cada continente, los países con velocidades de descarga promedio por encima de los 18 mbps también mejoraron su calificación en general.
- Ocho de los 10 países más resilientes — calificados con criterios que incluyen la visibilidad de la cadena de insumos y la fortaleza de la infraestructura digital y física — son europeos.
- Ninguno de los 38 países que retornaron vieron caer su calificación en Conducción de Vehículos. De hecho, muchos han alentado el desarrollo de vehículos de conducción autónoma, desarrollando los vehículos públicos de tránsito de conducción autónoma, o preparándose para construir pistas de prueba internacionales. Año tras año,hemos visto más países que adoptan leyes que permiten las pruebas de SDV.
- EE.UU. y China dominan en unicornios – startups domésticas valuadas en mil millones de dólares o más – creadas en la década pasada, por 10 millones de personas en la población. EE.UU. lidera con 133, China tiene 120 y el tercero en la lista es el Reino Unido que tiene 12.
La 2019 International Innovation Scorecard incluye un adicional de 23 países, para un total de 61 países y la Unión Europea. La International Innovation Scorecard es un análisis comparativo de 14 categorías diferentes que incluyen las velocidades de banda ancha promedio, políticas compartidas de economía, adopción de vehículos de conducción autónoma, regulaciones sobre drones y la capacidad de un país para soportar y recuperarse de las catástrofes. Para más información, visite www.internationalscorecard.com.
Acerca de CES:
CES® es el lugar de reunión del mundo para todos los que prosperan en el negocio de las tecnologías de consumo. Ha servido como campo de prueba para los innovadores y las tecnologías innovadoras durante 50 años -el escenario global donde las innovaciones de próxima generación se introducen en el mercado. Como el evento práctico más grande en su tipo, CES muestra todos los aspectos de la industria. De propiedad y producida por la Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, atrae a los líderes mundiales del negocio y los pensadores pioneros. Puede ver los destacados en video de CES. Siga a CES en línea en CES.tech y en las redes sociales.
Acerca de la Consumer Technology Association:
La Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ es la asociación empresarial que representa a la industria de tecnología de consumo de los Estados Unidos, de 398 mil millones, que respalda a más de 15 millones de empleos en EE.UU.. Más de 2.200 compañías – 80 por ciento de las cuales son pequeñas empresas y startups; otras están entre las marcas más famosas del mundo – gozan de los beneficios de la membresía en la CTA, que incluyen respaldo a las políticas, investigación de mercado, educación técnica, promoción industrial, desarrollo de estándares y el fomento de las relaciones de negocios y estratégicas. La CTA también posee y produce CES® – el punto de reunión del mundo para todos los que prosperan en el negocio de las tecnologías de consumo. Las ganancias de CES se reinvierten en los servicios de la CTA a la industria.
