Razer HyperSense to Champion Next-Level Tactile Gaming Immersion by Powering an Ecosystem of Haptic Devices

|January 8, 2019 05:39 PM EST
(CES 2019) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced Razer HyperSense, an ecosystem of interconnected haptic-powered gaming devices designed to deliver a cohesive and high-fidelity haptics experience for superior gaming immersion.
Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said: “We are finally able to feel what we see and hear all around using the gaming arena, sensing the hiss of enemy fire or feeling the full bass of a monster’s growl. Much like Razer Chroma where we have demonstrated the power of a connected lighting system across gaming devices, Razer HyperSense syncs gaming devices equipped with high-fidelity haptic motors to enhance immersion in gaming.”
How Razer HyperSense Works:
Razer HyperSense takes advantage of each device’s position in a traditional PC gaming setup to provide powerful 360-degree tactile feedback and immersion that allows gamers to feel explosions on their right, enemies approaching from behind or an incoming attack from the front. It features advanced haptic technologies developed by Lofelt™, SUBPAC™ and others.
Out of the box, Razer HyperSense intelligently triggers devices to provide high-fidelity feedback based on positional audio or specific sound cues like the impact of a hammer, firing of a rocket launcher or the blowing of a gust of wind from the left to the right. This combination of both environmental audio cues and more immediate sounds around an in-game character will provide complete 360-degree immersion.
Like Razer Chroma, Razer HyperSense is capable of a more distinct and powerful immersive experience via game developer integrations which tie specific game events, audio queues and game mechanics to high-definition haptics capable of reproducing a wider variety of vibrations than conventional haptic devices for natural and lifelike feedback.
Razer is currently working with game developers for deeper integration with the technology. Interested parties can contact: [email protected]
“Razer HyperSense has tons of potential to increase immersion in gaming,” said Tim Willits, Studio Director at id Software. “I recently tried the Razer Nari Ultimate, and the added layer of tactile feedback to positional sound made me feel even more engaged and aware of my surroundings. I can’t wait to try an entire ecosystem of haptic enabled devices working together to bring to life the world and action of video games.”
A preview of Razer HyperSense can be experienced at CES 2019, delivered also with positional audio powered by THX™ Spatial Audio. The setup will include the Razer Nari Ultimate, the first wireless gaming headset from Razer to feature Razer HyperSense as well as a mouse and wrist wrest with haptics by Lofelt™ and a chair with haptics by SUBPAC™.
For more information on Razer HyperSense at CES 2019 please visit:
www.razer.com/Razer-hypersense-ces
For more information about the Razer Nari Ultimate and Razer HyperSense,
please visit:
www.razer.com/gaming-audio/razer-nari-ultimate
www.razer.com/nari-ultimate-hypersense
Video: http://rzr.to/FeelEveryBattle
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.
Razer’s software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games download store that offers rewards for gamers.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
ABOUT LOFELT
Lofelt is pioneering natural haptics for immersive user experiences in consumer devices. The company develops intelligent software and wideband haptic actuators that raise the standard for high-definition haptic feedback.
Its latest product, Lofelt Wave™, uses advanced digital signal processing to transform audio into high-resolution haptic signals in real time, delivering realistic tactile sensations in headphones, smartphones, laptops, gaming controllers and AR/VR/XR headsets.
Founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany, Lofelt launched the Basslet haptic wearable for immersive music listening in 2016.
The company has raised $6.7M in funding to this date, including investment from Horizons Ventures (investors in N26, Skype, Slack, Improbable, Teralytics and Zoom).
Learn more at lofelt.com.
ABOUT SUBPAC
Since 2013, SUBPAC has been the global leader in high-fidelity tactile audio technology for music, gaming, automotive and media; transforming traditional audio content into multi-sensory physical experiences. Beyond haptics, SUBPAC’s proprietary customizable hardware and software platform enables creators to unlock the power of bass frequencies and optimize their content for a deeper audience connection.
With offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Montreal and London, SUBPAC is powered by a team of key investors including Timbaland, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Playground Global and Faurecia.
Visit www.subpac.com for more information.
Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™
