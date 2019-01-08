WeWork conclude un investimento da $6 miliardi da parte di SoftBank

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 05:41 PM EST
WeWork oggi ha annunciato di aver ricevuto un investimento da $6 miliardi da parte di SoftBank. $5 miliardi nella forma di capitale primario di crescita e il rimanente $1 miliardo in capitale secondario che verrà utilizzato per finanziare acquisti di titoli da parte di investitori e dipendenti. La valutazione post-monetaria di WeWork è attualmente a $47 miliardi.
Come già annunciato in precedenza, questo investimento comprende un impegno finanziario di $4 miliardi da parte di SoftBank sotto forma di una obbligazione convertibile da $1 miliardo e un warrant da $3 miliardi. Dal 2017, WeWork e le sue controllate hanno ora raccolto oltre $10 miliardi in impegni totali da SoftBank.
“WeWork sta stravolgendo un settore da diversi trilioni di dollari con una piattaforma tecnologica che offre una soluzione completa per le esigenze di spazio. WeWork ha già riscontrato una crescita ineguagliata e siamo fiduciosi che con la visione di Adam e questo capitale di crescita la società sarà in grado di perseguire aggressivamente le enormi opportunità di mercato che si trova davanti”, ha spiegato Masayoshi Son, Presidente e CEO di SoftBank Group Corp.
WeWork inoltre ha annunciato oggi il lancio di The We Company. The We Company realizzerà WeWork, WeLive e WeGrow come tre attività commerciali distinte che amplieranno l'impegno esistente di WeWork in questi settori: la mission di WeWork è quella di creare un mondo in cui le persone lavorano per creare una vita, non solo un'esistenza; la mission di WeLive è costruire un mondo in cui nessuno si senta solo; mentre la mission di WeGrow è scatenare i superpoteri di ogni essere umano.
“Attraverso l'ampia rete di WeWork e la comunità di Meetup, The We Company ora interessa circa 5 milioni di persone nel mondo, con finanziamento sufficiente a raggiungere altri milioni di persone. Siamo motivati dall'impatto che sappiamo di poter avere quando tutti noi lavoriamo insieme con intenti condivisi. Sono grato ai nostri dipendenti, membri, e all'incredibile partner che abbiamo in SoftBank per il suo impegno nella nostra missione”, ha aggiunto Adam Neumann, Co-fondatore e CEO di The We Company.
WeWork ha iniziato il 2019 con più di 400.000 membri presso 425 sedi in 100 città di 27 paesi. I clienti aziendali (membri con oltre 1.000 dipendenti) hanno rappresentato oltre il 30% della base totale di membri nella società. Il 46% dei membri aziendali riconosce a WeWork il merito di aver dato loro la libertà e flessibilità di crescere in nuovi mercati. Nel settembre 2018, il 30% dei Global Fortune 500 erano con WeWork.
Per saperne di più su The We Company, visitare we.co.
Informazioni su The We Company
La mission che guida The We Company è sollevare la coscienza del mondo. La società intende aiutare le persone a vivere in maniera proattiva e finalizzata ad uno scopo, ad essere studenti di vita e per la vita, e ad accettare il fatto che gli essere umani si evolvono in continuazione e sono in un costante stato di autoscoperta, autocrescita e cambiamento.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006112/it/
