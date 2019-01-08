Le processeur IP d'intelligence artificielle de VeriSilicon est utilisé dans le système sur puce (SoC) des grands écrans de prochaine génération pour la maison connectée

|By Business Wire
VeriSilicon a annoncé aujourd'hui que le chef de file Broadcom Inc. a choisi sa gamme Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano de processeur IP à intelligence artificielle (IA) pour le système sur puce (SoC) de son décodeur de prochaine génération. Avec une évolutivité totale, une consommation énergétique extrêmement basse à TOPS réduits et des performances élevées dépassant les 100 TOPS, Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano IP alimente les appareils connectés de prochaine génération sur de multiples segments de marché, comme la maison connectée, les caméras de surveillance, les applications ADAS automobiles et Edge Server. L'architecture programmable OCL/OVX du processeur Vivante VIP permet une adoption rapide des nouveaux réseaux neuronaux.
Cette annonce coïncide avec le CES 2019, où de nouveaux dispositifs présentés durant tout l'événement seront équipés de la technologie de pointe de VeriSilicon, notamment les solutions de décodeur (STB) intelligent de Broadcom, équipées de Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano AI IP.
"Nous pensons que l'incorporation des capacités IA permet à nos solutions de décodeur de soutenir les services avancés que les consommateurs attendent lorsqu'ils interagissent avec leurs appareils de divertissement", déclare Rich Nelson, vice-président principal et directeur général, service décodeurs et modem câblé chez Broadcom. "Nous prévoyons que les usages en pleine évolution de l'IA continueront de positionner nos solutions au centre de l'expérience de divertissement des consommateurs. L'annonce d'aujourd'hui illustre notre engagement en faveur des clients et pour faire évoluer nos solutions, tout en continuant de promouvoir des contenus de haute qualité."
"Nous sommes absolument ravis que Broadcom a choisi la gamme Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano de processeur IP d'intelligence artificielle de VeriSilicon pour ses décodeurs. Nous avons déjà déployé une IA basée sur Android et Linux compatible avec TensorFlow et TensorFlow-Light de Google, en plus des réseaux neuronaux communs", déclare Weijin Dai, vice-président exécutif et directeur général, service propriété intellectuelle, chez VeriSilicon. "Nous voyons d'importantes synergies dans l'application d'IA à un vaste éventail de dispositifs sur de multiples segments de marché. Avec nos produits IP IA éprouvés et notre système SDK ECO largement déployé, nous aidons nos clients à mettre rapidement sur le marché leurs dispositifs prêts pour l'IA. Une étroite collaboration avec les leaders du secteur, comme Broadcom, stimulera encore plus notre technologie AI Vision, AI Voice et AI Pixel pour atteindre de nouveaux sommets et développer notre système ECO."
"VeriSilicon a lourdement investi dans le développement des technologies IA, et a travaillé en étroite collaboration avec les leaders du secteur pour intégrer les capacités IA dans les produits finaux afin de récolter les fruits de l'IA. Nous sommes heureux de travailler avec Broadcom sur des produits de maison connectée et des décodeurs", souligne Wayne Dai, président et chef de la direction de VeriSilicon.
À propos de VeriSilicon
VeriSilicon est une société Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS®) qui fournit des solutions SoC et SiP de premier rang, et un fournisseur d'adresses IP disposant d'un des portefeuilles les plus éprouvés et complets pour répondre à divers marchés, notamment les appareils connectés mobiles, les centres de données, l'Internet des objets (IdO), l'automobile, le secteur industriel et l'électronique médicale.
Notre service clef en main permet de passer de la conception à la fabrication, aux tests et à l'emballage d'une puce en un temps record en tant que service efficace et rentable pour les clients, aussi bien les jeunes sociétés que les entreprises bien établies, les OEM, ODM, et les grandes sociétés de plateformes Internet/nuagiques.
Les adresses IP de traitement de pixels intelligent et évolutif Vivante® de VeriSilicon, depuis l'entrée caméra jusqu'à la sortie d'affichage, incluent des solutions complètes ISP, NPU, GPU et GPGPU, codec vidéo Hantro® , et contrôleur d'affichage, qui fournissent des PPA et QOR hautement différenciés sur les périphériques, en périphérie et sur le cloud. Les solutions ZSP® évolutives de VeriSilicon sont largement utilisées dans des applications audio/voix HD et des applications de connectivité BLE5.0, Wi-Fi et NB-IoT.
Fondée en 2001 et basée à Shanghai, en Chine, VeriSilicon compte plus de 700 employés avec cinq centres de R&D aux États-Unis et en Chine, et dix bureaux de vente dans le monde.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez visiter www.verisilicon.com.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006115/fr/
