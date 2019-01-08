Fusion92 Launches Redbox's First-Ever National Campaign

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 06:01 PM EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Fusion92, an independent marketing innovation agency, launched Redbox's first-ever national campaign consisting of two spots: "Prehensile Feet" and "Date Night." Launching online on December 19, 2018, and running live during the Redbox Bowl on December 31, 2018, the campaign lives up to Redbox's reputation for offering high-quality entertainment.
The campaign is the agency's kickoff engagement with the entertainment company, and the agency's first broadcast work under the creative leadership of Executive Creative Director Josh Hurley. "This is the kind of work that gets creatives excited – the chance to make the sort of communication that entertains and engages consumers in the way a great film or game does," said Hurley.
According to Fred Ehle, VP of Marketing at Redbox, the spots work because they feel more like cinema than ads: "We wanted them to feel like tiny bits of a documentary, like a trailer or a scene plucked from a film. You get the feeling there's more footage out there, that it's part of a larger story."
John Geletka, SVP, Agency Services at Fusion92, credits the process: "Great work comes from great partnerships. Client. Agency. Production. When it aligns, you get something special. Something entertaining. Something true to the brand. We are beyond excited to be a part of Redbox's first national campaign."
Fusion92 tapped award-winning director Dave Laden of Hungry Man Productions to shoot both spots. He was stoked to work with F92 and Redbox, and loved the creative boldness, adding, "It creates an energy that allows more good things to happen and for the best ideas to find their way to the top."
The first spot, "Prehensile Feet," introduces viewers to Yaki, an entirely regular man who gets incredible joy, and a lot more "all," from Redbox's entertainment offerings by way of having feet that work like hands.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgHABPhEwt4
The second spot, "Date Night," introduces viewers to couple Kristen and Todd. For some couples, getting hitched was their smartest decision. For Kristen, renting with Redbox reigns supreme. After all, with the brand's variety and value, what could be smarter than that?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_m-i6fK-Cw
The campaign was further supported in social through strategic responses with fun memes and GIFs available for download on giphy.com.
About Fusion92
Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Chicago-based independent marketing innovation agency that focuses on helping growth-stage and Fortune 500 companies across a number of industries including financial services, CPG, telecommunications and automotive. As a full-service agency, Fusion92 partners with its clients on consumer engagement that spans both traditional and digital media, leveraging its talents in creative, user experience, design, technology and media. Learn more at www.Fusion92.com.
Redbox Bowl Credits
Brand: Redbox
CMO: Ash ElDifrawi
VP of Marketing: Fred Ehle
Director of Brand and Product Marketing: Maura Grey
Director of Creative Services: Durriya Gunja
Agency: Fusion92
Executive Creative Director: Josh Hurley
SVP, Agency Services: John Geletka
Creative Director: Eric Wolinsky
Copywriters: Kyle Gunby, JK Lyons, Ron Lazzeretti, Cayne Collier, Megan Kellie
Art Director: Laura Clesse
Executive Producer: Anwar Khuri
Senior Integrated Producer: Andrea Horn
Production Business Manager: Adele M. Green
CEO: Matt Murphy
President: Doug Dome
SVP, Client Services: Mark Skroch
Account Director: McKenzie Closen
Production Company: Hungry Man
Director: Dave Laden
Producer: Caleb Dewart
Director Of Photography: Ava Berkofsky
Production Designer: Zach Matthews
Editor: Adam Parker
Executive Producers: Caleb Dewart, Kevin Byrne, Mino Jarjura
Cost Production/Vfx/Finishing: Carbon Vfx
Lead Flame Artist: Michael Sarabia
Flame Artist: Michael C. Anderson
Flame Artist: Chris Wiseman
Flame Artist: Kieran Walsh
Flame Artist: Peter Mayor
Flame Assistant: Steven Wind
Colorist: Julien Biard
Producer: Lauryn Grimando
Executive Producer: Phil Linturn
Post Production Sound: NoiseFloor LTD
Mixer: Jamie VanadiaAudio Assistant: Victoria Salazar
Sound Producer: Katie Waters
Music Company: See Music
Composer: Andrew Ecklund
CONTACT: Doug Dome, 888-550-4864 ext. 202, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion92-launches-redboxs-first-ever-national-campaign-300775276.html
SOURCE Fusion92
