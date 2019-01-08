Global Video Games Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Video Games in US$ Million by the following Platforms: Console Games, PC Games (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games, and Mobile Games.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131217



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles112 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Activision Blizzard, Inc.

- Atari SA

- BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.

- Capcom Co., Ltd.

- Electronic Arts, Inc.

- iWin, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131217



VIDEO GAMES MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Console Games

PC Games (excluding Online Games)

Casual Web Games

Mobile Games



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Video Gaming - An Introductory Prelude

Video Games: A Sprawling Industry Presenting Opportunities to a Wide Range of Participants

Table 1: Global Video Games Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Market Value by Source of Revenue for Years 2013, 2015 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Video Games Software Market - A Review

Online Digital Downloads & Browser Based Games Overshadow Physical Retail Game Software

Table 2: World Market for Video Games Software: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Physical & Online Gaming Formats for Years 2012, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PC Online Games Leads the Pack

Table 3: World Market for Online Gaming Software (Downloads & Online Browser Based): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Segment for Years 2013, 2015 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Demographics of Modern Players Sets Stage for Increased Consumption of Video Games

Boys & Young Men - The Traditional Users

Gamers Get Older

Table 4: Global Gaming Market - Average Age of Video Gamers in 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Gaming Market - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Gamers by Age Group for 2015 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Grey Gamers Grow in Number

Women: Succumbing to the Charms of Video Games

Table 6: Global Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by Gender for Years 2014 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Perceived Educative Value of Video Games Fosters Growth in the Market Over the Years

Advent of Novel Technologies Foster Growth for Video Games Market

Exciting Technology Trends Drive the Video Gaming Industry

Current & Future Analysis

Entertaining Trends from Electronic Entertainment Expo

Regulatory Framework

Recreational Software Advisory Council (RSAC)

Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB)

Pan European Games Information (PEGI)



3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES



The Gaming Industry

Major Gaming Trends

For the Disabled

Edith Finch

Recognizing the LGBT

Nier: Automata

Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Destiny 2

Indie Games

Playerunknown€™s Battlegrounds

Horizon: Zero Dawn

XBox One X

Ongoing Technological Advancements Fuel Growth for Video Games Market

€˜Serious€™ Gamers - The Only Saving Grace for Boxed & Digital Download Console Gaming Software

A Look into the Key Trends in Consoles Software Market

Digital Downloads Grow in Number

New Generation of Home Console Games with Unique Attributes Sustains Audience Interest Over the Last Few Years

Cross-Platform Gaming

New Home Consoles Software Benefit from Cross-Platform Trend

Smaller Consoles Helps Sustain Market Prospects for Console Software Vendors

Action Games Genre Top Video Console Software Sales

Launch of VR Variants to Help Consoles Market Stay Afloat Despite Emerging Competition from Online Streaming & Mobile Platforms

Review of Latest Video Gaming Consoles

PlayStation 4 Pro

Xbox One X

Nintendo Switch

SNES Classic Edition

Key Statistical Findings on Console Gaming Market

Table 7: Global Number of Gamers (In Million) by Platform for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Video Game Console Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Current Generation Video Game Consoles by Platform Version (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Gaming Console Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Top Four Current Generation Video Game Consoles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Gaming Console Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Top Three Previous Generation Video Game Consoles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Video Game Console Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales by Console Version (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Best Selling Video Game Genres as of 2017 Ranked by Percentage Share of Total Games Sold (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Console Gaming Market (2017): Ranking of Best Selling Console Games by Unit Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Niche Opportunities Help Boxed & Digital Download PC Games Software in its Battle Against Browser and Mobile Gaming Variants

Digital Download Game Versions Grow at the Cost of Boxed PC Games

Key Opportunity Indicators for PC Games Software

Table 14: World Market for Personal Computers - Breakdown of Annual Volume Shipments (in Million Units) by Type for Period 2016 Through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Percentage of Survey Respondents Against Device Platforms Used by them for Playing Video Games by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Top Devices by Games Revenues (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Comparison of Key Capabilities of PCs & Leading Consoles for Gaming

Table 17: Leading Gaming Platforms of 2017 Ranked by Percentage of Game Developers Working on a Game by Gaming Platform (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: PC Game Genres of 2018E Ranked by Percentage of Survey Respondents€™ Interests in PC/Console Games (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Best Selling PC Game Titles Globally By Unit Sales as of January 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Online Browser Based Games - Fast Losing Sheen

PC MMOGs - Losing Popularity to Wireless Gaming Versions

Even Mobile & Console Web Browsers Fail to Revive Online Browser Based Gaming Segment

Mobile Gaming

Huge Growth Potential for Mobile Gaming

Mobile/Wireless Gaming Software Downloads - A High Growth Market Segment

Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Sets Stage for Evolution of Mobile Games

Table 20: Global Mobile Communications Market: Number of SIM Connections and Penetration Rates for Years 2015, 2017 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Global Mobile Communications Market: Number of Unique Mobile Subscribers and Penetration Rates for Years 2015, 2017 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Market for Mobile Handsets: Breakdown of Volume Sales in Million Units for Years 2013, 2015 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smartphones - Shot in the Arm for Mobile Games

Smartphones Sales Continue to Grow Across the Globe - A Key Opportunity Indicator for Mobile Games

Table 23: Global Market for Smartphones (2013, 2015 & 2019): Breakdown of Volume Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Smartphone Market: Top 10 Countries with Highest Smartphone Penetration Rates as a Percentage of Population for Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market

Entertainment Applications Lead Smartphone Content: Indication of Potential in Store for Mobile Gaming

Opportunity Indicators

Table 25: Global Mobile Internet Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Percentage Breakdown of Time Spent by Users on Wireless Games by Location (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Global Mobile Apps Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Average Time Spent (In Minutes) On Mobile Apps on Smartphones & Tablets Worldwide Per User Per Day: Breakdown by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Downloadable Mobile Video Games Pips Traditional Message Based Games

Table 29: Top Reasons for Gaming Downloads Measured as a Percentage of User Responses to Given Reasons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile Social Networking Adds Fillip to the Wireless Gaming Market

Expanding Consumer Base for Wireless Games

Table 30: Worldwide Wireless Gaming Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Mobile Gamers by Age Brackets- Under 18, 18-49, and Above 50 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Worldwide Wireless Games Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Mobile Gamers by Gender - Male and Female (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile Internet - The Backbone of Mobile Browser & App Based Gaming

Table 32: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic (2016, 2018E & 2020P) (In Exabytes/month) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (2015 & 2020) - Percentage Share Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Basic Phones, Smartphones, PCs, Tablets, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Freemium Model Generates Additional Revenue Opportunities for Online Streaming & Digitally Downloadable Games Across Platforms

Cloud Technology: Optimally Positioned to Provide Online & Wireless Gaming Experience

Cloud Gaming: An Emerging Platform for Games Distribution

Key Benefits of Cloud Technology that are Expected to Boost Internet Gaming Platforms

Economic Benefits

Extreme Scalability

Ubiquity

Data Management Concerns Outsourced

Cloud Insurance Shields from Losses

Remote Access: The Real Flavor of Cloud Gaming

Mobile Cloud-Gaming - The New Paradigm

Softening Prices Increases Number of Gamers - Bodes Well for the Market

Seasonal Demand Patterns Characterize Video Games Market

Convergence of Video & Games to be a Key Growth Factor in Coming Years

Table 34: Global eSports Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World eSports Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Geographic Region for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developments at Hardware & Content Level Boosts Opportunities for Video Games Software

Physical and Digital Crossover Adds New Dimension to Video Gaming

Video Games with Motion Control Keeps Players Glued

3D Gaming Titles Soar in Demand

Table 36: World Market for Stereoscopic 3D Screens (2018P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Biotic Video Games to Make Games More Lifelike

Introduction AR/VR Experience in Video Games to Boost Industry Revenue

Table 37: US Gamers Interest in VR: Percentage of Individuals Across Age Groups Against by their Willing to Commit on Devices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: VR Solutions Market in Gaming Sector (2015 & 2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Device Platforms (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: VR Solutions Market in Gaming Sector (2018E): Estimated Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of VR Game Users by Device Platforms (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developers Prefer RPG-like, Built-in Features

Advancements in HTML5 - A Major Boost for Mobile Games

NFC Technology Increases Adoption of Wireless Multi-Player Games

Ability to Accept User Driven Changes Increases User Involvement

Convergence & Improved Network Capability: Crucibles for Success

Developing Markets to Lend Traction to the Market in the Short to Medium Term Period

Table 40: Global Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Video Gamers by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Global Percentage Share Breakdown of Annual Shipments of Smartphones by Region for the year 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Blurring Boarders Extend Huge Opportunity for Developers

Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Finally See Their Efforts Get Rewarded

Distribution Channel

Table 42: Global Video Games Software Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek into Challenges in Store

Rising Game Development Costs Jeopardizes Developers€™ Profitability

Table 43: Video Game Development Scenario: Average Expenditure, Team Size and No. of Days by Platform (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Global Video Game Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Project Budgets by Platform (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aggressive Marketing Strategies Make Gamers Uncomfortable

Reselling Hurts New Title Purchases

Software Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market€™s Sails

Negative Publicity Over Violent Video Games Blemishes Business Opportunities

Lack of Skilled Workforce Hurting New Product Development Initiatives

Challenges to Reckon With for Online Games

Free-to-Play Games - A Major Threat for Paid Online & Wireless Gaming Titles



4. TRANSFORMATION THROUGH TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS



Key Impact Innovations in Video Games

Innovations in Hardware

Innovation in AI Research and Technology

Innovation in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

Innovation beyond Technology

Gaming Advancements during Last Decade

Gaming Industry Continues to Transform Driven by Technology Advancements

AI Innovations Transform Video Games

Making Non-player Characters Smarter

Enhancing Graphics Quality

Supporting High-Fidelity Gaming on Mobile Device

Blockchain Benefits in the Video Games Sector



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Video Games: A Primer

Video Games Software: A Definition

A Look into the Video Games Software Distribution Platforms

Physical Boxed Video Games

DVDs

CDs

CD-ROMs

Cartridges

Online Downloads

Online Casual Web Browser Games

Video Games Software: Classification By Gaming Platform

Console Games Software

PC Games Software (excluding Online Games)

Casual Web Games

MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game)

Perpetual State Worlds (PSW)

Mobile Games Software

Video Games Software: Classification By Game Genres

Adventure/Role-Playing

Action

Fighting/Combat Game

First-Person Shooter Games

Sports

Simulations

Strategy Games

Miscellaneous/Other

Rhythm/Action

Platformer

Puzzle

Racing/Flying

The Eighth Generation of Video Game Consoles - An Overview

A Glance at Key Specifications

Wii U

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Other Home Video Game Consoles Released in the Recent Past

Upcoming Home Video Game Consoles

Gaming - Process Overview

Existing Model

Design

Development

In-house Developers

Third Party Developers

Independent Developers

Publishing

Distribution

Retail

Existing Value Chain Model

Emerging Models

A Typical Model of Emerging Value Chain



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The Leading Gaming Companies Worldwide

Consolidation Rife in the Market

Game Developers Focus on Diversity

Mobile Gaming Market - A Competitive Perspective

Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies

Even Non-Gaming Enterprises Join the Fray

Consolidation of Mobile Game Publishers

Leading Ten Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market (2018E)

Outsourcing: An Antidote to the Predicament

Key Market Share Findings & Rankings

Table 45: Global Video Games Market (Including Software, Hardware & Subscriptions) (2017E): Breakdown of Market Revenue in US$ Billion by Top 5 Leading Publishers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Popular Games

Immense Popularity of Battle Royale

Indie Games Flood Switch

Availability of Wii U Ports on Switch

Sony and Microsoft Juggle with Exclusives

Top 10 Games of 2017 Across Platform

6.1 Focus on Select Players

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (USA)

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (USA)

King Digital Entertainment plc (UK)

Atari SA (France)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (Japan)

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Electronic Arts, Inc. (USA)

PopCap Games, Inc. (USA)

iWin, Inc. (USA)

Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Konami Gaming Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Studios (USA)

Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Sega Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sony Interactive Entertainment (USA)

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Square Enix Ltd (UK)

Take 2 Interactive Software, Inc. (USA)

Tetris Holding, LLC (USA)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France)

6.2 Product Launches

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Launches SOULCALIBUR VI

Konami Gaming Debuts New KX 43 Video Slot Cabinet

Retro-Bit® Launches New GoRetro! Portable Handheld Console

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Launches DRAGON BALL FighterZ® on Nintendo Switch„¢

Activision and FromSoftware Announce Sekiro„¢ Game with RPG Elements

Sony Interactive Entertainment Announces the Availability of PlayStation®Classic

Sony Interactive Entertainment Introduces PS4„¢Pro 500 Million Limited Edition

Konami Gaming Launches Video Slot Themes and Base Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment Introduces PlayStation®4 Days of Play Limited Edition

Konami Gaming Announces Array of Games and Technology at NIGA 2018

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Launches DRAGON BALL® FighterZ for Xbox One, PS®4 System, and PCs

EA Unveils Anthem„¢

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and Bigben Interactive Release WRC 6

Sony Interactive Entertainment Launches Glacier White PS4 CUH - 2000 Series

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Keywords Studios Acquires Yokozuna Data

Microsoft Acquires Four Game Studios

The Tetris Company Partners with IMG

AT&T Partners with ESL

Microsoft Teams Up with Razer for Xbox One

Disney Partners with Perblue and Three Other Mobile Developers

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Lenovo Sign Two-Year Patent License Agreement for PlayStation®VR

The RLJ Companies Enters into Agreement with Scientific Games

AtGames® Enters into Agreement with The Tetris Company for Iconic Puzzle Game

EA Acquires Respawn Entertainment

Hasbro Gaming Enters into a Partnership with Nintendo for Monopoly Gamer

Fender Extends Video Game Partnership with Harmonix

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE Signs a License Agreement with Studio Appeal for its Video Game OUTCAST

2K Extends its Partnership with WWE for Video Game Properties



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Console Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Console Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Console Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PC Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for PC Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for PC Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PC Video Games Software by Product Type - Digital and Boxed Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for PC Video Games Software by Product Type - Digital and Boxed Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for PC Video Games Software by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Digital and Boxed Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital PC Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World Historic Review for Digital PC Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital PC Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boxed PC Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World Historic Review for Boxed PC Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World 14-Year Perspective for Boxed PC Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Casual Web Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: World Historic Review for Casual Web Games Software by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: World 14-Year Perspective for Casual Web Games Software by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: World Historic Review for Mobile Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Video Games Software by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Market Trends in Nutshell

Video Games Set to Drive Future Hardware/ Software Innovation

Video Games Software: Market Basics

Changing Demographics: A Primer Driver

A Snapshot

Key Statistical Data

Table 70: US Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Share of Gamers by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: US Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Share of Gamers by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Video Games Market (2017): Best Selling Video Games by Number of Units Sold

Table 72: US Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage of Video Gamers Playing Games with Others by Gamer Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: US Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales by Super Genres (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: US Video Games Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: US Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Physical and Digital Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Console Game Software Continues to Remain Major Revenue Contributor for Video Games Market

Software for Leading Console Manufacturers Take the Major Share in Console Gaming Software Market

Wireless Gaming Makes Massive Strides

Competition Heats Up, Reduces Profit Margins for Online & Wireless Game Developers

Publishers Keen on Enhancing Product Portfolio

Distribution Dynamics

Traditional Stores - Losing Sheen & Almost Extinct

Retail Stores

Specialty Video Stores

Others

Digital Distribution Gathers Momentum

Other Factors Driving Revenue Growth

Hollywood and Video Games

Films Inspired by Games

Games Borrow from Films

Violent & Adult Theme Video Games: Cause for Concern

ESA: A Dedicated Platform for Interactive Game Publishers

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: US Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: US 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Video Game Development to Seek New Highs

Mobile Gaming Set to Raise the Bar

Regulatory Mechanism

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Canadian Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

Unique Features of Japanese Gaming Industry

Mobile Gaming - Dominates the Video Games Market in Japan

Expanding Demographics and New Markets to Revive Japanese Video Games Market

Regulatory Mechanism

Assessing Nintendo€™s Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Japanese Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview of the European Video Games Industry

Demographics of the European Gaming Industry

Mobile Gaming Market - On Growth Path

Distribution Channel

Table 85: European Video Games Software Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: European Historic Review for Video Games Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: European 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: European Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: European 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Table 92: French Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: French Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: French 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: German Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: German 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Table 99: Italian Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Software Sales by Physical and Digital Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 100: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Italian Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

The Gaming Market

Political Games Emerge During Brexit

Mobile Games Propel Growth in the Overall Gaming Market

Table 103: Mobile Gaming Market in the UK (2018E): Percentage Breakdown by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Mobile Gaming Market in the UK (2018E): Penetration Rate (in %) by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Advergaming to Target Right Customers

Distribution Scenario

Market Trends & Issues

Educational Games Hold Out

Fantasy Themes Offer Fantastic Prospects

Pop Stars, Music, & Video Games Combo Could Spell Success

Piracy: The Biggest Spoilsport

Entertainment & Leisure Software Publishers Association: Collective Identity

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: UK Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: UK 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 108: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Spanish Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 111: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Russian Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 114: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of Video Games Market in Asia-Pacific

Swift Growth Ahead for Wireless Video Games Industry in Asia-Pacific

Asia-The Hotbed for Multiplayer Gaming

Distribution Channel

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Video Games Software Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Geographic Region - Australia, China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Video Games Software by Geographic Region - Australia, China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Australia, China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 Australia

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 124: Australian Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Gamers by Age Group (As a Proportion of Population) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Australian Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Gamers by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 126: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Australian Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 China

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Chinese Video Games Market Continues to Fly High

Lifting of Console Ban Props Up Console Games Software

Licensing - A Strategy Driving Video Games Market in China

Mobile Games Make a Mark in China

LTE Poised to Deliver High Impact on Mobile Gaming

Transition from Casual Gamers to Hardcore Gamers: The New Market Trait

Table 129: Chinese Mobile Games Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Average Time Spending Per Day on Mobile Games (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Chinese Mobile Gaming Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Domestic Players Face Increased Competition

Domestic Gaming Companies Expanding in the West

China€™s Transformation to Software Hub Helps Video Games Market

Govt. Restrictions on Video Games May Restrict Chinese Gaming Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 131: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Chinese Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 South Korea

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

South Korea - Huge Demand for Mobile Gaming

Table 134: South Korean Mobile Gaming Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Gamers by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Attention on AR

B.Market Analytics

Table 135: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: South Korean Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Peek Into Select Regional Markets

India

Indian Video Game Industry to See Tremendous Growth

Mobile and PC Games Share Top Honors in Indian Gaming Market

Opportunities and Threats for Indian Gaming

India - A Preferred Destination for Developing Games

Demographic Trends

Indonesia - Market Share of Leading Players

Table 138: Indonesian Video Games Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Zealand

New Zealand: A Developers€™ Paradise

Video Games Industry Set to Leap to Another Level

New Zealand Studios - Fast Making their Way into Global Stage

Table 139: New Zealand Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Gamers by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: New Zealand Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Gamers by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

South Africa - Market Share of Leading Players

Table 144: South African Video Games Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 145: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Middle East & African Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 148: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Latin American Historic Review for Video Games Software by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Latin American Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Brazilian Video Games Industry Witnesses Significant Growth

Table 154: Brazilian Console Video Games Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Opportunities & Threats

B.Market Analytics

Table 155: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: Brazilian Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.2 Mexico

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Mexico: A Potential Market for Electronic Games

Changing Cultural Trends Augurs Well for Mexican Video Games Industry

Market Share of Leading Players

Table 158: Mexican Video Games Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 159: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: Mexican Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 161: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Video Games Software by Platform - Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 164: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Video Games Software by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Console Games Software, PC Games Software (Digital and Boxed), Casual Web Games Software, and Mobile Games Software Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143) The United States (69) Canada (1) Japan (20) Europe (34) - France (5) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131217



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-video-games-industry-300775011.html

SOURCE Reportlinker