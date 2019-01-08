Omron® Healthcare officially launches HeartGuide™, the first wearable blood pressure monitor, with new digital health service, HeartAdvisor™

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omron Healthcare, the global leader in personal heart health and wellness technology, today announced U.S. retail availability for HeartGuide, the first wearable blood pressure monitor. The highly-anticipated HeartGuide, an oscillometric blood pressure monitor in the design of a wrist watch recently received 510K FDA clearance as a medical device and is now available for purchase at OmronHealthcare.com. HeartGuide is launching with a new mobile app, HeartAdvisor – a digital health service from Omron with insights and coaching to help users take action on their numbers for their heart health.

"Omron created HeartGuide for those who want to keep close watch on their blood pressure anytime, anywhere," said Omron Healthcare President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg. "Eighty percent of heart disease and stroke events are preventable. Studies show that regular self-monitoring can significantly reduce the risk of these cardiac events – it all begins with monitoring your blood pressure regularly and knowing how to take action for better heart health."

"We've made Going for Zero™ heart attacks and strokes our mission and HeartGuide represents the path of innovation and education Omron is taking to achieve it," said Kellogg.

Omron is initially launching HeartGuide in the U.S. for an MSRP of $499.00 with plans to roll out the product in Europe and Asia later this year.

High demand greeted U.S. pre-order availability for HeartGuide, which is again a focus of attention at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Omron filed more than 80 new patents to create HeartGuide in the design of a wrist watch, ensuring the accuracy and reliability, which has made Omron the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended blood pressure monitor brand. The sleek, stylish device uses the same technology – an inflatable oscillometric blood pressure cuff – found in a doctor's office. Oscillometric method is the FDA-recognized standard for accurate, automated, medical-grade personal blood pressure measurement.

A typical user can expect to charge HeartGuide approximately 2-3 times per week, depending upon the frequency of use of HeartGuide's features. The device is now available in a medium size, which fits approximately 75 percent of individuals, with large and small sizes becoming available later this year. In addition to accurate blood pressure measurement, HeartGuide measures daily activity – including steps, aerobic steps, distance and calories burned – pulse rate and sleep quality while also functioning as a traditional smartwatch. Users can receive notifications for texts, calls and emails.

HeartGuide can hold up to 100 readings in memory and all readings can be transferred to a new corresponding mobile app, HeartAdvisor, for review, comparison and treatment optimization. Exclusive to HeartGuide, HeartAdvisor is a proprietary digital health platform that helps users better understand their condition, build a more productive dialogue with their doctor and gain access to real-time heart health coaching to act on their blood pressure numbers.

Those who purchase HeartGuide will have complimentary access to HeartAdvisor and its range of services.

"HeartAdvisor is an insights-driven service. Understanding your blood pressure requires more than just presenting your numbers. With HeartAdvisor, you can understand what your numbers mean, what may have caused the current reading and what you can do to better manage your condition," said Kellogg.

HeartAdvisor gives users the ability to store, track and share their data with their physician while also providing health insights to determine how lifestyle habits affect blood pressure. Personalized insights and recommendations from HeartAdvisor are designed to act as a digital health coach to help users adopt healthier habits and take meaningful action on their numbers.

HeartAdvisor is now available through Apple iTunes and Google Play stores and will be upgraded with additional features throughout 2019.

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Omron is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omron-healthcare-officially-launches-heartguide-the-first-wearable-blood-pressure-monitor-with-new-digital-health-service-heartadvisor-300775081.html

SOURCE Omron Healthcare, Inc.