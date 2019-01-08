FLIR e World Wildlife Fund anunciam ação conjunta para combater a caça clandestina de rinocerontes no Quênia

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 06:20 PM EST
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) anunciou hoje o projeto Kifaru Rising, uma ação plurianual em colaboração com World Wildlife Fund (WWF) para implantar a tecnologia de imagem térmica da FLIR a fim de melhorar a segurança dos patrulheiros e contribuir com a missão deles de impedir a caça clandestina ilegal de rinocerontes em 10 parques e reservas de caça no Quênia. O Kifaru Rising inclui o compromisso da FLIR de garantir mais de US$ 3 milhões destinados à tecnologia de imagem térmica, à assistência com engenharia e ao treinamento, com o objetivo de eliminar a caça clandestina de rinocerontes no Quênia até 2021.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006126/pt/
FLIR and World Wildlife Fund collaborate on the Kifaru Rising Project, a multi-year effort to deploy FLIR thermal imaging technology to help eliminate rhino poaching in 10 parks in Kenya by 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Kifaru Rising: Acabando com a caça de rinocerontes no Quência
Em uma colaboração ampliada, a FLIR e o WWF se comprometem com o investimento e a implantação de tecnologia de imagem térmica para proteger populações de animais nativos, ecossistemas e comunidades locais afetados por caçadores clandestinos ilegais no Quênia. Na língua suaíli, "Kifaru" é o nome comum para rinoceronte. O Kifaru Rising vai reforçar as ações de preservação para o aumento específico da população selvagem de rinocerontes negros, que atualmente é de 5.400, sendo uma das espécies mais ameaçadas do mundo. O último macho de rinoceronte-branco do norte do mundo morreu no Quênia em 2017.
O WWF primeiro instalou as câmeras térmicas na Reserva Nacional Masai Mara do Quênia em 2016. Os caçadores clandestinos costumam trabalhar sob o abrigo da escuridão, e a tecnologia FLIR produziu resultados impressionantes quando foi introduzida. Apenas no Masai Mara, os patrulheiros do parceiro local, The Mara Conservancy, apreenderam mais de 160 caçadores clandestinos utilizando as câmeras térmicas da FLIR nos últimos dois anos e meio. Até agora, o WWF e a FLIR instalaram equipamentos de imagem térmica FLIR no Masai Mara e no Parque Nacional Lago Nakuru, no Quênia, assim como no Parque Nacional Kafue, na Zâmbia, entre outros locais não identificados por questões de segurança.
Os 10 parques que irão implantar a tecnologia FLIR através do projeto Kifaru Rising são: Parque Nacional Lago Nakuru, Reserva de Caça de Solio, Parque Nacional Meru, Área de Proteção Ol Pejeta, Parque Nacional de Ruma, Parque Nacional do Nairóbi, Área de Proteção da Vida Selvagem Ol Jogi, Reserva Nacional Masai Mara e Parques Nacionais Tsavo East e Tsavo West.
Para manter esse ímpeto e melhorar a eficácia da tecnologia térmica na eliminação da caça clandestina, a FLIR e o WWF planejam fazer mais parcerias corporativas que possam contribuir com tecnologia complementar e equipamentos para as atividades externas dos patrulheiros que patrulham milhões de acres de selva. As tecnologias e os equipamentos adicionais necessários são drones aéreos, baterias e painéis solares, assim como equipamentos convencionais como botas, tendas e capas de chuva.
"Nossa colaboração com o WWF no projeto Kifaru Rising significa a implantação em larga escala da tecnologia FLIR para proteção da vida selvagem em qualquer lugar do mundo e representa um passo vital para ajudar a salvar esses animais ameaçados”, disse Jim Cannon, presidente e diretor executivo da FLIR. "A caça clandestina de rinocerontes é um problema global, e o financiamento, o ativismo e a colaboração entre organizações governamentais e não governamentais devem aumentar. Sem a tecnologia FLIR implantada nesses parques, os patrulheiros competem em desvantagem. A tecnologia FLIR já provou ser eficiente para os patrulheiros e, junto com o WWF, nosso foco muda para a expansão do uso de tecnologia e empoderamento das autoridades de preservação do Quênia para eliminar a atividade de caça clandestina".
"Não podemos salvar os rinocerontes se não acabarmos com a caça clandestina", disse Carter Roberts, presidente e diretor executivo do WWF. "Os verdadeiros heróis dessa luta são os patrulheiros, homens e mulheres que patrulham algumas das áreas selvagens mais perigosas do planeta e colocam em risco suas vidas para deter aqueles que estão muitas vezes mais bem armados e operando na calada da noite. Novas tecnologias ajudam a mudar o jogo; elas dão uma vantagem aos patrulheiros no sentido de dissuadir criminosos e se protegerem nas linhas de frente dessa guerra. O compromisso da FLIR nos permite aumentar os esforços para acabar com a caça clandestina no Quênia e nos ajuda a salvar mais rinocerontes e patrulheiros no processo”.
Para saber mais sobre a colaboração da FLIR com o WWF e o Projeto Kifaru Rising, acesse www.flir.com/wwf.
Sobre a FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundada em 1978 e sediada em Wilsonville, Oregon, a FLIR Systems é líder mundial na fabricação de sistemas de sensores que ampliam a percepção e a conscientização, ajudando a salvar vidas, aumentar a produtividade e proteger o meio ambiente. Com seus quase 3.500 funcionários, a FLIR tem como visão ser “O sexto sentido do mundo” ao utilizar imagens térmicas e tecnologias adjacentes para proporcionar soluções inovadoras e inteligentes de segurança e vigilância, monitoramento ambiental e condicional, recreação ao ar livre, visão de máquina, navegação e detecção avançada de ameaças. Para consultar mais informações, acesse www.flir.com e siga @flir.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006126/pt/
