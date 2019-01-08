Mobi est là : Le premier appareil portable à oxygène de ResMed est désormais largement disponible aux États-Unis

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019
ResMed (NYSE : RMD, ASX : RMD), leader en appareils médicaux de soins respiratoires et en logiciels de soins extrahospitaliers, a annoncé aujourd’hui que son premier concentrateur portable d’oxygène, Mobi, était désormais largement disponible aux États-Unis.
ResMed Mobi portable oxygen concentrator, with carry bag (Photo: Business Wire)
Mobi offre un équilibre optimal entre administration d’oxygène, poids et durée de vie de la batterie, afin que des millions de personnes atteintes de bronchopneumopathie chronique obstructive (BPCO), ou d’autres maladies chroniques puissent profiter de l’oxygénothérapie de qualité ResMed partout où elles vont.
« En bref, Mobi vous permet de rester mobile, chose extrêmement importante qui a été mise en évidence par la recherche, en termes d’aide aux personnes atteintes de BPCO réduit leur risque d’hospitalisation et de décès précoce », a déclaré Richie McHale, président des soins respiratoires, chez ResMed. « L’équilibre idéal de Mobi entre poids, durée de vie de la batterie et débit d’oxygène offre aux utilisateurs la possibilité de rester actifs et de profiter pleinement de la vie. »
ResMed offre désormais une vaste gamme de solutions pour aider les gens à gérer leur BPCO à pratiquement tous les stades de la maladie : Mobi pour les personnes nécessitant une oxygénothérapie ; les appareils Astral et AirCurve 10 ST-A pour la ventilation à domicile, connectée au cloud, destinés aux personnes atteintes de BPCO sévère. Propeller vient compléter ce portefeuille avec des solutions pour la BPCO de stade léger à modéré.
« La vaste gamme d’appareils qu’offre désormais ResMed pour traiter la BPCO à différents stades, change vraiment la vie », a confié M. McHale. « Mais ce n’est vraiment que le début de ce que nous apportons aux 380 millions de personnes atteintes de BPCO, pour lesquelles nous aidons à améliorer la qualité de vie, à réduire l’impact de la maladie chronique, et à réduire le coût des soins de santé », a déclaré M. McHale.
Mobi sera disponible dans d’autres pays en fin d’année, sous réserve de l’autorisation réglementaire.
À propos de ResMed
Chez ResMed (NYSE : RMD) (ASX : RMD), nous sommes les pionniers en solutions innovantes capables de traiter les gens et de les maintenir hors de l’hôpital, en leur permettant de vivre en meilleure santé avec une qualité de vie améliorée. Nos dispositifs médicaux connectés au cloud transforment les soins pour les personnes souffrant d’apnée du sommeil, de BPCO et autres maladies chroniques. Nos plateformes complètes de logiciels extrahospitaliers soutiennent les professionnels et soignants qui aident les personnes à rester en bonne santé à leur domicile ou dans l’environnement de soins de leur choix. En favorisant de meilleurs soins, nous améliorons la qualité de vie, réduisons l’impact des maladies chroniques et réduisons les coûts pour les consommateurs et les systèmes de santé dans plus de 120 Pays. Pour en savoir plus, veuillez consulter le site ResMed.com et suivre @ResMed.
