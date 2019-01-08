Mobi ist da: ResMeds erstes tragbares Sauerstoffgerät jetzt fast überall in den USA erhältlich

|By Business Wire
January 8, 2019
ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), ein führendes Unternehmen für Medizinprodukte und außerklinische Software für Atemwegserkrankungen, gab heute bekannt, dass sein erster tragbarer Sauerstoffkonzentrator, Mobi, jetzt fast überall in den Vereinigten Staaten erhältlich ist.
ResMed Mobi portable oxygen concentrator, with carry bag (Photo: Business Wire)
Mobi bietet optimale Ausgewogenheit zwischen Sauerstoffabgabe, Gewicht und Batterielaufzeit, so dass Millionen von Menschen mit chronisch-obstruktiver Lungenerkrankung (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD) oder anderen chronischen Erkrankungen eine Sauerstofftherapie in gewohnter Resmed-Qualität genießen können, wo immer sie sich befinden.
„Einfach ausgedrückt, mit Mobi bleiben Sie mobil, was laut Forschungsergebnissen so wichtig ist, wenn es darum geht, Menschen mit COPD zu einer Senkung ihres Risikos von Krankenhausaufenthalten und frühem Tod zu verhelfen“, erklärte Richie McHale, Präsident von ResMed Respiratory Care. „Mobis ideale Ausgewogenheit zwischen Gewicht, Batterielaufzeit und Sauerstoffabgabe ermöglicht es Menschen, aktiv zu bleiben und ihr Leben voll zu genießen.“
ResMed bietet jetzt eine breite Palette an Lösungen, um Menschen zu helfen, Ihre COPD in den meisten Stadien in den Griff zu bekommen: Mobi für Personen, die eine Sauerstofftherapie benötigen, Astral und AirCurve 10 ST-A-Geräte für die über die Cloud vernetzte Beatmung zuhause, für Personen mit schwerer COPD. Propeller rundet dieses Portfolio mit Lösungen für COPD im leichten bis mittelschweren Stadium ab.
„Das breitgefächerte Spektrum an Geräten, das ResMed jetzt zur Behandlung von COPD in verschiedenen Stadien anbietet, ist wahrhaft lebensverändernd“, so McHale. „Aber wir fangen wirklich gerade erst damit an, 380 Millionen Personen mit COPD zu helfen, ihre Lebensqualität zu verbessern, die Auswirkungen chronischer Erkrankungen zu verringern und die Kosten im Gesundheitswesen zu senken“, so McHale.
Vorbehaltlich der behördlichen Zulassung wird Mobi noch in diesem Jahr in anderen Ländern erhältlich sein.
Über ResMed
ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) leistet Pionierarbeit auf dem Gebiet innovativer Lösungen, die Personen durch entsprechende Therapien Krankenhausaufenthalte ersparen und sie befähigen, ein gesünderes Leben zu führen und eine höhere Lebensqualität zu erzielen. Unsere über die Cloud vernetzten medizinischen Geräte verändern grundlegend die Versorgung von Menschen mit Schlafapnoe, COPD und anderen chronischen Erkrankungen. Unsere umfassenden außerklinischen Software-Plattformen unterstützen medizinische Fach- und Pflegekräfte, die Personen dabei helfen, in ihrem eigenen Zuhause oder in ihrer gewählten Pflegeumgebung gesund zu bleiben. Durch die Bereitstellung einer besseren Versorgung steigern wir die Lebensqualität von Personen, mindern die Auswirkungen von chronischen Erkrankungen und reduzieren die Kosten für Verbraucher und Gesundheitssysteme in mehr als 120 Ländern. Weitere Informationen finden Sie im Internet unter ResMed.com und folgen Sie @ResMed.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
