Mobi está aquí: El primer dispositivo de oxígeno portátil de ResMed ahora se encuentra ampliamente disponible en los EE. UU.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), líder en dispositivos médicos para el cuidado de las vías respiratorias y software de atención fuera del hospital, anunció hoy que su principal concentrador de oxígeno portátil, Mobi, ya está ampliamente disponible en los Estados Unidos.
ResMed Mobi portable oxygen concentrator, with carry bag (Photo: Business Wire)
Mobi ofrece un balance óptimo entre el suministro de oxígeno, el peso y la duración de la batería para que millones de personas con enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica (EPOC) u otras enfermedades crónicas puedan disfrutar de la terapia de oxígeno de calidad de ResMed dondequiera que vayan.
“En pocas palabras, Mobi mantiene a las personas en movimiento, lo que según la investigación es muy importante para ayudar a los pacientes con EPOC a bajar el riesgo de internación y muerte prematura”, comentó el presidente de Atención Respiratoria de ResMed, Richie McHale. “El balance ideal de peso, vida útil de la batería y salida de oxígeno de Mobi permite a las personas mantenerse activas y vivir sus vidas al máximo”.
ResMed ahora ofrece una amplia variedad de soluciones para ayudar a las personas a controlar su EPOC en la mayoría de las etapas: Mobi para personas que requieren oxigenoterapia, dispositivos Astral y AirCurve 10 ST-A para ventilación en el hogar conectada a la nube, para personas con EPOC grave. Propeller completa esta cartera con soluciones para EPOC en etapa leve a moderada.
“El amplio conjunto de dispositivos que ahora ofrece ResMed para tratar la EPOC en diferentes etapas realmente cambia la vida”, comentó McHale. “Pero en realidad estamos empezando a ayudar a 380 millones de personas con EPOC a mejorar su calidad de vida, reducir el impacto de las enfermedades crónicas y reducir los costos de atención médica”, declaró McHale.
Mobi estará disponible en otros países a finales de este año, en espera de la aprobación regulatoria.
Acerca de ResMed
En ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) somos pioneros en soluciones innovadoras que tratan y mantienen a las personas fuera del hospital, lo que les permite llevar vidas más sanas y de mayor calidad. Nuestros dispositivos médicos conectados a la nube transforman la atención para las personas con apnea del sueño, EPOC y otras enfermedades crónicas. Nuestras plataformas de software integrales fuera del hospital apoyan a los profesionales y cuidadores que ayudan a las personas a mantenerse saludables en el hogar o en el entorno de atención de su elección. Al permitir una mejor atención, mejoramos la calidad de vida, reducimos el impacto de las enfermedades crónicas y reducimos los costos para los consumidores y los sistemas de salud en más de 120 países. Para obtener más información, visite ResMed.com y siga @ResMed.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
