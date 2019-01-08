FLIR y la World Wildlife Fund anuncian sus esfuerzos por combatir la caza ilegal de rinocerontes en Kenia

|By Business Wire
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) anunció hoy el proyecto Kifaru Rising, un esfuerzo de varios años en colaboración con la World Wildlife Fund (WWF) para implementar la tecnología de imágenes térmicas de FLIR para ayudar a mejorar la seguridad de los guardabosques de vida silvestre y contribuir a su misión de detener la caza ilegal de rinocerontes en la vida silvestre en 10 parques y reservas naturales en Kenia. El Kifaru Rising incluye un compromiso de FLIR de más de 3 millones de USD en tecnología de imágenes térmicas, asistencia de ingeniería y capacitación con el objetivo de eliminar la caza ilegal de rinocerontes en Kenia para el año 2021.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006143/es/
FLIR and World Wildlife Fund collaborate on the Kifaru Rising Project, a multi-year effort to deploy FLIR thermal imaging technology to help eliminate rhino poaching in 10 parks in Kenya by 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Kifaru Rising: el fin de la caza ilegal de rinocerontes en Kenia
En una colaboración ampliada, FLIR y la WWF se comprometen a invertir e implementar la tecnología de imágenes térmicas para proteger las poblaciones de animales nativos, los ecosistemas y las comunidades locales afectadas por los cazadores ilegales en Kenia. En suajili, ‘Kifaru’ es el nombre común que se le da a un rinoceronte. El Kifaru Rising respaldará los esfuerzos de conservación para aumentar específicamente la población silvestre de rinocerontes negros, que se encuentra actualmente en 5400 animales, lo que los convierte en una de las especies más amenazadas del mundo. El último rinoceronte blanco del norte macho del mundo murió en Kenia en 2017.
La WWF implementó por primera vez las cámaras térmicas de FLIR en la reserva nacional Maasai Mara en Kenia en 2016. A veces, los cazadores ilegales trabajan en la protección de la oscuridad, y la tecnología de FLIR produjo resultados increíbles cuando se introdujo. Solo en Maasai Mara, los guardaparques del socio local The Mara Conservancy han arrestado a más de 160 cazadores ilegales al utilizar las cámaras térmicas de FLIR durante los últimos dos años y medio. Hasta el momento, la WWF y FLIR han instalado equipos de imágenes térmicas de FLIR en los parques nacionales Maasai Mara y del lago Nakuru en Kenia, así como en el parque nacional Kafue en Zambia, entre otros lugares sin nombre por razones de seguridad.
Entre los 10 parques que implementarán la tecnología de FLIR en el proyecto Kifaru Rising, se incluyen: El parque nacional del lago Nakuru, la reserva natural Solio, el parque nacional de Meru, la reserva natural Ol Pejeta, el parque nacional de Ruma, el parque nacional de Nairobi, la reserva de vida silvestre Ol Jogi, la reserva nacional Maasai Mara y los parques nacionales de Tsavo East y Tsavo West.
Para continuar con este impulso y mejorar la efectividad de la tecnología térmica para eliminar la caza ilegal, FLIR y la WWF planean agregar más socios corporativos que puedan contribuir con tecnologías complementarias y equipos para las actividades al aire libre para los guardaparques que patrullan millones de acres de áreas silvestres. La tecnología y los equipos adicionales que se necesitan son drones aéreos, baterías y paneles solares, junto con equipos convencionales como botas, carpas y ropa impermeable.
“Nuestra colaboración con la WWF en el proyecto Kifaru Rising supone la implementación a mayor escala de la tecnología de FLIR para la protección de la vida silvestre en cualquier parte del mundo y representa un paso vital para ayudar a salvar a estos animales en peligro de extinción”, expresó Jim Cannon, presidente y director ejecutivo de FLIR. “La caza ilegal de rinocerontes es un problema global, y la financiación, el activismo y la colaboración entre organizaciones gubernamentales y no gubernamentales deben aumentar. Sin la tecnología de FLIR desplegada en estos parques, los guardaparques están en desventaja competitiva. La tecnología de FLIR ha demostrado ser efectiva con los guardabosques, y junto con WWF, nuestro enfoque cambia con el fin de ampliar el uso de la tecnología y capacitar a las autoridades de conservación en Kenia para eliminar la actividad de la caza ilegal”.
“No podemos salvar a los rinocerontes si no paramos la caza ilegal”, mencionó Carter Roberts, presidente y director ejecutivo de la WWF. “Los verdaderos héroes en esta lucha son los guardabosques, hombres y mujeres que patrullan algunas de las áreas silvestres más peligrosas del mundo y ponen en riesgo sus vidas para detener a aquellos que están a veces mejor armados y que cazan a media noche. Las nuevas tecnologías ayudan a cambiar esta situación ya que les dan una ventaja a los guardabosques para disuadir a los criminales y protegerse en las primeras líneas de esta guerra. El compromiso de FLIR nos permite aumentar los esfuerzos para poner fin a la caza ilegal en Kenia y nos ayuda a salvar más rinocerontes, y guardabosques, en el proceso”.
Para obtener más información sobre la colaboración de FLIR con la WWF y el proyecto Kifaru Rising, visite www.flir.com/wwf.
Acerca de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundado en 1978 y con sede en Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems es un fabricante líder mundial de sistemas de sensores que mejoran la percepción y aumentan la conciencia, al ayudar a salvar vidas, mejorar la productividad y proteger el medio ambiente. A través de sus casi 3500 empleados, la visión de FLIR es ser el “sexto sentido del mundo” al aprovechar imágenes térmicas y tecnologías adyacentes para proporcionar soluciones innovadoras e inteligentes de seguridad y vigilancia, control ambiental y de situación, recreación al aire libre, visión artificial, navegación y detección avanzada de amenazas. Para más información, visite www.flir.com y siga a @flir.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006143/es/
