Global Web Content Filtering Industry

|January 8, 2019 07:06 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Web Content Filtering in US$ Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 65 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alps System Integration Co., Ltd.
- Barracuda Networks, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd.
- Digital Arts Inc.
- Forcepoint LLC
WEB CONTENT FILTERING MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Internet Connected World and its Share of Challenges
Table 1: Top Reported Cases of Data Breaches Worldwide (2017): Breakdown of Number of Records by Company
Cyber Security Tools Gain Prominence Amid Growing Online Security Issues
Web Content Filtering - A Growing Segment in Cyber Security Market
Market Outlook
Web Filtering Solutions Find Steady Growth Prospects Amid Surging Cyberattacks
Developed Markets Lead while Developing Regions to Lend Traction
Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever
Ranking as per Frequency of Data Breaches by Industry
Increasing Web 2.0 & E-Mail Threats Boost Demand for Content Filtering Products
Industry Moves to New Approaches in Web-traffic Filtering and Categorization
Content Filtering Functionality Sees Paradigm Shift
Static Website Blacklists No Longer Solve the Purpose
Upgradeability Capabilities Come to the Fore with Growing Bandwidth Usage
Web & Spam Filtering Solutions to Prevent Ransomware Attacks
Table 2: Number of New Ransomware Variants Worldwide for the Years 2015 to 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Integration of Multiple Functions in Content Filtering Solutions - The Present Trend, Advantages and Issues
Content Filtering an Integral Part of Unified Threat Management (UTM)
XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool
Disaggregation of Filtering Administration Gains Importance
Email Filtering - Largely Focused on Incoming Emails
Messaging Security - A Growing Secure Content Management Solution
Table 3: Principal Factors Influencing Installation of Web/E-mail Monitoring in Organizations (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing IMing Drives Need for IM Filtering
VoIP Filtering Gains Popularity
Inherent Inefficiencies in On-Premise Implementations Drives Demand for Cloud Solutions
Key Disadvantages of On-site Security Implementations
Web Content Filtering - Concerns and Challenges
Risks of Latency - A Major Challenge Ahead
3. KEY MARKET DRIVERS
Expanding Internet User Base Generates Significant Market Opportunities
Table 4: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Penetration Rate for Years 2001, 2011, 2013, 2015 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Adoption of Web Content Filtering
Table 5: World Cyber Attacks by Victim Nations (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume of Cyber Attacks for China, India, Israel, South Korea, UK, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World Internet Application Attacks by Originating Nations (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume of Cyber Attacks for Brazil, China, Netherlands, Russia, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Average Number of Data Breached Records Worldwide: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Web Filtering
Table 8: World Malware on the Web (2016-2018 (H1)): Breakdown of New Malware and Total Malware in Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware
Table 9: World Spam Botnet on the Web (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume for Cutwail, Gamut, Kelihos, Stealrat and Others
APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business Case for Web Content Filtering
Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber Security Solutions
Conflicting Web Needs Drive Need for Flexible Solutions
Individual Filtering Solutions See Changes in Functionality in Response to Evolving Needs
Complimentary Endpoint Web Filtering Technique Gains Favor
Endpoint Web Filtering Extends Infection Risk Control Beyond Organizational Networks
Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats
Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of Web Content Filtering Solutions
Table 10: World Mobile Malware on the Web (2016-2018 (H1)): Breakdown of New Mobile Malware and Total Mobile Malware in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growth in Adoption of Mobile End-Points in Enterprises Make Enterprise Endpoint Security a Major Necessity
Table 11: Global Mobile Workforce Population in Billion and as Percentage of Global Workforce for the Years 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Mobile Workforce (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Mobile Workers by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Security Solutions Focusing on Smartphone Security Gains Rapid Adoption
Table 13: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Population) for Select Countries: 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industry Still Underprepared to Tackle Mobile Security Concerns
Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions
Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment
Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Web Filtering Solutions
Table 15: Per Capita Cost of Data Breach by Country/Region: 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Web Content Filtering - Definition
Modern Security Threats to IT Infrastructure
Phishing
Spear Phishing
Spyware
Pharming
Viruses & Worms
SPAM and SPIM
Trojan Horses
Attacks on Infrastructure
Business Information Leakage
Bots
Media for Web Attacks
Email
Instant messaging
Peer-to-Peer Networks
Drive-by Downloads
Social Networking
Mobile Devices
Web Access Control Implementation - A Peek into Salient Elements
Key Technique in Web Content Filtering
IP Filtering
URL Filtering
Keyword Filtering
File Type Filtering
Content Filtering on Mobile Devices
File-Sharing and Shadow IT
Preventative Security
Improved Productivity
Legal Concerns
Management of Mobile Expense
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Review of the Competitive Landscape
Table 16: Leading Players in Global Content Security Gateway Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, Forcepoint, McAfee, Symantec, Trend Micro, Zscaler and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Web Content Filtration in the Educational System - Different Web Mining Techniques
DansGuardian
Kinder Gate Parental Control
K9
OpenDNS
SquidGuard/Squid
Securly
Netbox Blue
5.1 Focus on Select Players
Alps System Integration Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
Digital Arts Inc. (Japan)
Forcepoint LLC (USA)
Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
McAfee, LLC (USA)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (USA)
Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Sophos Ltd. (UK)
Symantec Corporation (USA)
TitanHQ (Ireland)
Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)
Zscaler, Inc. (USA)
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
TitanHQ Enters into Strategic Alliance with Datto
Smoothwall Acquires Future Digital
Fortinet Acquires Bradford Networks
Huisman Selects Forcepoint€™s Human-Centric Cybersecurity Approach and Cloud-Based Security Platform
Palo Alto Networks® Acquires Secdo
Thoma Bravo Acquires Barracuda Networks
Akamai Technologies Purchases Nominum
DigiCert Acquires Symantec€™s Website Security and Related PKI Solutions
Infoblox Enters into Partnership with McAfee for Security Solutions
Symantec Acquires Blue Coat
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
An Overview
Rising Cyber Security Issues in the US
Table 20: US Cyber Security Scenario (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Incidents in Critical Infrastructure Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Identity Theft: A Growing Menace in the US
Internet Filtering Laws in the US
US Federal Level Internet Filtering Laws
State-Level Legislation on Internet Controls
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: The US Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Canadian Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.MARKET ANALYSIS
Current & Future Analysis
Information Security Market - A Primer
Secure Content Threat Management Gains Focus
Favorable Regulatory Environment Drives Demand
Domestic Players Lead Japanese Web Content Filtering Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Japanese Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Strong Uptake in the SME Sector to Fuel European Email Security Growth
Regulatory Environment
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: European Historic Review for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
An Overview of the Information Security Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: French Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 32: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: German Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Cyber Security Market - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Italian Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: The UK Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 38: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Spanish Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 40: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Russian Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 42: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Significant Growth on Cards for Web Content Filtering Solutions
Rising Investments in Web Filtering
Public Sector - A Major End-User of Web Content Filtering Solutions
Increasing Focus on Better Value Proposition for Investments in Web Content Filtering Solutions
Despite Weak Regulations, Web Filtering Gains Relevance
Global Players Expand Reach, Stir Up Competition
A Note on Leading Vendors
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Regulatory Overview
Domestic Players Rule the Roost
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Chinese Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Factors Driving Growth
Issues & Challenges
Growing Demand for Security Software Solutions
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Indian Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Information Security Solutions Market in Select Countries
South Korea
Taiwan
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Information Security Market Shows Steady Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Latin American Historic Review for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Web Content Filtering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Security Software Market in Gulf States on the Rise
Demand for Security Software Gains Traction in South Africa
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Web Content Filtering Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 65 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69) The United States (35) Canada (3) Japan (3) Europe (18) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (6) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Middle-East (3) Africa (1)
