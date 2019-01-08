LRW Group Acquires Killer Infographics

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LRW Group today announced the acquisition of Killer Infographics, an award-winning visual communication agency. Killer designs visual content strategies across a diverse array of media to help its clients speak visually to the audiences who matter most. This is LRW's sixth in a planned series of acquisitions in support of its long-term vision of building a leading consultative data analytics and marketing services firm by helping clients solve complex business and marketing challenges. Killer Infographics will operate under Kelton Global as a member company of LRW Group.

Co-founded in 2010 by CEO Amy Balliett, Killer Infographics is a full-service visual communication agency specializing in visual strategy through motion graphics, interactive experiences, print design, data visualization, infographics, and more. Killer Infographics has partnered with world-class clients such as Adobe, Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Boeing, Cummins, Expedia, Microsoft and Zillow, and has received more than 30 awards for excellence in visual communication. The company will continue to operate out of its Seattle, Washington, headquarters and will receive executive guidance from Kelton Global, one of LRW's portfolio companies.

"Killer Infographics has proven itself to be one of the best storytellers in the visual communication space," said LRW Group CEO Dave Sackman. "Ever since the company popped up on our radar, we've been in awe of its ability to translate the most complex data stories into clear, informative and creative visuals. There's no doubt that our clients will be as impressed with their fresh graphic interpretations as we are. We couldn't be more ecstatic to welcome them, especially as LRW Group expands its digital marketing capabilities."

Kelton Global CEO Tom Bernthal said, "We're privileged that our work helps determine what comes next for so many brands, and we're always looking to make the process of turning insights to action even more seamless. Building upon our capabilities in insights, strategy, communication, branding, and innovation, the team from Killer Infographics will play a key role in expanding Kelton's design resources, creating compelling visual stories that inspire empathy, authentic connection, and actionable change. We're excited for the immense possibilities this partnership will bring for our clients, their organizations and their customers."

"My team and I are thrilled to become a part of LRW Group," said Killer Infographics CEO Amy Balliett. "Killer is in the business of creating compelling visual narratives that drive audiences to action. We not only help our clients build effective visual strategies from the ground up; we work alongside them every step of the way, from ideation through execution. But great strategy and execution rely on game-changing insights, and LRW and Kelton are the best insights engines in the business. Thanks to this acquisition, Killer can now offer our clients a holistic suite of services that are unparalleled in the visual communication industry."

About LRW Group

LRW Group is a collaboration of integrated marketing services companies that translates deep human understanding and sophisticated data analytics into extraordinary business success for its clients. LRW Group advises top global brands on strategy, branding, communications, innovation, product development and customer experiences.

About Kelton Global

Kelton Global is a strategic consultancy rooted in the belief that it takes the combination of insight and imagination to fundamentally impact brands for the better.

About Killer Infographics

Killer Infographics is an industry-leading visual communication agency that executes visual content strategies across a diverse array of media, including infographics, motion graphics, augmented reality, interactive experiences, and more. An Inc. 5000 company for three years running, Killer has won more than 30 awards for excellence in visual communication.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a leading middle market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within business services, healthcare, and industrial services.

