Toshiba Memory Unveils 1TB[1] Single Package PCIe® Gen3 x4L SSDs with 96-Layer 3D Flash Memory

January 8, 2019
Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced the BG4 series, a new line-up of single package NVMe™ SSDs with capacities up to 1,024GB[2], which places both innovative 96-layer 3D flash memory and an all-new controller into one package to deliver best-in-class[3] read performance. The BG4 series is currently sampling to PC OEM customers in limited quantities, with general sample availability expected later in the second calendar quarter of 2019.
This new series of single package SSDs, featuring PCIe® Gen3 x4lanes, offers sequential read performance up to 2,250 MB/s[4], and with improved flash management delivers industry-leading[5] random read performance up to 380,000 IOPS[4]. The BG4 single package SSDs are suitable for compact and performance-oriented systems, such as ultra-thin PC notebooks, IoT embedded systems and server boot in data centers.
Additionally, the BG4 series improves upon the prior generation BG3 series in sequential and random write performance by approximately 70%[6] and 90%[6] respectively. Furthermore, power efficiency was improved up to 20%[7] in read and 7%[7] in write by utilizing Toshiba Memory’s cutting-edge BiCS FLASHTM 3D flash memory and a new SSD controller.
The BG4 single package SSD series will be available in four capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1,024GB, with a slim 1.3mm height profile[8] for capacities up to 512GB. Form factor options include a surface-mount M.2 1620 (16 x 20mm) single package or a removable M.2 2230 (22 x 30mm) module, enabling more design flexibility for thin and light mobile PCs.
The BG4 SSDs are built upon the NVM ExpressTM Revision 1.3b specification and features optional self-encrypting drive (TCG Opal version 2.01) models. [9]
During CES® 2019, the new BG4 series will be showcased in Toshiba Memory America, Inc.’s private suite at the Venetian® Resort until January 11.
Notes
[1] The actual capacity is 1,024GB. Please refer to footnote [2] for definition of capacity.
[2] Definition of capacity: Toshiba Memory Corporation defines a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes, 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft® Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.
[3] Toshiba Memory Corporation survey, in the segment of single package SSDs, as of January 9, 2019.
[4] Toshiba Memory Corporation survey based on sequential read of 128KiB units and random read of 4KiB units, using the BG4 1,024GB models under Toshiba Memory Corporation test conditions. The sequential read and random read performance mentioned herein are reference data, and may vary with the BG4 product data in the datasheet.
[5] Toshiba Memory Corporation survey, in the segment of single package SSDs, as of January 9, 2019.
[6] Based on the best performance of the BG4 series (1,024GB model) vs. the BG3 series (512GB model) under Toshiba Memory Corporation test conditions.
[7] Based on the power/performance ratio of the BG4 PCIeⓇ Gen3 x4lanes model vs. the BG3 PCIeⓇ Gen3 x2lanes model under Toshiba Memory Corporation test conditions.
[8] The thickness of the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB single package models is 1.3mm, and the thickness of the 1,024GB single package model is 1.5mm.
[9] Availability of the self-encrypting drive (SED) model line-up may vary by region.
