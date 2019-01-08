La gamme de resynchroniseurs de deuxième génération, à puce unique, ANX74xx USB 3.2 à 10 Gbit/s étend l’avance d’Analogix en USB-C et DisplayPort sur USB-C en intégrant plus de fonctions et de performances

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 10:38 PM EST
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. a annoncé aujourd’hui la disponibilité de sa gamme de resynchroniseurs ANX74xx USB-C™ 10 Gbit/s, de deuxième génération, capables de permuter les signaux DisplayPort™ et USB 3.2 Gen2 pour prendre en charge un seul port USB-C pour les ordinateurs portables de dernière génération, hautes performances et basse consommation, les ordinateurs portables convertibles 2 en 1, les appareils mobiles et les serveurs.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006175/fr/
Desktop/Notebook PC Full-Function Use Case (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fonctionnalités de la famille ANX74xx de deuxième génération :
- ANX7451 – Resynchroniseur USB-C 10G avec multiplexeur (mux) USB/ DisplayPort et horloge intégrée ;
- ANX7443 – Resynchroniseur 10G avec multiplexeur (mux) USB / DisplayPort et horloge intégrée ;
- ANX7431 – Resynchroniseur 10G avec multiplexeur (mux) USB et horloge intégrée ;
- ANX7497 – Resynchroniseur DisplayPort 8.1G avec horloge intégrée ;
- ANX7491 – Resynchroniseur USB 3.2 10G avec horloge intégrée.
Basé sur une architecture éprouvée, précédemment adoptée par les plateformes Intel, AMD et Nvidia CPU/GPU, la famille ANX74xx de deuxième génération offre une consommation d’énergie encore plus basse, une source d’horloge intégrée, et une robustesse améliorée de DisplayPort 1.4a et USB 3.2., assurant :
- une compensation des pertes, qui permet de récupérer une perte de canaux pouvant aller jusqu’à 23 dB pour les ports USB 3.2 Gen2 de 10 Gbit/s, et jusqu’à 27 dB pour les ports DisplayPort ;
- la prise en charge des fonctionnalités complètes de resynchronisation DisplayPort, avec mode LTTPR (Link Training Tunable PHY Repeater) en mode transparent et non transparent avec snooper AUX, garantissant une compensation de perte pour récupérer une perte de canal allant jusqu’à 27 dB pour DisplayPort HBR3 8.1 Gbit/s ;
- une conformité totale à la dernière spécification USB 3.2 en mettant davantage l’accent sur les exigences de resynchronisation, définies dans l’annexe E, qui spécifie la prise en charge de la connectivité à 4 resynchronisations avec mise en cascade transparente de quatre resynchroniseurs, répondant aux exigences de la norme USB 3.2 CTS.
« Cette gamme de resynchroniseurs de deuxième génération améliore les performances de l’architecture de resynchronisation ANX74xx, déjà éprouvée sur le marché, et qui avait été adoptée par la plateforme Intel Comet Lake », a déclaré Michael Ching, vice-président du marketing, chez Analogix. « Répondant aux exigences strictes de l’industrie des ordinateurs, l’ANX7451 est la solution de resynchronisation idéale pour les notebooks et les ordinateurs de bureau Intel de nouvelle génération, les ordinateurs convertibles amovibles Windows on ARM, les moniteurs Nvidia G-Sync et les accessoires USB-C. »
Des démonstrations de produits auront lieu durant le salon CES® 2019 de cette semaine, au stand MP25763 d’Analogix, dans le Hall LVCC Sud 2.
À propos d’Analogix Semiconductor
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. conçoit et fabrique des semi-conducteurs pour le marché multimédia numérique, depuis les appareils portables, comme les smartphones, les notebooks et les casques de RV, jusqu’aux téléviseurs grand écran à haute définition, et aux cartes graphiques haut de gamme. Analogix est le leader du marché en fourniture de solutions de semi-conducteurs à connectivité d’interface de bout en bout pour DisplayPort, sous sa marque SlimPort®, y compris des conditionneurs de signal à grande vitesse. La société est également leader en matière de contrôleurs d’affichage mobiles, tels que des solutions de contrôleurs de temporisation à grande vitesse et faible puissance. La norme DisplayPort est une interface numérique innovante, mise en paquets pour une expérience audio et vidéo à haute résolution, développée par la Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). Les produits de marque SlimPort sont conformes à DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP) et au mode alternatif DisplayPort sur le connecteur USB Type-C.
Pour de plus amples informations, consultez www.analogix.com et www.slimport.com, suivez-nous sur Twitter @Analogix et @SlimPortConnect, ou entrez en contact avec nous sur LinkedIn.
Analogix et SlimPort sont des marques de commerce ou des marques déposées d’Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. Toutes les autres marques de commerce ou appellations commerciales appartiennent à leurs détenteurs respectifs.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006175/fr/
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST