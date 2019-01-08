Zweite Generation der ANX74xx-Familie der USB 3.2 Einzelchip Re-Timer mit 10 Gb/s baut die Vorreiterrolle von Analogix für USB-C und DisplayPort durch die Integration von erweiterten Funktionen und höherer Leistung aus

|By Business Wire
January 8, 2019
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass die zweite Generation der ANX74xx-Familie der USB-C Re-Timer mit 10 Gb/s erhältlich ist, die DisplayPort- und USB 3.2 Gen2-Signale so verändern können, dass ein einzelner USB-C-Port für die nächste Generation hoch leistungsfähiger, energiesparender Notebooks, 2-in-1-konvertierbarer Laptops, Desktop-PCs, Mobilgeräten und Servern unterstützt wird.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006176/de/
Desktop/Notebook PC Full-Function Use Case (Graphic: Business Wire)
Die zweite Generation der ANX74xx-Familie umfasst folgende Artikel:
- ANX7451 – 10G USB-C-Re-Timer mit USB/DisplayPort Mux und integrierter Uhr;
- ANX7443 – 10G Re-Timer mit USB/DisplayPort Mux und integrierter Uhr;
- ANX7431 – 10G Re-Timer mit USB Mux und integrierter Uhr;
- ANX7497 – 8.1G DisplayPort Re-Timer mit integrierter Uhr;
- ANX7491 – 10G USB 3.2 Re-Timer mit integrierter Uhr.
Aufbauend auf eine in der Branche bewährte Architektur, die kürzlich von Intel, AMD und Nvidia CPU/GPU-Plattformen übernommen wurde, verbraucht die ANX74xx-Familie der zweiten Generation weniger Strom, verfügt über eine integrierte Zeiterfassung und eine größere Robustheit des DisplayPort 1.4a und USB 3.2 mit:
- Verlustausgleich zur Wiederherstellung von bis zu 23 dB Kanalverlust für USB 3.2 Gen2 mit 10 Gb/s und bis zu 27 dB Kanalverlust für DisplayPort;
- Unterstützung der vollständigen DisplayPort-Re-Timer-Funktion mit dem Modus Link Training Tunable PHY Repeater (LTTPR) mit transparentem und nicht transparentem Modus mit AUX-Snooper, womit ein Verlustausgleich zur Rückgewinnung von Kanalverlusten von bis zu 27dB für DisplayPort HBR3 8,1 Gb/s gewährleistet werden kann;
- Vollständige Übereinstimmung mit der neuesten USB 3.2-Spezifikation mit hinzugefügtem Schwerpunkt auf Re-Timer-Anforderungen, die in Anhang E definiert sind. Sie spezifizieren die Unterstützung der 4-Re-Timer-Konnektivität mit nahtloser Kaskadierung von vier Re-Timern, entsprechend der USB 3.2 CTS-Anforderungen.
„Diese zweite Generation der Re-Timer-Familie verleiht der bewährten Produktarchitektur der ANX74xx-Re-Timer, die kürzlich in die Intel Comet Lake Plattform übernommen wurde, eine verbesserte Leistungsfähigkeit“, so Michael Ching, Vizepräsident für Marketing bei Analogix. „Da er die strengen Anforderungen der PC-Branche erfüllt, ist der ANX7451 die Top-Re-Timer-Lösung der nächsten Generation der Intel-Notebooks und Desktop-PCs, der abnehmbaren, austauschbaren Windows on ARM PCs, der Nvidia G-Sync-Monitore und der USB-C-Zubehörartikel.“
Produktdemonstrationen finden diese Woche während der CES 2019 am Analogix Treffpunkt MP25763 in der LVCC South Hall 2 statt.
Über Analogix Semiconductor
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. entwickelt und fertigt Halbleiter für den digitalen Multimedia-Markt – von portablen Geräten, wie Smartphones, Notebooks und VR-Head-Mounted Displays, bis hin zu großen, hochauflösenden Fernsehgeräten und High-End-Grafikkarten. Analogix ist Marktführer bei der Bereitstellung von Halbleiter-Komplettlösungen für End-to-End-Schnittstellen-Konnektivität für DisplayPort unter dem Markennamen SlimPort, wie etwa Hochgeschwindigkeits-Signalauswerter. Das Unternehmen ist Branchenführer bei Display-Controllern für Mobilgeräte, wie z. B. High-Speed-Timing-Controller-Lösungen mit geringem Stromverbrauch. Der DisplayPort-Standard ist eine innovative digitale Schnittstelle im Paketformat für hochauflösende Video- und Audioformate, der von der Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) entwickelt worden ist. Produkte der Marke SlimPort sind über den USB-Typ-C-Konnektor konform mit DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP) und DisplayPort Alternate Mode.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf www.analogix.com und www.slimport.com, folgen Sie uns auf Twitter @Analogix und @SlimPortConnect oder setzen Sie sich mit uns über LinkedIn in Verbindung.
Analogix und SlimPort sind Warenzeichen oder eingetragene Warenzeichen von Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. Alle übrigen Warenzeichen und Handelsbezeichnungen sind das Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006176/de/
