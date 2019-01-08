A linha de retemporizadores ANX74xx de segunda geração com chip simples USB 3.2 de 10 Gbps expande a posição de liderança da Analogix em USB-C e DisplayPort via USB-C mediante a integração de um maior número de funções e desempenhos.

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 10:40 PM EST
A Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. anunciou hoje a disponibilização da segunda geração da sua linha de retemporizadores ANX74xx USB-C™ de 10 Gbps, capazes de comutar os sinais DisplayPort™ e USB 3.2 Gen2, para compatibilidade com uma porta USB-C simples em notebooks, laptops conversíveis 2 em 1, computadores desktop, dispositivos móveis e servidores de próxima geração de alto desempenho e baixo consumo de energia.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006177/pt/
Desktop/Notebook PC Full-Function Use Case (Graphic: Business Wire)
A linha ANX74xx de segunda geração inclui:
- ANX7451 – retemporizador USB-C 10G com mux USB/DisplayPort e relógio integrado;
- ANX7443 – retemporizador 10G com mux USB/DisplayPort e relógio integrado;
- ANX7431 – retemporizador 10G com mux USB e relógio integrado;
- ANX7497 – retemporizador DisplayPort 8.1G com relógio integrado;
- ANX7491 – retemporizador USB 3.2 10G com relógio integrado.
Fabricado com base em arquitetura comprovada na indústria, adotada anteriormente pelas plataformas Intel, AMD e Nvidia CPU/GPU, a linha ANX74xx de segunda geração apresenta um consumo de energia ainda menor, fonte de relógio integrado e potência aprimorada do DisplayPort 1.4a e USB 3.2., oferecendo:
- compensação de perda para recuperar até 23 dB em perda de canal para USB 3.2 Gen 2 de 10 Gbps e até 27 dB para DisplayPort;
- suporte para a função de retemporizador DisplayPort completo, com repetidor PHY Link Training Tunnel Repeater (LTTPR) em modo transparente e não transparente com snooper AUX, que garante uma compensação de perda para recuperar até 27 dB de perda de canal para DisplayPort HBR3 de 8.1 Gbps;
- conformidade total com as mais recentes especificações para USB 3.2, com ênfase adicional nas exigências de retemporizadores definidos no Apêndice E, o qual especifica o suporte para conectividade de retemporizadores-4 com cascata sem interrupção de quatro retemporizadores, atendendo às exigências CTS para USB 3.2.
“Esta linha de retemporizadores de segunda geração traz uma melhoria de desempenho para a arquitetura de produto do retemporizador ANX74xx comprovada pelo mercado, adotada anteriormente pela plataforma Intel Comet Lake”, disse Michael Ching, vice-presidente de marketing da Analogix. "Atendendo às rigorosas exigências do setor de computadores, o ANX7451 é a melhor solução de retemporizadores para a próxima geração de notebooks e computadores desktop da Intel, computadores conversíveis e removíveis com Windows em ARM, monitores Nvidia G-Sync e acessórios de USB-C."
Estão sendo feitas demonstrações do produto durante a CES® 2019 esta semana, no ponto de encontro MP25763 da Analogix, LVCC South Hall 2.
Sobre a Analogix Semiconductor
A Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. projeta e fabrica semicondutores para o mercado digital multimídia, desde dispositivos portáteis, como smartphones, laptops e visores frontais de VR a televisões grandes de alta definição e placas gráficas de segmento superior. A Analogix é líder de mercado no fornecimento de soluções completas de semicondutores para conectividade de interface para DisplayPort em sua marca SlimPort®, inclusive condicionadores de sinal de alta velocidade, e é líder no setor de controladores de visores móveis, como soluções de controlador de sincronização de alta velocidade e baixo consumo de energia. O padrão DisplayPort é uma interface inovadora, compacta e digital de áudio e vídeo de alta resolução, desenvolvida pela Associação de Padrões Eletrônicos de Vídeo (Video Electronics Standards Association, VESA). Os produtos com a marca SlimPort são compatíveis com DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP) e DisplayPort Alternate Mode via conector USB tipo C.
Para obter outras informações, acesse www.analogix.com e www.slimport.com, siga-nos no Twitter @Analogix e @SlimPortConnect, ou conecte-se conosco no LinkedIn.
Analogix e SlimPort são marcas comerciais ou marcas registradas da Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. Todos os outros nomes comerciais e marcas registradas pertencem a seus respectivos proprietários.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006177/pt/
Jan. 8, 2019 09:30 PM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 07:00 PM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST