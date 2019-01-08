WeWork cierra inversión de u$s 6 mil millones de SoftBank

|By Business Wire
|
|January 8, 2019 10:54 PM EST
WeWork anunció hoy una inversión de u$s 6 mil millones de SoftBank: u$s 5 mil millones, en forma de capital de crecimiento primario y u$s 1 mil millones, en capital secundario que se utilizarán para financiar compras de acciones de inversionistas y empleados. La valoración de WeWork posterior a la entrega del dinero es de u$s 47 mil millones.
Esta inversión incluye un compromiso de financiamiento de u$s 4 mil millones, que fuera anunciado previamente por SoftBank, en forma de una nota convertible de u$s 1 mil millones y una garantía de u$s 3 mil millones. WeWork y sus filiales han recaudado más de u$s 10 mil millones en compromisos totales de SoftBank desde 2017.
“WeWork ha irrumpido en una industria multimillonaria, con una plataforma tecnológica que ofrece una solución completa para las necesidades de espacio. "WeWork ya ha experimentado un crecimiento sin precedentes y estamos seguros de que con la visión de Adam y este capital de crecimiento, la compañía podrá perseguir agresivamente la enorme oportunidad de mercado que tienen por delante", explicó Masayoshi Son, presidente y gerente general de SoftBank Group Corp.
WeWork también anunció hoy el lanzamiento de The We Company. The We Company creará tres líneas de negocios distintas, WeWork, WeLive y WeGrow, que se expandirán sobre los esfuerzos existentes de WeWork en estas áreas: la misión de WeWork es crear un mundo donde las personas trabajen para vivir la vida, no solamente ganarse la vida, la misión de WeLive es construir un mundo donde nadie se sienta solo y la misión de WeGrow es desarrollar los superpoderes de todos los humanos.
"A través de la red extendida de WeWork y la comunidad Meetup, The We Company ahora llega a casi 5 millones de personas en todo el mundo y gracias a esta financiación, podrá llegar a millones más. Nuestra motivación es saber que podemos lograr objetivos increíbles si todos trabajamos juntos con una intención compartida. Les agradezco profundamente a nuestros empleados, miembros y a nuestro increíble socio, SoftBank, por su compromiso con nuestra misión", manifestó Adam Neumann, cofundador y gerente general de The We Company.
WeWork comenzó en 2019 con más de 400.000 miembros en 425 sucursales, en 100 ciudades en 27 países. Los clientes empresariales (miembros con más de 1000 empleados) representaron más del 30% de la base total de miembros de la compañía. Cuarenta y seis por ciento de los miembros de la empresa agradecen a WeWork por darles la libertad y la flexibilidad necesaria para crecer en nuevos mercados. En septiembre de 2018, el 30% de la lista Global Fortune 500 era miembro de WeWork.
Para obtener más información sobre The We Company, visite we.co.
Acerca de The We Company
La misión que orienta la labor de The We Company es elevar la conciencia del mundo. Buscará ayudar a las personas a vivir de manera proactiva y con un propósito, a ser un estudiante de la vida, para toda la vida, y aceptar que los humanos siempre están creciendo, descubriéndose permanentemente, superándose y cambiando.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006179/es/
