Customized Solutions and Innovative New Services Imperative for Growth in Mobile Services Market in Asia-Pacific, reports Frost & Sullivan

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 10:59 PM EST
SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The next five years for the mobile services market in Asia-Pacific may see intense competition among Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) who are compelled to offer customized solutions and innovative new services. With 5G technology as a potential game changer in terms of services offered by MNOs, the importance of clear business strategies and sound execution cannot be understated.
The mobile telecommunications market in Asia-Pacific served 4.04 billion subscribers in 2017, and is expected to reach 4.58 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR (2017–2021) of 3.1%.
Frost & Sullivan recently published a report titled Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market, Forecast to 2021, which highlights three key trends in the mobile services market, namely:
- MNOs will strengthen their Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) services portfolio through Internet of Things (IoT) and eCommerce offerings
- Increasing partnerships with IT service providers will strengthen their competencies in core IT services i.e. billing, cloud, IoT, Big Data and analytics
- Outsourcing of tower assets and contact center services to third-party providers will continue, as part of MNOs' strategy to shift from a Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) to an Operating Expenditure (OPEX) model
"One of the key trends that is set to continue within the mobile services market is declining revenue in voice and messaging services, alongside strong growth in data revenue due to the proliferation of over-the-top (OTT) applications," said Mei Lee Quah, Industry Principal Analyst, Information & Communication Technologies Practice, Digital Transformation at Frost & Sullivan.
"The future of MNO revenue lies within digital services, a 'mobile-first' culture, technology as a differentiator, and customer experience. MNOs also need to start planning for 5G, as they need to take a comprehensive approach to the security challenges that new opportunities with 5G will open up," she added.
Frost & Sullivan's report, Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market, Forecast to 2021, offers detailed analysis on growth opportunities for market participants in the mobile services market in Asia-Pacific, including:
- Mobile Services: MNOs can tap into the enterprise segment to increase revenues through partnerships with enterprises in new businesses, such as IoT, AR/VR and Cloud.
- 5G: Having a plan for 5G rollout in the near future by identifying a high-level vision followed by detailed strategic planning can reduce uncertainty and future reworks.
To learn more about Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market, Forecast to 2021, visit https://go.frost.com/AZ_PR_ICT_ZZukarnain_9ABE_36_MobileServices_Jan18
About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contact:
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications – Asia Pacific
P: +65 6890 0926
F: +65 6890 0999
E: [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customized-solutions-and-innovative-new-services-imperative-for-growth-in-mobile-services-market-in-asia-pacific-reports-frost--sullivan-300775402.html
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multiclou...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
David Linthicum's On-Demand #Serverless Keynote at @CloudEXPO
Jan. 8, 2019 07:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 8, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST