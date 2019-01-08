New EIU Research Highlights Initiatives From Across the Indian Ocean Region Encouraging the Sustainable Development of the Ocean

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 11:00 PM EST
LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- The report presents case studies of innovative approaches to the most pressing ocean challenges facing the Indian Ocean Rim countries;
- Case studies showcase how organisations are creating commercial opportunities from ocean challenges. In a southern village in India, fishermen are supplying plastics from the ocean for road building; in Malaysia, an offshore oil rig was converted into a sustainable dive resort;
- The Seychelles has demonstrated global leadership in issuing the world's first blue bond; the case study tells the story behind the scenes;
- Countries in the region are focusing on land-based solutions to address ocean issues, including the waste-insurance clinic in Indonesia which offers healthcare in exchange for garbage; and a modular farm in the UAE which is repurposing brine from desalination (often discharged into the ocean);
- Advanced technologies are proving useful in tackling ocean issues, such as combating illegal fishing practices in Indonesia.
The second part of a research report released today by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) highlights a range of measures being taken across the Indian Ocean region to support the sustainable development of the ocean. The report, Charting the course for ocean sustainability in the Indian Ocean Rim, sponsored by Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and the Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi, identifies key ocean issues facing the rim countries and assesses the pace of progress towards a blue economy.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805745/EIU_Logo.jpg )
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805689/World_Ocean_Initiative_Logo.jpg )
Research published today includes deep dives on five key issues facing the Indian Ocean - the degradation of the marine ecosystem, plastics pollution, unsustainable fishing, extraction of non-renewable marine resources and rising water salinity from desalination. Each chapter includes case studies that explore key facets of the ocean issue and reflect the ecological and economic diversity of the region.
Melanie Noronha, editor of the report said: "In the first part of this research we looked at the importance of the Indian Ocean to the livelihoods of its population and the challenges facing it. The second part highlights how the countries of the region are responding to these challenges. The positives drawn from this research are encouraging and provide a blueprint for the region as a whole."
Klaas de Vos, deputy editorial director of The Economist Group's World Ocean Initiative, adds: "This research is encouraging in that it includes examples of how entrepreneurs, governments and business are working together to deliver solutions around the sustainable development of the ocean. This is the message that is the very core of the Initiative's work."
To read all the case studies, please visit: https://www.woi.economist.com/sustainability-indian-ocean-rim/
About The Economist Intelligence Unit
The Economist Intelligence Unit is the world leader in global business intelligence. It is the business-to-business arm of The Economist Group, which publishes The Economist newspaper. The Economist Intelligence Unit helps executives make better decisions by providing timely, reliable and impartial analysis on worldwide market trends and business strategies. More information can be found at http://www.eiu.com or http://www.twitter.com/theeiu.
Read the report here: https://www.woi.economist.com/sustainability-indian-ocean-rim/
About World Ocean Initiative
The World Ocean Initiative translates the momentum and focus of the World Ocean Summit into a year-round programme on the ocean that leverages the full capabilities of The Economist Group. Through carefully designed and sequenced research and knowledge-building, and by convening decision-makers across the ocean space, we aim to build new outcomes-focused agendas, and new constituencies, across our levers of change-financing, governance and innovation. The World Ocean Summit will beat at the heart of the World Ocean Initiative, providing an annual stage to mark progress across our own initiative, and elsewhere across the cutting edge of the global ocean agenda.
To keep up to date with press releases, content and to register to attend the Summit, please visit: http://www.worldoceansummitmedia.com
About Environment Agency Abu Dhabi
Established in 1996, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.
