WeWork finalise un investissement de 6 milliards de dollars de SoftBank

|January 8, 2019 11:16 PM EST
WeWork a annoncé aujourd'hui avoir reçu un investissement de six milliards de dollars de la part de SoftBank. Cinq milliards de dollars sont sous la forme d'un capital de croissance primaire, et le milliard de dollars restant en capital secondaire qui sera utilisé pour financer des achats d'actions par des investisseurs ou des employés. L'évaluation post-monétaire de WeWork est désormais de 47 milliards de dollars.
Cet investissement comprend un engagement de financement précédemment annoncé de quatre milliards de dollars de la part de SoftBank sous la forme d'un billet à ordre convertible d'un milliard de dollars, et d'une garantie de trois milliards de dollars. WeWork et ses filiales ont à ce jour levé plus de dix milliards de dollars d'engagements provenant de SoftBank depuis 2017.
"WeWork vient bousculer une industrie pesant plusieurs trillions de dollars avec une plateforme technologique fournissant une solution complète répondant aux besoins d'espace. WeWork a déjà connu une croissance sans précédent, et nous sommes convaincus qu'avec la vision d'Adam et ce capital de croissance, la société sera capable de saisir agressivement les considérables opportunités de marché qui se présenteront", déclare Masayoshi Son, président du conseil et chef de la direction de SoftBank Group Corp.
WeWork a également annoncé le lancement de The We Company. The We Company établira WeWork, WeLive et WeGrow en tant que trois lignes d'activité distinctes qui renforceront les efforts actuels de WeWork dans les domaines suivants: la mission de WeWork est de créer un monde dans lequel les personnes travaillent pour se fabriquer une vie, pas uniquement pour gagner sa vie; la mission de WeLive est de construire un monde dans lequel personne ne se sente seul; et la mission de WeGrow est de libérer les super pouvoirs de chacun.
"Grâce au réseau élargi de WeWork et de la communauté Meetup, The We Company touche désormais approximativement cinq millions de personnes dans le monde, avec le financement nécessaire pour atteindre plusieurs millions supplémentaires. Nous sommes encouragés par l'impact que nous savons que nous pouvons avoir lorsque nous travaillons tous ensemble avec un objectif commun. Je suis reconnaissant envers nos employés, nos membres et notre incroyable partenaire, SoftBank, pour son engagement en faveur de notre mission", explique Adam Neumann, cofondateur et chef de la direction de The We Company.
WeWork a commencé 2019 avec plus de 400 000 membres dans 425 emplacements, dans 100 villes et 27 pays. Les entreprises clientes (les membres avec plus de 1 000 employés) représentaient plus de 30% du total des abonnés. Quarante-six pour cent des entreprises membres indiquent que WeWork leur a donné la liberté et la souplesse pour entrer sur de nouveaux marchés. À partir de septembre 2018, 30% des entreprises du Global Fortune 500 étaient membres de WeWork.
Pour plus d'informations sur The We Company, veuillez visiter we.co.
À propos de The We Company
La mission première de The We Company consiste à augmenter le niveau de conscience de chacun. La société cherchera à aider les personnes à vivre de manière proactive et avec un sens, à être un étudiant pour la vie, et à accepter que nous ne cessons de grandir et de nous découvrir nous-mêmes, d'évoluer et de changer.
