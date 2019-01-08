Neues Internationales Ranking der CTA weist 16 Länder als besonders innovationsfreundlich aus

|By Business Wire
Die Consumer Technology Association (CTA) benannte im Rahmen ihres Vortrags zum Stand der Branche auf der CES® 2019 16 von 61 Ländern der Welt, die laut ihrer neuen 2019 International Innovation Scorecard die beste Innovationsumgebung bieten. Die Innovation Champions in diesem Jahr sind Australien, Kanada, Dänemark, Estland, Finnland, Deutschland, Israel, Luxemburg, die Niederlande, Neuseeland, Norwegen, Singapur, Schweden, die Schweiz, das Vereinigte Königreich und die USA.
Die niederländische Ministerin für wirtschaftliche Angelegenheiten und Klimapolitik Mona Keijzer, der britische Minister für internationalen Handel Dr. Liam Fox und der estnische Minister für Bildung und Forschung Mailis Reps traten während der CTA-Eröffnungsrede neben Gary Shapiro, dem President und CEO der CTA, auf die Bühne, um die Auszeichnung als Innovation Champion für ihre Länder in Empfang zu nehmen.
„Diese Länder sind in Bezug auf Innovationsförderung führend in der Welt“, so Shapiro. „Wenn es um Technologie und Politik geht, schätzen sie Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Innovationsarbeit leisten. Um im Bereich Innovation führend zu sein, müssen Länder ihre protektionistischen Regeln fallen lassen und die Barrieren beseitigen, die sie daran hindern, die nächsten großartigen Startups, die positive Veränderungen in der Welt bewirken werden, hervorzubringen.“
Zu den neuen Innovation Champions gehören erstmals Deutschland und Israel. Dank neuem verbessertem Wirtschaftswachstum und Zugang zu Telekommunikations- und Onlinediensten schaffte Deutschland den Sprung in die Spitze. In Israel sind über die Hälfte (51,5 Prozent) der Arbeitskräfte in hochqualifizierten Jobs beschäftigt, fast die Hälfte (46,8 Prozent) der Hochschulstudenten erwerben Diplomabschlüsse in MINT-Fächern – der höchste Anteil nach Singapur – und 4,3 Prozent des Bruttoinlandsprodukts fließt in die Forschung und Entwicklung, mehr als in jedem anderen Land auf der Scorecard.
Insgesamt überbieten Innovationsführer andere Länder in Bezug auf Freiheit, Breitband, unternehmerische Aktivität, Widerstandsfähigkeit – einer neuen Kategorie, die die Nachhaltigkeit der Regierung und der Gesellschaft eines Landes misst – und selbstfahrende Fahrzeuge.
Währenddessen fielen drei frühere Innovation Champions in den 2019-Rankings. Österreichs Spitzensteuersatz von 55 Prozent, der Rückgang an Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung von 15 Prozent in der Tschechischen Republik und Portugals Entscheidung, Websites für Kurzzeitmieten dazu zu zwingen, Daten mit der Regierung zu teilen, führte zur Herabstufung dieser Länder zu Innovation Leaders.
Weitere Trends 2019:
- Kleine Länder sind im Bereich Forschung und Entwicklung tendenziell führend. Israel und Südkorea geben gemessen an ihrem BIP am meisten für Forschung und Entwicklung aus – mehr als vier Prozent – gefolgt von der Schweiz (3,4 Prozent), Schweden (3,3 Prozent) und Österreich (3,1 Prozent).
- Darüber hinaus waren Länder mit durchschnittlichen Download-Geschwindigkeiten von über 18 mbps auf ihrem jeweiligen Kontinent in der Gesamtwertung hoch platziert.
- Acht der zehn widerstandsfähigsten Länder – gemessen an Kriterien wie Sichtbarkeit von Lieferketten und Stärke der digitalen und physischen Infrastruktur – sind europäisch.
- Keines der 38 wiederkehrenden Länder beobachtete einen Rückgang bei selbstfahrenden Fahrzeugen. In der Tat haben viele die Entwicklung von selbstfahrenden Fahrzeugen gefördert, wie etwa durch den Einsatz von selbstfahrenden Fahrzeugen als öffentliche Verkehrsmittel oder durch die Planung von internationalen Teststrecken. Im Jahresvergleich haben mehr Länder Gesetze erlassen, die das Testen von selbstfahrenden Fahrzeugen erlauben.
- Die USA und China dominieren bei Unikaten – Startups im Wert von einer Milliarde US-Dollar oder mehr – die im letzten Jahrzehnt je 10 Millionen Einwohner geschaffen wurden. Die USA führt mit 133, China hat 120 und das Vereinigte Königreich verfügt über 12.
Die 2019 International Innovation Scorecard führt weitere 23 Länder und umfasst insgesamt 61 Länder und die Europäische Union. Die Innovation Scorecard ist eine Vergleichsanalyse über 14 Kategorien hinweg, darunter durchschnittliche Breitbandgeschwindigkeiten, gemeinsame Wirtschaftspolitik, Akzeptanz von selbstfahrenden Fahrzeugen, Vorschriften für Drohnen und die Fähigkeit eines Landes, sich vor Katastrophen zu schützen und sich von ihnen zu erholen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie im Internet unter www.internationalscorecard.com.
