FLIR und World Wildlife Fund geben Projekt zur Bekämpfung der Nashornwilderei in Kenia bekannt

|January 8, 2019 11:56 PM EST
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) hat heute das Kifaru Rising Project vorgestellt, eine mehrjährige Aktion in Zusammenarbeit mit dem World Wildlife Fund (WWF), bei der Wärmebildtechnologie von FLIR eingesetzt wird, um die Sicherheit für Wildhüter zu erhöhen und ihre Mission zu unterstützen, die Nashornwilderei in 10 Parks und Wildreservaten in Kenia zu stoppen. Kifaru Rising beinhaltet eine Zusage von FLIR über mehr als 3 Millionen USD an Wärmebildtechnologie, technischer Unterstützung und Training mit dem Ziel, die Nashornwilderei in Kenia bis 2021 zu beenden.
FLIR and World Wildlife Fund collaborate on the Kifaru Rising Project, a multi-year effort to deploy FLIR thermal imaging technology to help eliminate rhino poaching in 10 parks in Kenya by 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Kifaru Rising: Beendigung der Nashornwilderei in Kenia
In einer erweiterten Zusammenarbeit verpflichten sich FLIR und WWF, Wärmebildtechnologie einzusetzen und zu investieren, um einheimische Tierpopulationen, Ökosysteme und lokale Gemeinschaften zu schützen, die in Kenia von Wilderern betroffen sind. Auf Kisuaheli werden Nashörner „Kifaru“ genannt. Kifaru Rising wird Naturschutzprojekte unterstützen, um die Spitzmaulnashorn-Wildpopulation gezielt zu vermehren, die derzeit 5.400 zählen, was sie zu einer der bedrohtesten Arten weltweit macht. Das letzte männliche nördliche weiße Nashorn der Welt starb 2017 in Kenia.
Der WWF setzte 2016 erstmals Wärmebildkameras von FLIR im Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenia ein. Wilderer jagen oft im Schutz der Dunkelheit und Technologie von FLIR brachte mit ihrer Einführung spektakuläre Ergebnisse. Allein im Maasai Mara haben Wildhüter des lokalen Partners The Mara Conservancy in den letzten zweieinhalb Jahren mehr als 160 Wilderer mit Hilfe der Wärmebildkameras von FLIR gefasst. Bisher haben WWF und FLIR Wärmebildgeräte von FLIR im Maasai Mara und Lake Nakuru National Park in Kenia sowie Kafue National Park in Sambia installiert, neben anderen aus Sicherheitsgründen unbenannten Standorten.
Die 10 Parks, die Technologie von FLIR im Rahmen des Projekts Kifaru Rising einsetzen werden, sind: Lake Nakuru National Park, Solio Game Reserve, Meru National Park, Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Ruma National Park, Nairobi National Park, Ol Jogi Wildlife Conservancy, Maasai Mara National Reserve sowie Tsavo East und Tsavo West National Parks.
Um diesen Erfolg fortzusetzen und die Effektivität der Wärmetechnologie bei der Wildereibekämpfung zu erhöhen, planen FLIR und WWF, weitere Unternehmenspartner aufzunehmen, die komplementäre Technologien und Ausrüstung für Wildhüter bereitstellen, die weite Wildnisflächen patrouillieren. Zusätzlich benötigte Technologie und Ausrüstung sind Flugdrohnen, Batterien und Solarmodule sowie konventionelle Ausrüstung wie Stiefel, Zelte und Regenkleidung.
„Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit dem WWF beim Projekt Kifaru Rising bedeutet den weltweit breitesten Einsatz der FLIR-Technologie für den Schutz von Wildtieren und einen wichtigen Schritt zur Rettung dieser gefährdeten Tiere“, so Jim Cannon, Präsident und CEO von FLIR. „Nashornwilderei ist ein weltweites Problem und Finanzierung, Aktivismus sowie Zusammenarbeit zwischen staatlichen und nichtstaatlichen Organisationen müssen zunehmen. Ohne die in diesen Parks eingesetzte FLIR-Technologie ziehen Wildhüter den Kürzeren. Die FLIR-Technologie hat sich bei Wildhütern bewährt und mit dem WWF gemeinsam liegt unser Fokus auf der Ausweitung des Technologieeinsatzes und der Stärkung der Naturschutzbehörden in ganz Kenia, um Wilderei zu verhindern.“
„Wir können keine Nashörner retten, wenn wir die Wilderei nicht stoppen“, so Carter Roberts, Präsident und CEO des WWF. „Die wahren Helden sind die Wildhüter – Männer und Frauen, die einige der gefährlichsten Wildnisgebiete der Welt patrouillieren und ihr Leben riskieren, um Wilderer zu stoppen, die oft besser bewaffnet und mitten in der Nacht aktiv sind. Neue Technologien verändern das Spiel. Sie geben den Wildhütern einen Vorsprung, indem sie Kriminelle abschrecken und sie selbst schützen. Das Engagement von FLIR ermöglicht uns, Anstrengungen zur Beendigung der Wilderei in Kenia zu verstärken und mehr Nashörner – sowie Wildhüter – zu schützen.“
Weitere Informationen über die Zusammenarbeit von FLIR mit dem WWF und das Projekt Kifaru Rising finden Sie unter www.flir.com/wwf.
Über FLIR Systems, Inc.
FLIR Systems wurde 1978 gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Wilsonville, Oregon (USA). Das Unternehmen ist ein weltweit führender Hersteller von Sensorsystemen, die die Wahrnehmung verbessern, das Bewusstsein schärfen und dazu beitragen, Leben zu retten, die Produktivität zu steigern und die Umwelt zu schützen. Die Vision von FLIR mit seinen fast 3.500 Mitarbeitern ist es, als „sechster Sinn der Welt“ zu dienen, indem es Wärmebildkameras und angrenzende Technologien nutzt, um innovative, intelligente Lösungen für Sicherheit und Überwachung, Umwelt- und Zustandsüberwachung, Freizeitaktivitäten im Freien, maschinelles Sehen, Navigation und erweiterte Bedrohungserkennung anzubieten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.flir.com . Folgen Sie auch @flir.
