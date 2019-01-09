Gemalto Simplifica e Garante Conectividade IoT para AT&T com eSIM integrado à Módulo de Internet das Coisas

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), líder mundial em segurança digital, está simplificando e garantindo a conectividade IoT para clientes da AT&T ao integrar seu eSIM dentro do módulo Cinterion® de IoT LTE-M.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005093/pt/
Caption: IoT Module with eSIM. Credit: Gemalto
A nova solução agiliza o desenvolvimento das OEMs e reduz o custo e a complexidade da implantação IoT ao eliminar a necessidade de integração de cartões SIM após a fabricação. Além disto, o eSIM ajuda a manter os mais consistentes níveis de segurança com contínuas atualizações de segurança para garantir maior tempo de vida das soluções IoT. Amostras do novo módulo já estão disponíveis -, envio por volume deverá estar disponível em breve.
Combinando eficiência para o mercado IoT com simplicidade de design e fácil implantação
Com um eSIM AT&T integrado ao módulo LTE-M Cinterion EMS31, clientes aproveitarão as vantagens do poder, da eficiência e largura de banda 'Low Power Wide Area Networks' (LPWAN) sem ter que comprar e instalar cartões SIM posteriormente. O minúsculo eSIM é 90% menor que os SIMcards tradicionais, o tornando ideal para dispositivos com restrição de tamanho como aparelhos portáteis e rastreadores que, muitas vezes, precisam de espaço extra para uma bateria maior. Com menos componentes para incorporar, o módulo IoT integrado com eSIM poupa esforço na etapa de desenvolvimento e acelera seu tempo de comercialização. Além disto, torna-se mais fácil alcançar maior escalabilidade e reduz a Lista de Materiais (BOM) Total.
Segurança reforçada para IoT desde o início
Ao integrar o eSIM em profundidade no módulo durante a fabricação garantimos durabilidade, que o torna mais resistente ao calor e à vibração enquanto previne a falsificação. Também reforça a segurança ao permitir atualizações mais fáceis que protegem os dispositivos contra ameaças cibernéticas. O Elemento de segurança integrado (eSE), cuja funcionalidade pode ser acrescentada, oferece um nível adicional de segurança para armazenar dados em um cofre altamente seguro e compartilhar informações apenas com aplicativos e pessoas autorizadas.
"Estamos muito satisfeitos em trabalhar com a Gemalto para tornar o módulo LTE-M Cinterion disponível em nossa rede e simplificar a provisão de conectividade, ao mesmo tempo que mantemos e garantimos níveis de segurança mais consistentes", disse Cameron Coursey, vice-presidente de Soluções de Internet das Coisas na AT&T. "O módulo IoT LTE-M Cinterion integrado com um eSIM nativo AT&T expandirá a conectividade celular de 'Low Power Wide Area' e ajudará a ativar uma série de novos casos de uso de IoT que requerem designs altamente integrados."
"A crescente adoção da tecnologia eSIM marca uma transformação significativa na tecnologia sem fio orientada à inovação e melhoria da segurança mediante todo o ciclo de vida dos dispositivos, ” disse Andreas Haegele, vice-presidente sênior de Produtos de IoT na Gemalto. "O módulo LTE-M Cinterion com tecnologia SIM integrada beneficia operadoras móveis e também OEMs com o aumento da flexibilidade e perfeita conectividade para a Internet das Coisas."
Mais informações no site dedicada ao módulo Cinterion EMS31.
Sobre a Gemalto
A Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) é líder mundial em segurança digital, com receitas anuais de € 3 bilhões em 2017 e clientes em mais de 180 países. Nós levamos confiança a um mundo cada vez mais conectado.
De software seguro até biometria e criptografia, nossas tecnologias e serviços permitem que empresas e governos autentiquem identidades e protejam dados, de maneira que fiquem seguros e possibilitem serviços em dispositivos pessoais, objetos conectados, na nuvem e entre eles.
As soluções da Gemalto estão na essência da vida moderna, desde o pagamento à segurança corporativa, passando pela Internet das Coisas. Nós autenticamos pessoas, transações e objetos, criptografamos dados e criamos valor para o software – possibilitando que nossos clientes protejam serviços digitais para bilhões de pessoas e coisas.
Nossos 15.000 funcionários estão distribuídos em 114 escritórios, 40 centros de personalização e de processamento de dados e 35 centros de desenvolvimento de software, localizados em 47 países.
Para saber mais, visite www.gemalto.com ou siga @gemalto no Twitter.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005093/pt/
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multiclou...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
David Linthicum's On-Demand #Serverless Keynote at @CloudEXPO
Jan. 8, 2019 07:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST