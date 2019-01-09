Gemalto ayuda a simplificar y asegurar la conectividad de la IoT a la red de AT&T con el módulo todo en uno para eSIM y IoT

|By Business Wire
|
January 9, 2019
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), líder mundial en seguridad digital, está ayudando a simplificar y proteger la conectividad de la IoT en beneficio de los clientes de AT&T, con su SIM integrada (eSIM) dentro del módulo Cinterion® LTE-M IoT.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005188/es/
Caption: IoT Module with eSIM. Credit: Gemalto
La nueva solución agiliza el desarrollo en beneficio de los fabricantes de equipos originales y reduce el costo y la complejidad de la implementación de la IoT, porque elimina la necesidad de integrar la tarjeta SIM tras la fabricación. Además, la eSIM ayuda a mantener los más estrictos niveles de seguridad con actualizaciones de seguridad continuas para la larga vida útil de las soluciones de IoT. Ya se pueden solicitar muestras del nuevo módulo y el envío de volumen comenzará a efectuarse en breve.
Combinación de la eficiencia en IoT con un diseño simple y fácil de implementar
Con una eSIM de AT&T integrada en el módulo Cinterion EMS31 LTE-M, los clientes aprovecharán la potencia y la eficiencia del ancho de banda de las redes Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) sin tener que comprar e instalar tarjetas SIM. La eSIM es realmente minúscula (es un 90% más pequeña que las tarjetas SIM tradicionales), de modo que es ideal para dispositivos con limitaciones de tamaño, como por ejemplo, los dispositivos portátiles y rastreadores, que a menudo necesitan más espacio para una batería más grande. Con menos componentes para integrar, el módulo "todo en uno" eSIM para IoT ahorra esfuerzos de desarrollo y acorta el tiempo de comercialización. Además, es más fácil lograr una buena escalabilidad y reducir el listado de materiales.
Diseñado desde el principio para aumentar la seguridad de la IoT
La integración profunda de la tarjeta SIM en el módulo durante la fabricación, ayuda a mejorar la durabilidad, lo que a su vez la hace más resistente al calor y las vibraciones, además de incrementar la resistencia a la manipulación indebida. También fortalece la seguridad porque facilita las actualizaciones que protegen a los dispositivos contra la evolución de las amenazas de seguridad cibernética. También se le puede agregar una funcionalidad denominada embedded Secure Element (eSE) que proporciona una capa adicional de seguridad para almacenar los datos en una bóveda altamente segura y compartirlos solo con las personas y aplicaciones autorizadas.
"Nos complace trabajar con Gemalto para que el módulo Cinterion LTE-M esté disponible en nuestra red y simplificar el suministro de conectividad, conservando e incluso mejorando los más estrictos niveles de seguridad", comentó Cameron Coursey, vicepresidente de Internet of Things Solutions de AT&T. "El módulo Cinterion LTE-M IoT con eSIM de AT&T nativo ampliará la conectividad celular de Low Power Wide Area y ayudará a habilitar una gran cantidad de nuevos casos de uso de IoT que exigen diseños altamente integrados".
"La creciente adopción de la tecnología eSIM marca una transformación significativa en la tecnología inalámbrica que está impulsando la innovación y una mejor seguridad a lo largo del ciclo de vida de los dispositivos", comentó Andreas Haegele, vicepresidente de IoT Products de Gemalto. "El módulo Cinterion LTE-M con tecnología SIM integrada beneficia tanto a los operadores móviles como a los fabricantes de equipos originales, gracias a una mayor flexibilidad y una conectividad perfecta para la IoT".
Para más información, visite la página web específica de Cinterion EMS31.
Acerca de Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) es el líder mundial en seguridad digital, con ingresos anuales en 2017 por €3,000 millones y clientes en más de 180 países. Llevamos confianza a un mundo cada vez más conectado.
Desde software seguro hasta biometría y cifrado, nuestras tecnologías y nuestros servicios permiten a las empresas y a los gobiernos autenticar identidades y proteger datos para que permanezcan seguros, y habilitan servicios en dispositivos personales, objetos conectados, la nube y entre ellos.
Las soluciones de Gemalto están en el corazón de la vida moderna, desde la seguridad en los pagos hasta la seguridad en las empresas y en el Internet de las cosas. Autenticamos personas, transacciones y objetos, ciframos datos y creamos valor para el software, lo que permite a nuestros clientes ofrecer servicios digitales seguros a miles de millones de personas y de cosas.
Nuestros 15,000 empleados operan en 114 oficinas, 40 centros de datos y personalización y 35 centros de investigación y desarrollo de software, ubicados en 47 países.
Para obtener más información, visite www.gemalto.com, o siga a @gemalto en Twitter.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005188/es/
