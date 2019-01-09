Gemalto simplifie et sécurise la connectivité IoT au réseau d’AT&T grâce à une eSIM et à un module IoT tout-en-un

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 01:00 AM EST
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), leader mondial de la sécurité numérique, contribue à simplifier et sécuriser la connectivité IoT pour les clients d'AT&T en intégrant la eSIM au module Cinterion® LTE-M IoT.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005918/fr/
Caption: IoT Module with eSIM. Credit: Gemalto
Cette nouvelle solution, qui permet aux fabricants d’équipements de rationaliser leur développement, réduit les coûts et la complexité du déploiement de l’IoT en éliminant la nécessité d'intégrer une carte SIM après la fabrication. De plus, les mises à jour de sécurité étant continues, la eSIM favorise le maintien des niveaux de sécurité les plus élevés pendant toute la durée de vie des solutions IoT. Le nouveau module est déjà disponible en échantillon et sera bientôt expédié en plus grands volumes.
Combiner l'efficacité de l'IoT à la simplicité de conception et la facilité du déploiement
Avec une eSIM d’AT&T intégrée au module Cinterion EMS31 LTE-M, les clients bénéficieront de l’efficacité énergétique et de la bande passante des réseaux LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Networks) sans avoir à acheter et installer de cartes SIM. Plus de 90% plus petite que les cartes SIM traditionnelles, la minuscule eSIM est idéale pour équiper les appareils de petite taille, tels que les wearables et les outils de suivi, qui ont souvent besoin d'espace supplémentaire pour une plus grande batterie. Les composants étant moins nombreux, le module eSIM IoT tout-en-un réduit les efforts de développement et accélère la mise sur le marché. De plus, l'évolutivité est facilitée et le nombre de matériaux réduit.
Un renforcement de la sécurité de l'IoT, dès la conception
La eSIM est parfaitement intégrée au module lors de la fabrication, ce qui la rend plus résistante à la chaleur et aux vibrations. Cela renforce également sa durabilité et la sécurité en facilitant les mises à jour qui protègent les appareils contre les cybermenaces croissantes. Il est possible d’ajouter une fonctionnalité de sécurité intégrée appelée Secure Element (eSE), qui apporte une couche de sécurité supplémentaire permettant de stocker les données dans un emplacement hautement sécurisé et de les partager uniquement avec les applications et les personnes autorisées.
"Nous sommes ravis de travailler avec Gemalto pour rendre le module Cinterion LTE-M disponible sur notre réseau et pour simplifier la fourniture de la connectivité tout en conservant et même en améliorant les niveaux de sécurité les plus stricts", a déclaré Cameron Coursey, vice-président, Solutions pour l'Internet des Objets, AT&T." Avec la eSIM native d’AT&T, le module Cinterion LTE-M IoT permettra le développement de la connectivité cellulaire des LPWAN et le déploiement d’une multitude de nouveaux cas d’utilisation de l’IoT nécessitant des conceptions hautement intégrées."
"L’adoption croissante de la technologie eSIM marque une transformation importante de la technologie cellulaire qui se traduit par une innovation et une sécurité accrues tout au long du cycle de vie des appareils", a déclaré Andreas Haegele, vice-président, produits IoT, chez Gemalto. "Le module Cinterion LTE-M et la technologie eSIM apportent aux opérateurs mobiles et aux fabricants (OEM) une grande flexibilité et une connectivité sans faille pour l'IoT."
Pour plus d’informations, consultez la page web dédiée au Cinterion EMS31.
À propos de Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) est le leader mondial de la sécurité numérique, avec un chiffre d’affaires en 2017 de 3 milliards d’euros et des clients dans plus de 180 pays. Nous apportons la confiance dans un monde de plus en plus interconnecté.
Nos technologies et services, des logiciels sécurisés à la biométrie et au chiffrement, permettent aux entreprises et aux gouvernements d’authentifier les identités mais également de protéger les données afin qu’elles restent en sécurité et assurent des services dans les appareils personnels, les objets connectés, le cloud et sur les réseaux.
Les solutions de Gemalto sont au cœur de la vie moderne, du paiement à la sécurité de l’entreprise en passant par l’internet des objets. Nous authentifions les personnes, les transactions ainsi que les objets, chiffrons les données et créons de la valeur pour les logiciels – permettant ainsi à nos clients d’offrir des services numériques sécurisés à des milliards de personnes et d’objets.
Présent dans 47 pays, Gemalto emploie 15 000 personnes travaillant depuis 114 bureaux, 40 centres de personnalisation et de données et 35 pôles de Recherche et de Développement logiciel.
Pour plus d'informations, visitez notre site https://www.gemalto.com/france, ou suivez @GemaltoFrance sur Twitter.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005918/fr/
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multiclou...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
David Linthicum's On-Demand #Serverless Keynote at @CloudEXPO
Jan. 8, 2019 07:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST