Wirecard Digitizes Intermodal Transport With Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures Qixxit

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 01:30 AM EST
MUNICH and BERLIN, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- The mobility platform currently has around half a million users
- Qixxit users can now pay for their cross-country trips directly in the app
- By integrating Apple Pay, Wirecard offers all Qixxit users more flexibility in digital payments
Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is driving the digitalization of the travel industry and enabling digital payments for the Qixxit mobility platform. Qixxit is part of Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures GmbH and is an intermodal mobility portal. Within seconds, Qixxit compares the three main methods of transportation for trips - train, long-distance bus and plane - in a search query and combines the connections to create a correlated journey chain. Thanks to Wirecard, customers can use Apple Pay as a new payment method for in-app payments. By integrating Apple Pay, Wirecard offers all Qixxit users more flexibility in digital payments. Currently, around 500,000 people already use the Qixxit service on a regular basis.
The organization and booking of trips via browser or app is becoming increasingly popular. Worldwide, the eTravel market is expected to grow by over 30 percent to a total sales volume of almost one billion euros by 2023. In this context, the online mobility services segment currently holds the largest share with more than 400 million euros worldwide.
"We have continuously developed our travel app over the last few months and geared it to the needs of our users and their feedback. Travelers want a service that offers everything in one place: smart connections, transparent fares and tickets. Together with our new partner Wirecard, we are proud to be one of the first eTravel providers to offer Apple Pay as a digital payment method," says Stefan Kellner, CEO of Qixxit.
Jan Rübel, Head of Sales Travel & Transport at Wirecard, adds, "We are excited to partner with Qixxit to offer hundreds of thousands of users an innovative and convenient booking experience. The topic of intermodal mobility is setting a trend for the entire industry. Mobility services providers can benefit from Wirecard's platform, in order to digitize more and more processes in the travel industry."
Wirecard media contact:
Wirecard AG
Jana Tilz
Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363
Email: [email protected]
About Wirecard:
Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.
Qixxit media contact:
QT Mobilitätsservice GmbH
Stefan Kellner
Tel.: +49(0)170-91-56-921
Email: [email protected]
About Qixxit:
The digital travel planner Qixxit connects long-distance buses, trains and flights to make a correlated route and creates an individual travel plan. For the first time, travelers receive everything in one place: smart connections, affordable and accurate fares and tickets. An international team works at the Berlin startup to make travel easier for everyone. Qixxit is part of Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures GmbH. More under http://www.qixxit.com .
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multiclou...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
David Linthicum's On-Demand #Serverless Keynote at @CloudEXPO
Jan. 8, 2019 07:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST