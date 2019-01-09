Nordic Capital ha acquisito BOARD International, fornitore della piattaforma leader per il decision-making

|By Business Wire
Nordic Capital Fund IX (“Nordic Capital”) annuncia oggi di aver finalizzato l’accordo per l’acquisizione della quota di maggioranza in BOARD International, fornitore mondiale della piattaforma cloud-based leader per i processi di decision-making. Insieme ai fondatori di BOARD e al management, che resteranno azionisti significativi dell’azienda, Noridc Capital fornirà supporto a BOARD nel suo percorso continuo di espansione internazionale grazie a investimenti dedicati all’organizzazione e alla tecnologia della piattaforma.
L’acquisizione rappresenta il sesto investimento di Nordic Capital’s Fund IX, pari a 4,3 miliardi di Euro nel settoreTechnology & Payments.
Fondata nel 1994 e con sede centrale a Chiasso, Svizzera, e a Boston, USA, BOARD International ha permesso a clienti in tutto il mondo di implementare e utilizzare con successo soluzioni di Business Intelligence, Performance Management e Predictive Analytics su una singola piattaforma che consente alle aziende di ottenere una visione completa, coerente e accurata, e il pieno controllo delle performance dell’intera organizzazione. Tra i molti clienti si annoverano Coca Cola, Volkswagen, Puma, Toyota e altri famosi brand, aziende e gruppi internazionali. I fondatori e il management hanno scelto Nordic Capital come loro partner strategico per aumentare la propria crescita a livello globale.
BOARD International ha 26 sedi nel mondo che, insieme a una rete internazionale di partner, è al servizio di più di 3000 clienti in oltre 100 Paesi. “Il nostro obbiettivo è continuare a innovare la piattaforma BOARD per aiutare i clienti in tutto il mondo a migliorare i processi decisionali; ecco perché siamo estremamente felici di avere al nostro fianco Nordic Capital come supporto e aiuto strategico per la nostra crescita,” ha affermato Giovanni Grossi, CEO e co-fondatore di BOARD International.
“ Nordic Capital è davvero entusiasta delle potenzialità globali di BOARD e dell’impressionante crescita dell’azienda, che sta assumendo in modo chiaro il ruolo di guida nella nuova era del decision-making di livello enterprise. BOARD è un partner prezioso per i nostri clienti, capace infatti di migliorare l’efficacia dei processi decisionali grazie a un modello di piattaforma unificata e un software all’avanguardia, economicamente vantaggioso, di facile implementazione e utilizzo. Attingendo dalla significativa esperienza di Nordic Capital nel settore tecnologico, vogliamo supportare BOARD International nel percorso di espansione globale” ha dichiarato Fredrik Näslund, Partner presso Advisor per Nordic Capital Funds.”
Le parti dell’accordo hanno concordato di non rendere noti i dettagli finanziari. Soggetta alle consuete approvazioni normative, la transazione si chiuderà entro il primo trimestre del 2019. Nordic Capital è stata assistita da Goldman Sachs mentre BOARD International da UBS.
A proposito di BOARD International:
BOARD è la piattaforma di decision-making #1 per le organizzazioni di qualsiasi dimensione. Fondata nel 1994, con sede centrale a Chiasso, Svizzera, e Boston, MA, BOARD International ha permesso a più di 3000 aziende a livello mondiale di aumentare l’efficacia nella gestione dei processi decisionali, unificando in un singolo ambiente applicazioni di Business Intelligence, Performance Management e Predictive Analytics. La piattaforma BOARD permette di ottenere una visione coerente, accurata e completa delle informazioni aziendali, e un pieno controllo delle performance a tutti i livelli dell’organizzazione, dagli aspetti strategici fino ai dettagli operativi. Grazie all’approccio “programming-free” del toolkit di BOARD, organizzazioni di rilevanza internazionale, come Coca-Cola, DHL, KPMG, Puma, Siemens, Toyota and ZF Group hanno sviluppato rapidamente sulla piattaforma BOARD applicazioni per supportare in modo completo i processi decisionali, in tempi e con costi estremamente inferiori rispetto alle soluzioni tradizionali presenti sul mercato. www.board.com
A proposito di Nordic Capital:
Nordic Capital è uno dei principali investitori private equity nei Nordics con un forte impegno a creare imprese più solide e sostenibili attraverso il miglioramento operativo e la crescita.
Nordic Capital si concentra su regioni e settori selezionati in cui ha una profonda esperienza. I settori principali sono la sanità, la tecnologia e i pagamenti, i servizi finanziari, i beni e i servizi industriali e il settore Consumer & Retail, nei paesi nordici e Nord Europa; la sanità livello mondiale. Dall'inizio del 1989, Nordic Capital ha investito 12 miliardi di euro in oltre 100 investimenti. Il fondo più recente è Nordic Capital Fund IX con un capitale di 4,3 miliardi di euro, principalmente fornito da investitori istituzionali internazionali come i fondi pensione.
Nordic Capital e i suoi veicoli finanziari hanno sede a Jersey e i loro advisory hanno sede in Svezia, Danimarca, Finlandia, Norvegia, Germania e Regno Unito. Per ulteriori informazioni su Nordic Capital, visitare www.nordiccapital.com
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006007/it/
