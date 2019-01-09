Nordic Capital annonce l’acquisition de BOARD International, leader mondial des solutions d’aide à la décision.

|By Business Wire
|January 9, 2019 02:00 AM EST
Nordic Capital Fund IX («Nordic Capital») a annoncé aujourd'hui la signature d'un accord en vue de l'acquisition d'une participation majoritaire dans BOARD International, éditeur leader mondial de plateforme d'aide à la décision pour les entreprises. Nordic Capital s'engage, avec les fondateurs et la Direction de BOARD, qui resteront des actionnaires importants de la société, à soutenir le développement international continu de BOARD en investissant dans l'entreprise et dans la solution technologique. Il s'agit du sixième investissement de Nordic Capital qui gère un capital de 4,3 milliards d’euros, et qui va s’appuyer sur son expertise reconnue dans le secteur de la technologie et des services de paiements.
Créée en 1994 et basée à Chiasso, en Suisse, et à Boston, aux États-Unis, BOARD International a permis aux entreprises de toutes tailles de déployer efficacement des applications de Business Intelligence, de Pilotage de la Performance et d'Analyse Prédictive sur une seule et même plateforme. La plate-forme d'aide à la décision BOARD permet aux entreprises d'améliorer significativement l’efficacité de leurs processus décisionnels, et ce à travers un contrôle total des données dans l'ensemble de leur organisation. Coca-Cola, Volkswagen, Puma, Toyota et d’autres leaders mondiaux font partie des clients BOARD et continuent de lui faire confiance. Les Fondateurs et la Direction de BOARD International ont choisi Nordic Capital comme partenaire stratégique privilégié pour accélérer leur développement international.
BOARD International est présente dans le monde entier à travers 26 filiales, associées à un réseau mondial de partenaires pour accompagner plus de 3 000 clients dans plus de 100 pays. La société connaît une croissance rapide et emploie plus de 300 personnes en Suisse, Italie, Allemagne, France, Royaume-Uni, Espagne, Pays-Bas, Belgique, Danemark, États-Unis, Mexique, Argentine, Dubaï, Hong Kong, Inde, Japon et en Australie.
« Nous sommes ravis de nous associer à Nordic Capital pour accélérer notre croissance, et continuons en permanence à innover sur la plate-forme BOARD, afin d'offrir à nos clients du monde entier les dernières avancées technologiques. Leur expertise sera d’un grand support pour poursuivre notre expansion partout dans le monde », a déclaré Giovanni Grossi, PDG et cofondateur de BOARD International.
« Nordic Capital est enthousiasmée par la croissance impressionnante de BOARD International et par son potentiel de développement. Nous sommes convaincus que cette solution est précurseur d’une nouvelle ère des outils d’aide à la décision. BOARD est un partenaire précieux pour ses clients, car il améliore l'efficacité de leurs processus décisionnels grâce à sa plateforme intégrée, qui offre des fonctionnalités à la pointe de la technologie, faciles à utiliser et à déployer. Forts de l’expérience significative de Nordic Capital dans le secteur de la technologie, nous avons l’intention de soutenir BOARD International dans son expansion géographique », a déclaré Fredrik Näslund, Associé chez Nordic Capital Fund.
D'un commun accord, les deux parties ont convenu de ne pas divulguer les détails financiers de la transaction. Sous réserve des approbations réglementaires habituelles, la transaction devrait être finalisée au premier trimestre 2019. Nordic Capital était conseillée par Goldman Sachs, tandis que BOARD International était conseillée par UBS.
A propos de BOARD International:
BOARD est un leader mondial des solutions d’aide à la décision pour les entreprises. Créée en 1994 et basée à Chiasso en Suisse et à Boston aux Etats-Unis, BOARD International a aidé plus de 3,000 entreprises dans le monde entier à intégrer les fonctions de Business Intelligence, de Pilotage de la Performance et d’Analyse Prédictive grâce à une seule et unique plateforme intégrée. Grâce à son approche révolutionnaire, des leaders mondiaux de leurs secteurs comme Coca-Cola, DHL, KPMG, Puma, Siemens, Toyota et ZF Group font confiance à BOARD pour améliorer l’efficacité de leur processus décisionnel pour un coût et un temps considérablement réduits par rapport aux solutions classiques.
Pour plus d’informations : www.board.com
A propos de Nordic Capital
Nordic Capital est l'un des principaux fonds privés d’investissements dans les pays nordiques, avec un engagement fort dans la création et le développement des entreprises plus solides et durables grâce à une amélioration opérationnelle et une croissance transformatrice. Nordic Capital se concentre sur des régions et des secteurs particuliers où il possède une expérience riche grâce à ses investissements passés. Des secteurs clés comme la Santé, la Technologie et les Services de Paiement, les Biens et Services Industriels, ainsi que le Retail. Les régions clés sont les pays Nordiques, l'Europe du Nord et, partout ailleurs dans le monde pour le secteur de la Santé. Depuis sa création en 1989, Nordic Capital a investi 12 milliards d’euros dans plus de 100 investissements. Le fonds le plus récent est Nordic Capital Fund IX, doté d'un capital engagé de 4,3 milliards d'euros, principalement fourni par des investisseurs institutionnels internationaux tels que des fonds de pension. Les fonds de Nordic Capital sont basés à Jersey et conseillés par des entités de conseil basées en Suède, au Danemark, en Finlande, en Norvège, en Allemagne et au Royaume-Uni.
Pour plus d'informations : www.nordiccapital.com
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006009/fr/
