Nordic Capital Acquires BOARD International, Provider of the #1 Decision-Making Platform

|January 9, 2019 02:00 AM EST
Nordic Capital Fund IX (“Nordic Capital”) today announced the agreement to acquire a majority share in BOARD International, the global provider of the cloud-based #1 decision-making platform. Together with BOARD’s founders and management, who will remain significant shareholders in the Company, Nordic Capital will support BOARD’s continued international expansion through investment into the organisation and technology platform. The acquisition is the sixth investment by Nordic Capital’s EUR 4.3 bn Fund IX, and builds on its recognised expertise and outstanding track record in the Technology and Payments sector.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Chiasso, Switzerland and Boston, the US, BOARD International enables customers worldwide to effectively deploy Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management and Predictive Analytics applications on a single platform. The platform allows companies to achieve a single, accurate and complete view of business information and full control of performance data across their entire organisation. Customers include Coca-Cola, Volkswagen, Puma, Toyota and other well-known international companies and brands. The Founders and Management have chosen Nordic Capital as their preferred strategic partner for further international expansion.
BOARD International has 26 offices around the world which, together with a global partner network, serve more than 3,000 customers in over 100 countries. The Company is fast growing and employs over 300 people in Switzerland, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Japan and Australia.
“As we continue to innovate the BOARD platform, helping customers worldwide to make better business decisions, we are delighted to partner with Nordic Capital to aid our growth. Their expert support will be of great value as we further our expansion in geographies across the globe,” says Giovanni Grossi, CEO and co-founder of BOARD International.
“Nordic Capital is excited about BOARD’s global potential and the impressive growth of the company, clearly leading the way into a new era of corporate decision-making. BOARD is a valuable partner to its customers, as it improves their decision-making effectiveness through its unified platform and by providing cutting-edge, cost-effective, easy-to-use and deploy software. Drawing on Nordic Capital’s significant experience in the technology sector, we intend to support BOARD International in its global expansion,” says Fredrik Näslund, Partner at the Advisor to the Nordic Capital Funds.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details. Subject to customary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2019. Nordic Capital was advised by Goldman Sachs while BOARD International was advised by UBS.
About BOARD International:
BOARD is the #1 decision-making platform. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Chiasso, Switzerland, and Boston, MA, BOARD International has enabled more than 3,000 companies worldwide to effectively deploy Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management and Predictive Analytics applications on a single platform. The BOARD platform allows companies to achieve a single, accurate and complete view of business information and full control of performance across the entire organization. Thanks to BOARD, global enterprises such as Coca-Cola, DHL, KPMG, Puma, Siemens, Toyota and ZF Group have deployed end-to-end decision-making applications in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional solutions. For further information about BOARD, please visit www.board.com
About Nordic Capital
Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor in the Nordic region with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a proven track record. Core sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, Industrial Goods & Services and Consumer & Retail, and key regions are the Nordics, Northern Europe, and globally for Healthcare. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 12 billion in over 100 investments. The most recent fund is Nordic Capital Fund IX with EUR 4.3 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. The Nordic Capital Funds and vehicles are based in Jersey and are advised by advisory entities, which are based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the UK. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com
