Nordic Capital übernimmt BOARD International, Anbieter der #1 Entscheidungsplattform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 02:00 AM EST
Der Nordic Capital Fund IX ("Nordic Capital") erwirbt eine Mehrheitsbeteiligung an BOARD International, dem globalen Anbieter der Cloud-basierten #1 Entscheidungsplattform. Zusammen mit den Gründern und dem Management von BOARD, die weiterhin bedeutende Aktionäre des Unternehmens bleiben, unterstützt Nordic Capital die weitere internationale Expansion von BOARD durch Investitionen in das Unternehmen und die Technologieplattform. Die Übernahme ist die sechste Investition des 4,3 Mrd. EUR großen Fonds IX von Nordic Capital. Sie stützt sich auf die anerkannte Expertise und die hervorragende Erfolgsbilanz in den Sektoren Technologie und Zahlungsverkehr.
BOARD International wurde 1994 gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Chiasso, Schweiz, und Boston, USA. BOARD International ermöglicht es Kunden weltweit, Business Intelligence-, Corporate Performance Management- und Predictive Analytics-Anwendungen effizient auf einer einzigen Plattform umzusetzen. Die BOARD Plattform ermöglicht es Unternehmen, einen einheitlichen, korrekten und vollständigen Überblick über Geschäftsdaten und Leistungen der gesamten Organisation zu erhalten. Zu den Kunden gehören Coca Cola, Volkswagen, Puma, Toyota und andere namhafte internationale Unternehmen und Marken. Die Gründer und das Management von BOARD International haben Nordic Capital als ihren bevorzugten strategischen Partner für die weitere internationale Expansion ausgewählt.
BOARD International verfügt über 26 internationale Niederlassungen, die zusammen mit dem globalen Partnernetzwerk mehr als 3.000 Kunden in über 100 Ländern bedienen. Das Unternehmen wächst schnell und beschäftigt über 300 Mitarbeiter in der Schweiz, Italien, Deutschland, Frankreich, Großbritannien, Spanien, den Niederlanden, Belgien, Dänemark, den Vereinigten Staaten, Mexiko, Argentinien, Dubai, Hongkong, Indien, Japan und Australien.
"Da wir die BOARD-Plattform weiterhin innovativ weiterentwickeln und Kunden weltweit dabei unterstützen, bessere Geschäftsentscheidungen zu treffen, freuen wir uns, dass wir mit Nordic Capital einen Partner gefunden haben, der unser Wachstum unterstützt. Die kompetente Unterstützung ihrer Experten ist von großem Wert, um die weitere internationale Expansion voranzutreiben", sagt Giovanni Grossi, CEO und Mitbegründer von BOARD International.
"Nordic Capital freut sich über das große globale Potenzial und das beeindruckende Wachstum von BOARD International, das Unternehmen den Weg in eine neue Ära der Entscheidungsfindung ebnet. BOARD ist ein wertvoller Partner für seine Kunden, da es ihre Effizienz in der Entscheidungsfindung durch die einheitliche Plattform und durch die Bereitstellung modernster, kostengünstiger, einfach zu bedienender und einsetzbarer Software verbessert. Basierend auf der umfangreichen Erfahrung von Nordic Capital im Technologiesektor wollen wir BOARD International bei seiner globalen Expansion unterstützen", sagt Fredrik Näslund, Partner bei der Beratungsgesellschaft der Nordic Capital Funds.
Über die finanziellen Details haben beide Parteien Stillschweigen vereinbart. Vorbehaltlich der üblichen behördlichen Genehmigungen wird erwartet, dass die Transaktion im ersten Quartal 2019 abgeschlossen wird. Nordic Capital wurde von Goldman Sachs und BOARD International von UBS beraten.
Über BOARD International:
BOARD ist die #1 Entscheidungsplattform für Unternehmen aller Größen. Seit seiner Gründung 1994 hat BOARD International über 3.000 Unternehmen weltweit dabei unterstützt, Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management- und Predictive Analytics-Anwendungen in einer einheitlichen, programmierfreien Plattform zu realisieren. Mit der BOARD-Plattform erhalten Unternehmen einen einheitlichen, korrekten und vollständigen Überblick über Geschäftsdaten und Leistungen der gesamten Organisation. Dank BOARD konnten weltweit agierende Konzerne wie Coca-Cola, H&M, KPMG, DHL, ZF Group, Toyota, Puma und Siemens eine End-to-End-Entscheidungsplattform einführen – in einem Bruchteil der Zeit und Kosten, die mit herkömmlichen Werkzeugen verbunden gewesen wären. Mit Headquarter in Chiasso, Schweiz, sowie Boston, USA, zahlreichen Niederlassungen und einem globalen Reseller-Netzwerk, ist BOARD weltweit vertreten. Weitere Informationen zu BOARD International erhalten Sie unter www.board.com.
Über Nordic Capital
Nordic Capital ist ein führender Private Equity Investor in den nordischen Ländern, der engagiert und entschlossen ist, stärkere, nachhaltigere Unternehmen durch operative Verbesserungen und transformatives Wachstum zu schaffen. Nordic Capital konzentriert sich auf ausgewählte Regionen und Sektoren, wo es reichlich Erfahrung und eine klare Erfolgsbilanz aufweisen kann. Nordic Capitals Kernbereiche umfassen Gesundheitswesen, Technologie & Zahlungsverkehr, Finanzdienstleistungen, Industriegüter & -Dienstleistungen, und Konsumgüter & Einzelhandel. Die Kernregionen sind Skandinavien und Nordeuropa, aber im Gesundheitswesen ist Nordic Capital global aktiv. Seit seiner Gründung im Jahr 1989 hat Nordic Capital 13 Mrd. Euro in über 100 Unternehmen investiert. Der aktuelle Fonds ist der Nordic Capital Fund IX mit 4,3 Mrd. EUR gebundenem Kapital, das hauptsächlich von internationalen institutionellen Investoren wie Pensionskassen eingesammelt worden ist. Nordic Capital Fonds haben ihren Sitz in Jersey und werden von Beratungsfirmen, ansässig in Schweden, Dänemark, Finnland, Norwegen, Deutschland und Großbritannien, beraten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.nordiccapital.com
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006010/de/
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multiclou...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
David Linthicum's On-Demand #Serverless Keynote at @CloudEXPO
Jan. 8, 2019 07:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST