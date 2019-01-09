Nordic Capital adquiere BOARD International, proveedor de la plataforma número 1 de toma de decisiones

|By Business Wire
|January 9, 2019 02:00 AM EST
Nordic Capital Fund IX (“Nordic Capital”) ha anunciado hoy el acuerdo para adquirir una participación mayoritaria en BOARD International, el proveedor global de la plataforma número 1 de toma de decisiones en la nube. Junto con los fundadores y el equipo directivo de BOARD, que seguirán siendo accionistas significativos en la Compañía, Nordic Capital dará soporte a la continua expansión internacional de BOARD a través de la inversión en la organización y la plataforma tecnológica. La adquisión es la sexta inversión realizada por el Fondo IX de 4.300 millones de euros, que se basa en reconocida experiencia y excelente trayectoria en el sector de la Tecnología y Pagos.
Fundada en 1994 y con sede en Chiasso, Suiza, y en Boston, US, BOARD International permite a los clientes de todo el mundo a implementar de manera efectiva las aplicaciones de Inteligencia de Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management y Analítica Predictiva en una única plataforma. La plataforma permite a las empresas lograr una visión única, precisa y completa de la información empresarial y control total de los datos del rendimiento en toda la organización. Los clientes incluyen Coca-Cola, Volkswagen, Puma, Toyota, entre otras compañías y marcas reconocidas. Los fundadores y el equipo directivo han escogido a Nordic Capital como su socio estratégico para una mayor expansión internacional.
BOARD International dispone de 26 oficinas en todo el mundo, que junto con una red global de socios, sirve a más de 3.000 cliente en más de 100 países. La Compañía está creciendo rápidamente y emplea a más de 300 personas en Suiza, Italia, Alemania, Francia, Reino Unido, España, Holanda, Bélgica, Dinamarca, Estados Unidos, México, Argentina, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Japón y Australia.
“A medida que continuamos innovando la plataforma BOARD, ayudando a nuestros clientes de todo el mundo a tomar mejores decisiones empresariales, nos complace asociarnos con Nordic Capital para sostener nuestro crecimiento. Su apoyo experto será de gran valor a medida que nos vamos expandiendo en todo el mundo”, dice Giovanni Grossi, CEO y cofundado de BOARD Internacional.
“Nordic Capital está entusiasmado con el potencial internacional de BOARD y el impresionante crecimiento de la compañía, liderando claramente el camino hacia una nueva era de toma de decisiones empresariales. BOARD es un socio valioso para sus clientes y proporciona un software de vanguardia, rentable, fácil de usar y de implementar. Basándonos en la importante experiencia de Nordic Capital en el sector de la tecnología, tenemos la intención de apoyar a BOARD International en su expansión global”, dice Fredrik Näslund, Socio y Asesor de los Fondos Nordic Capital.
Las partes han acordado no revelar los detalles financieros. Sujeto a las aprobaciones reglamentarias habituales, se espera que la transacción se cierre en el primer trimestre de 2019. Nordic Capital contó con la asesoría de Goldman Sachs, mientras UBS asesoró a BOARD International.
Sobre BOARD International:
BOARD es la plataforma número uno para la toma de decisiones. Fundada en 1994 y con sede en Chiasso, Suiza, y Boston, US, BOARD International ha permitido a más de 3.000 empresas internacionales a implementar efectivamente aplicaciones de Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management y Analítica Predictiva en una única plataforma. La plataforma de BOARD permite a las compañías a lograr una visión única, precisa y completa de la información empresarial y control total de los datos del rendimiento en toda la organización. Gracias a BOARD, organizaciones globales como Coca-Cola, DHL, KPMG, Puma, Siemens, Toyota y ZF Group han implementado una solución integral de toma de decisiones en una fracción de tiempo y coste asociado en comparación a soluciones tradicionales. Para más información sobre BOARD, visite www.board.com
Sobre Nordic Capital
Nordic Capital es un inversor de capital privado líder en la región nórdica con el compromiso de crear negocios más sólidos y sostenibles mediante la mejora operativa y el crecimiento transformador. Nordic Capital se centra en regiones y sectores seleccionados donde tiene una gran experiencia y un historial probado. Los sectores principales son Salud, Tecnología y Pagos, Servicios Financieros, Bienes y Servicios Industriales y Consumo y Comercio Minorista, y las regiones clave son los países nórdicos, el norte de Europa y a nivel mundial para la salud. Desde su inicio en 1989, Nordic Capital ha invertido 12.000 millones de euros en más de 100 inversiones. El fondo más reciente es Nordic Capital Fund IX con 4.300 millones de euros en capital comprometido, principalmente proporcionado por inversores institucionales internacionales como los fondos de pensiones. Los fondos de Nordic Capital y sus sociedades tienen su sede en Jersey y son aconsejados por entidades asesoras, que tienen su sede en Suecia, Dinamarca, Finlandia, Noruega, Alemania y el Reino Unido. Para más información sobre Nordic Capital, visite www.nordiccapital.com
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006008/es/
