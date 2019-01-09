FLIR et le World Wildlife Fund annoncent un effort pour lutter contre le braconnage des rhinocéros au Kenya

|By Business Wire
|
January 9, 2019
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ : FLIR) a annoncé aujourd'hui le projet Kifaru Rising, une initiative pluriannuelle de collaboration avec le World Wildlife Fund (WWF) visant à déployer la technologie d'imagerie thermique FLIR afin d'améliorer la sécurité des rangers et de les soutenir dans leur mission consistant à mettre un terme au braconnage illégal de rhinocéros dans dix parcs et réserves animalières du Kenya. Kifaru Rising s'appuie notamment sur un engagement de la part de FLIR d'investir plus de 3 millions USD dans des technologies d’imagerie thermique, dans l'assistance technique et dans la formation afin d'éliminer le braconnage des rhinocéros au Kenya d'ici 2021.
FLIR and World Wildlife Fund collaborate on the Kifaru Rising Project, a multi-year effort to deploy FLIR thermal imaging technology to help eliminate rhino poaching in 10 parks in Kenya by 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Kifaru Rising : mettre fin au braconnage des rhinocéros au Kenya
Dans le cadre d'une collaboration élargie, FLIR et le WWF s'engagent à investir dans une technologie d'imagerie thermique et à la déployer pour protéger les populations animales indigènes, les écosystèmes endémiques ainsi les communautés locales affectées par les braconniers illégaux au Kenya. En Kiswahili, « Kifaru » est le nom commun désignant le rhinocéros. L'initiative Kifaru Rising va aider à renforcer les efforts de conservation visant à accroître spécifiquement la population sauvage des rhinocéros noirs, dont le nombre s'élève actuellement à 5 400 habitants, ce qui en fait l'une des espèces les plus menacées au monde. Le dernier rhinocéros blanc du Nord male au monde est mort au Kenya en 2017.
Le WWF a déployé pour la première fois des caméras thermiques de FLIR dans la Réserve nationale du Maasai Mara au Kenya en 2016. Les braconniers travaillent souvent sous le couvert de l'obscurité et la technologie FLIR a produit des résultats spectaculaires lors de son introduction. Rien que dans la réserve du Maasai Mara, les rangers du partenaire local The Mara Conservancy ont appréhendé plus de 160 braconniers au cours des deux dernières années et demie grâce aux caméras thermiques de FLIR. À ce jour, le WWF et FLIR ont installé des équipements d'imagerie thermique de FLIR dans les Parcs nationaux de Maasai Mara et du lac Nakuru au Kenya, ainsi que dans le Parc national de Kafue en Zambie, ainsi que dans d'autres sites dont le nom ne peut pas être divulgué pour des raisons de sécurité.
Les dix parcs qui vont déployer la technologie FLIR dans le cadre du projet Kifaru Rising sont : Le Parc national du lac Nakuru, la Réserve animalière de Solio, le Parc national de Meru, Ol Pejeta Conservancy, le Parc national de Ruma, le Parc national de Nairobi, Ol Jogi Wildlife Conservancy, la Réserve nationale du Maasai Mara, ainsi que les Parcs nationaux de Tsavo East et de Tsavo West.
Afin de poursuivre sur cette lancée et d'améliorer l'efficacité de la technologie thermique pour arriver à éliminer le braconnage, FLIR et le WWF prévoient d'engager la participation de nouveaux partenaires corporatifs capables de fournir une technologie complémentaire et des équipements de plein air aux rangers qui patrouillent sur des millions d'hectares de nature vierge. Voici une liste non exhaustive des technologies et équipements supplémentaires nécessaires : drones aériens, batteries et panneaux solaires, ainsi que des équipements classiques tels que des bottes, des tentes et des vêtements de pluie.
« Notre collaboration avec le WWF sur le projet Kifaru Rising représente le déploiement à la plus grande échelle possible de la technologie FLIR pour la protection de la faune partout dans le monde, et elle constitue une étape vitale pour aider à sauver ces animaux menacés d'extinction », a déclaré Jim Cannon, président et chef de la direction de FLIR. « Le braconnage des rhinocéros est un problème mondial, et il est essentiel de renforcer les financements, l'activisme et la collaboration entre organisations gouvernementales et non gouvernementales. Sans la technologie FLIR déployée dans ces parcs, les rangers sont en situation de désavantage. La technologie FLIR s'est révélée efficace pour les rangers et, avec le WWF, nous nous sommes concentrés sur l'utilisation accrue de la technologie et sur l'autonomisation des autorités chargées de la protection de la nature au Kenya pour arriver à éliminer les activités de braconnage. »
« Nous ne pouvons pas sauver les rhinocéros si nous n'arrêtons pas le braconnage », a confié pour sa part Carter Roberts, président et chef de la direction du WWF. « Les véritables héros de ce combat sont les rangers - des hommes et des femmes qui patrouillent dans certaines des étendues sauvages les plus dangereuses de la planète et qui risquent leur vie pour arrêter des personnes qui sont souvent mieux armées qu'eux et qui opèrent au beau milieu de la nuit. Les nouvelles technologies aident à changer la donne ; elles aident les rangers à dissuader les criminels et à se protéger lorsqu'ils se trouvent en première ligne. L'engagement de FLIR nous permet d’intensifier nos efforts visant à mettre fin au braconnage au Kenya et de sauver davantage de rhinocéros et de rangers, en même temps. »
Pour en savoir davantage sur la collaboration de FLIR avec le WWF et le projet Kifaru Rising, veuillez visiter le site www.flir.com/wwf.
À propos de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fondé en 1978 et ayant son siège social à Wilsonville, dans l’Oregon, FLIR Systems est un leader mondial des systèmes de capteurs qui renforcent la perception et améliorent la sensibilisation, aidant ainsi à sauver des vies, améliorer la productivité, et protéger l’environnement. Grâce à ses près de 3 500 employés, la vision de FLIR consiste à être « Le sixième sens du monde » en utilisant l’imagerie thermique et des technologies adjacentes pour fournir des solutions innovantes et intelligentes pour la sécurité et la surveillance, le contrôle de l’environnement et des conditions, les loisirs en extérieur, la vision machine, la navigation et la détection avancée des menaces. Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez consulter le site www.flir.com et suivre @flir.
