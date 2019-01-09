New SentiVeillance 7.0 SDK and SentiVeillance Server Video Analytics for Cameras and Video Management Systems

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 06:00 AM EST
VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep-learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification and object recognition technologies, today announced the release of the SentiVeillance 7.0 software development kit (SDK) and the end-user oriented SentiVeillance Server solution. With SentiVeillance SDK, developers can create identification solutions that use live video streams from digital surveillance cameras. The latest version adds multiple enhancements to the biometric face recognition algorithms and two completely new analytical features: vehicle-human detection and classification and automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) modalities. All modes are designed to function without requiring any particular effort by users to be recognized or detected, making SentiVeillance well-suited for law enforcement, security, access control, statistics counting, traffic monitoring and other commercial applications.
"This release brings a wealth of new features," said Vytautas Pranckenas, SentiVeillance product lead for Neurotechnology. "Most of the new additions come by way of listening to our customers and developing what best suits their needs. We are very grateful for their continuous feedback and support."
The enhanced SentiVeillance modes, developed to function in live, real-time solutions via deep neural network algorithms, provide a high degree of recognition and detection accuracy.
Biometric facial recognition. The high reliability of SentiVeillance's biometric facial identification algorithm allows it to be used with large watch-list databases (both identifying a person who is on a list and adding new faces from video streams to watch-lists). It tracks identified faces as they move around the camera's field of view and continues tracking even if a person moves behind an object and re-appears. It is effective both close-in and at a distance when using high-resolution cameras. It can perform gender classification, evaluate a person's age, identify facial expressions (e.g. smile, open mouth, closed eyes) and detect particular attributes, such as if the person is wearing glasses or sunglasses and whether they have a beard or mustache.
Vehicle-human detection and movement tracking (VH). SentiVeillance detects both moving and static vehicles or people in a scene and performs object classification and tracking until the subjects disappear. In addition to pedestrian detection and vehicle classification by type, the algorithm also returns an estimation of paint color (vehicles) or predominate clothing color (pedestrians) and determines the vector in which they are moving (e.g. north, south, southwest).
Automatic license plate recognition (ALPR). The new ALPR capability in SentiVeillance automatically detects and reads vehicle license plates, recording the information from both stationary and moving vehicles within the scene.
The latter two modes (VH and ALPR) can be used together to create larger, more varied solutions. As an example, when conventional ALPR is used for road tolls, automatic car washes or paid parking systems, users might try to avoid paying by altering or exchanging license plates. Stolen vehicles might also have their license plates changed. When using multiple analytics in concert the resulting solution could match and verify plate numbers with other characteristics of the vehicle, such as type and color, through queries of previously stored values or vehicle registration databases.
SentiVeillance is designed to run on multi-core processors for fast performance and can process video data from multiple cameras simultaneously using a common PC (current generation i7 CPU with 4 or more cores) with a graphics processing unit (GPU). It can be used with large surveillance systems, incorporating many cameras and data-processing nodes. Developers have many and varied options in the creation of scalable, cost-effective solutions for their customers.
SentiVeillance Server. Neurotechnology now provides customers with the option of a ready-to-use, end-user oriented analytics server. The new SentiVeillance Server provides a solution with all the key features already in place, by-passing the need for extensive development where it is not essential or required. SentiVeillance Server is available for use with existing Milestone and Luxriot Evo video management systems (VMS).
The new SentiVeillance products may be purchased from Neurotechnology or through distributors worldwide. A free 30-day trial is available and, as with all Neurotechnology products, the latest version is a free upgrade for existing customers.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT and IREX. www.neurotechnology.com
Media Contact
Jennifer Allen Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.
+1-503-805-7540
jennifer (at) bluehousecg (dot) com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sentiveillance-7-0-sdk-and-sentiveillance-server-video-analytics-for-cameras-and-video-management-systems-300775256.html
SOURCE Neurotechnology
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST