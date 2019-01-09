Market Force Information Adds Focus Group Capability To Give Brands an Even Deeper Understanding of Their Customers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 06:05 AM EST
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market Force Information® (Market Force) is extending its suite of customer experience management offerings with the addition of both in-person and online focus groups. These services will enable Market Force's clients to obtain qualitative insights about their customers and prospects, such as their attitudes, what motivates them, what they value most and what they expect from a brand.
Market Force is deploying these services through a partnership with Focus Pointe Global, the nation's largest marketing research data collection firm. The partnership provides Market Force clients with access to 20 focus group facilities across the country, a panel of more than 1.6 million consumers and highly trained moderators.
Market Force's clients – ranging from consumer packaged goods companies to retailers to restaurants – will benefit from the ability to uncover the emotional elements of the customer experience, and to marry those insights with Market Force's quantitative customer data.
"Our clients want to understand what matters most to their customers, and this new partnership will enable us to help determine what they should be measuring and why," said Market Force CEO Ray Walsh. "Getting insights directly from customers, and even from competitors' customers, will ensure that we can develop and deploy holistic customer experience measurement programs that contribute to our clients' success."
The focus groups can be employed to provide insights before, during or following the implementation of a key initiative. For instance, they can be conducted prior to the launch of a new customer experience program to help brands discern what matters most, and that information can guide the elements of their program. They can also be leveraged in the midst of a program to help brands gauge what consumers like and dislike about their strategy, and to make adjustments accordingly. Additionally, insights can be gleaned at the culmination of a program and used as a basis for redesigning their mystery shopping questionnaire or guest survey tool.
"Aside from giving brands a wealth of data on the why behind consumers' perceptions, opinions, beliefs and attitudes, focus groups go a step further by enabling them to actually observe the consumers, which can be even more illuminating and powerful," added Walsh. "Being in a social setting can also spur brainstorming and deeper discussions among participants."
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Market Force to offer qualitative research methodologies to their quantitative toolbox," said Laura Livers, CEO for Focus Pointe Global. "Focus groups function as an essential tool in allowing brands to understand how people experience their products, as well as to invite discussion on what people think of them – what they would like to see, what can be improved, what is working and what is not."
More information on Market Force's focus group capabilities can be found at https://www.marketforce.com/solutions-and-products/focus-groups
About Market Force Information
Market Force Information® is a customer experience (CX) management company that provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, employee engagement surveys, mystery shopping, contact center services and social media review tracking, which are integrated into one technology and analytics platform, KnowledgeForce®. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Spain. It serves more than 200 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including restaurants, major retailers, grocery and drug stores, petro/convenience stores, banking & financial institutions and entertainment brands. The company has been recognized as one of the top 50 market research organizations in the AMA Gold Report. For more information about Market Force, please visit us online at http://www.marketforce.com.
About Focus Pointe Global
Focus Pointe Global is a leading national marketing research company specializing in data collection services in both the qualitative and quantitative space, supported by its 1.6 million double opted-in qualitative panel. FPG partners with global brands, ad agencies, full-service research firms, law firms, healthcare providers and others, helping them make better decisions about their products before going to market. FPG has the largest national network of research facilities, with 20 locations spread strategically throughout the US. Focus Pointe Global is dedicated to emerging technologies, and is continually exploring ways to meet and exceed the demands of a fast-moving, increasingly mobile industry.
SOURCE Market Force Information
