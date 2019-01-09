Gemalto unterstützt Vereinfachung und Absicherung von IoT-Konnektivität für AT&T mittels All-in-one IoT-Modul mit eSIM

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 06:22 AM EST
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), das weltweit führende Unternehmen auf dem Gebiet der digitalen Sicherheit, hilft bei der Vereinfachung und Absicherung der IoT-Konnektivität für AT&T-Kunden, indem es seine embedded SIM (eSIM) in das Cinterion® LTE-M-IoT-Modul integriert.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005364/de/
Caption: IoT Module with eSIM. Credit: Gemalto
Die neue Lösung optimiert den Entwicklungsprozess für OEMs und reduziert die Kosten und Komplexität der Bereitstellung von IoT Lösungen, indem sie das Einsetzen einer SIM-Karte nach der Geräteherstellung überflüssig macht. Zudem unterstützt die eSIM durch kontinuierliche Sicherheitsupdates die Aufrechterhaltung höchster Sicherheitsstandards und eine lange Nutzungsdauer von IoT-Lösungen. Muster des neuen Moduls, das in Kürze in Serie geht, sind bereits erhältlich.
Kombination von IoT-Effizienz mit vereinfachtem Design und einfacher Bereitstellung
Durch die Integration einer AT&T-eSIM in das Cinterion EMS31 LTE-M-Modul profitieren Kunden von der Leistung und der Bandbreiteneffizienz von Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN), ohne SIM-Karten beschaffen und einsetzen zu müssen. Die miniaturisierte eSIM ist über 90% kleiner als herkömmliche SIM-Karten und eignet sich daher optimal für in der Größe begrenzte Geräte wie Wearables und Tracker, die häufig zusätzlichen Platz für einen größeren Akku benötigen. Da weniger Komponenten zu integrieren sind, ermöglicht das All-in-one IoTModul mit eSIM einen geringeren Entwicklungsaufwand und eine schnellere Markteinführung. Zudem lässt sich einfacher Skalierbarkeit erzielen, und auch die Gesamtstückliste wird reduziert.
Erhöhte IoT-Sicherheit von Anfang an
Dadurch, dass die SIM bereits während der Herstellung fest in das Modul integriert wird, wird die Widerstandsfähigkeit gefördert, da die Lösung somit hitze- und vibrationsbeständiger wird und gleichzeitig die Manipulationssicherheit erhöht wird. Die Sicherheit wird zudem durch vereinfachte Updates gesteigert, die Geräte vor wachsenden Bedrohungen der Cybersicherheit schützen. Die optional hinzufügbare embedded Secure Element(eSE)-Funktionalität bietet eine zusätzliche Sicherheitsstufe zur Speicherung von Daten in einem hochsicheren Tresor und einer Weitergabe nur an autorisierte Anwendungen und Personen.
„Wir freuen uns, mit Gemalto zusammenzuarbeiten, um das Cinterion LTE-M-Modul in unserem Netzwerk verfügbar zu machen und die Bereitstellung von Konnektivität zu vereinfachen, während höchste Sicherheitsstandards aufrechterhalten und sogar verbessert werden“, sagte Cameron Coursey, Vice President, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T. „Das Cinterion LTE-M-IoT-Modul mit nativer AT&T-eSIM wird die mobile Low Power Wide Area-Konnektivität erweitern und zahlreiche neue IoT-Anwendungsfälle ermöglichen, die hochintegrierte Produktdesigns erfordern.“
„Die zunehmende Einsatz der eSIM-Technologie bedeutet eine erhebliche Veränderung im Bereich der drahtlosen Technologie, die Innovation und verbesserte Sicherheit über die gesamte Nutzungsdauer von Geräten fördert“, so Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. „Das Cinterion LTE-M-Modul mit integrierter SIM-Technologie kommt sowohl Mobilfunkbetreibern als auch OEMs durch höhere Flexibilität und nahtlose Konnektivität für das Internet der Dinge zu Gute.“
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der zugehörigen Cinterion EMS31-Webseite.
Über Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) ist das weltweit führende Unternehmen auf dem Gebiet der digitalen Sicherheit mit einem Umsatz von 3 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2017 und Kunden in über 180 Ländern. In einer zunehmend vernetzten Welt schaffen wir Vertrauen.
Mit unseren Technologien und Services, die sichere Softwarelösungen sowie Biometrie und Encryption umfassen, können Unternehmen und Behörden Identitäten authentifizieren und Daten schützen, um Sicherheit zu gewährleisten und Dienste in persönlichen Geräten, vernetzten Objekten und der Cloud zu ermöglichen.
Gemalto bietet Lösungen am Puls des modernen Lebens, von Zahlungssystemen bis zur Unternehmenssicherheit und dem Internet der Dinge. Wir authentifizieren Personen, Transaktionen und Objekte, verschlüsseln Daten und bieten neue Möglichkeiten für Software. Wir ermöglichen unseren Kunden, sichere digitale Dienste für Milliarden Menschen und Dinge zu liefern.
Unsere 15.000 Mitarbeiter arbeiten in 114 Niederlassungen, 40 Personalisierungs- und Rechenzentren sowie 35 Forschungs- und Softwareentwicklungszentren in 47 Ländern.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf www.gemalto.com oder folgen Sie uns auf Twitter unter @gemalto.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005364/de/
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST