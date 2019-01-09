Pet Wearable Market to Expand With a CAGR of 12.0% due to Growing Adoption of Advanced Devices for Monitoring Pets - TMR

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 06:30 AM EST
ALBANY, New York, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Transparency Market Research (TMR) witnesses the global pet wearable market has a highly consolidated vendor landscape. Some of the companies dominating the global pet wearable market are DeLaval Inc., Whistle Labs Inc., Nedap N.V., Loc8tor Ltd., IceRobotics Ltd., and PetPace Ltd. These players are trying to improve the products and trying to maintain their position in the market. Additionally, these companies are increasingly adopting the policies and strategies such as collaborations and merger and acquisition (M&A).
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )
Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=12701
According to TMR, the global pet wearable market pegged the value of US$1.0 bn in the year 2016 and is expected to attain a value of US$2.5 bn by the end of the year 2024. The market is anticipated to swell with a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period from 2016 and 2024.
Based on technology type, the GPS segment dominated the global pet wearable market in the year 2016. On the basis of region, North America dominated the global pet wearable market followed by Europe in the year 2016. Both the regions collectively accounted for the share of 75% in the pet wearable market.
Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12701
Growing Awareness about Pet Health to Propel Growth
The pet wearable market is gaining traction due to growing awareness among the pet owners about their health. The growing inclination toward the adoption of pets as a companion for mental stability, fitness, and entertainment is boosting the expenditure on the well-being of pets. This boost in the adoption of the wearables for a pet is propelling growth of the global pet wearables market. Additionally, the use of pet wearables offers some benefits such as connection with a human to pets for tracking their daily activities and monitoring their health with these devices. This monitoring generates data for food intake, heart, and respiratory rate and patterns, and calories burnt by the pets during the day. This data generated by devices is used for analyzing the health of pets. The aforementioned factors are boosting the adoption of pet wearables, which in turn, is propelling the growth of the global pet wearables market.
Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=12701
Growing Advancement in the Pet Wearable to Propel Growth
Despite these growth factors, lack of effective batteries, which lasts for few days, or hours due to high power consumption coupled with high costs of wearable devices. These factors are expected to challenge growth of the pet wearable market.
Nonetheless, growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is playing a key role in the boosting adoption of pet wearable. Additionally, growing awareness coupled with easy availability of advanced products globally and especially in the developing countries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the global pet wearable market. In addition, uptake of connected devices and wearables such as mobile application, connected wearables, and data analytics is expected to witness a sudden boost in the adoption of pet wearable and expected to remain over the forecast period. This trend is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for growth over the forecast period.
Browse Research Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pet-wearable-market.htm
This information is encompassed in the new report by TMR, titled "Pet Wearable Market (Technology Type - GPS, RFID Sensors; Application - Medical diagnosis & treatment, Behavior monitoring & control, Facilitation, safety & security and Identification and tracking) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024."
For the study, the pet wearable market has been segmented as follows:
By Technology Type
- GPS
- RFID
- Sensors
- Others
By Application
- Medical diagnosis &treatment
- Behavior monitoring& control
- Facilitation, safety &security
- Identification and tracking
By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Browse More Electronics & Semiconductors Research Reports
Popular Research Reports by TMR:
- Multi-Mode Chipset Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/multi-mode-chipset-market.html
- Body Area Network Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/body-area-network-market.html
- Flexible OLED Display Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flexible-oled-display-market.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:30 PM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST