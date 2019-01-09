Global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market Analysis 2016-2018 & Forecast to 2028 - Automotive Data Brokerage / 5G and Telematics 4.0 / Truck Platooning

|By PR Newswire
The "Global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market: Focus on Device (M2M/IoT, Wearables, and Smartphones), End-user Industry (Automotive and Consumer Electronics), and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global eSIM market generated $214.7 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.70% during the forecast period 2018-2028. Europe dominated the global eSIM market in 2017, followed by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2028.
The evolution of smart technology has considerably changed the outlook of various end-use industries (such as automotive, manufacturing, and construction) in terms of connectivity, money saving, enhanced safety measures, and convenience of the users. The Internet of things (IoT) and the acceptance of connected ecosystem have revolutionized industries such as automotive, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and electronics & semiconductor industries. Embedded SIM (eSIM) is one such technology which has led to advancements in the connected ecosystem by enabling more secure machine-to-machine (M2M) communication.
As per the definition and specifications provided by GSMA, an embedded SIM (eSIM) is a universal integrated circuit card that is embedded on to the device and supports over the air (OTA) provisioning of an initial operator subscription which can be later switched from one operator to another. The eSIM market is growing at a significantly higher rate and is expected to reach $6.53 billion by 2028, due to the increasing global vehicle production and safety measures. Also, an increasing trend of smart homes, connected devices, and consumer inclination to a more connected ecosystem is driving the eSIM market. However, the lack of consumer acceptance for adopting this technology in their day-to-day lives has been a major restraint to the eSIM market.
The M2M/IoT device type accounted for the largest market in the global eSIM market in 2017, both in terms of value and volume. This is majorly due to the wide penetration of eSIMs in the automobiles for M2M connectivity. The regulations in place by various governments across the globe, such as the mandate of eCall facility by the European Union in all passenger cars from March 2018, have further fuelled the growth of eSIMs in this segment.
The automotive industry accounted for the largest share in the global eSIM market in 2017, both in terms of value and volume. The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly incorporating connected services in all the vehicle categories, owing to their multiple benefits, thereby driving the adoption of automotive telematics that use eSIMs to connect the devices over the internet. After a wide-scale adoption in automotive telematics, the use of eSIMs is expected to spread in a range of applications, such as in consumer electronics, healthcare, transportation, and residential, among others, during the forecast period.
Europe accounted for the largest share in the global eSIM market in 2017, both in terms of value and volume. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest rate during the forecast period and, surpass the market of Europe in terms of volume. This is mainly due to lower cost of consumer equipment in the region. Additionally, the rising trend of smart homes in the region is also supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific eSIM market.
The global eSIM market has witnessed various stringent policies by different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain. Some of the strategies covered in this study are product launches, collaboration, partnerships, and agreements. Some of the key players functioning in this market are Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA, Telit Communications PLC, and Workz Group.
Gemalto is one of the key players in eSIM market, since it currently has a strong position in R&D and a wide global presence. For maintaining the position of the company as a leading innovator in the eSIM sector, the company is focused on expanding in Mobile PC platform and has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Market Drivers
1.1.1 Increasing Global Vehicle Production and Safety Measures
1.1.2 Consumer Inclination Toward a Connected Driving Experience
1.1.3 Increasing Trend of Smart Homes Along with Connected Devices
1.2 Market Restraints
1.2.1 Consumer Behaviour and Acceptance
1.3 Market Opportunities
1.3.1 Increasing IoT Application Areas
1.3.2 Rising Opportunities in the Developing Economies
2 Competitive Landscape
2.1 Competitive Benchmarking
2.2 Key Strategies and Developments
2.2.1 New Product Launches
2.2.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
2.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.2.4 Other Strategies and Developments
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Embedded SIM and Technology Overview
3.1.1 Remote SIM Provisioning
3.2 eSIM Services Overview
3.2.1 Information
3.2.2 Entertainment
3.2.3 Vehicle-Related or Safety & Security
3.2.4 Remote Diagnostics
3.3 Evolution of eSIM
3.4 eSIM Ecosystem
3.5 Upcoming Trends and Developments
3.5.1 Automotive Data Brokerage
3.5.2 5G and Telematics 4.0
3.5.3 Truck Platooning
3.6 Emerging Use Cases for the SIM
3.7 Consortiums and Associations
3.8 Value-Chain Model
4 Global eSIM Market Value ($Million) and Volume (Units Million), 2016-2028
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
5 Global eSIM Market Value ($Million) and Volume (Units Million), by Device, 2016-2028
5.1 M2M/IoT Device: Highly Influenced by the growing IoT Industry
5.2 Smartphones: A High Potential Market for eSIMs
5.3 Smartwatches: Enabling Intelligent Management of Notifications without using a Smartphone
5.4 Other Devices
6 Global eSIM Market by End-Use Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Automotive
6.3 Consumer Electronics: Smartphones and Wearables to be the Driving Factor
6.4 Other Industry: Smart Meters to be the Driving Factor
7 Global eSIM Market (by Region), Value ($Million) and Volume (Units Million), 2016-2028
8 Company Profiles
- Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd.
- Gemalto N.V.
- Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
- IDEMIA
- NXP Semiconductors
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc.
- Telit Communications PLC
- Valid
- Workz Group
- Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., LTD.
- XH Smartcard
