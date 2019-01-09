Bloomberg administra la red de producción de medios de Bloomberg Television en el nuevo edificio de Londres con Apstra

|By Business Wire
Cuando Bloomberg Television inauguró el año pasado sus instalaciones de transmisión de última tecnología en la nueva sede europea de la compañía en Londres, los ingenieros de redes del equipo de infraestructura de TI de la compañía colaboraron con Apstra en una exitosa etapa piloto de su tecnología con el fin de ganar visibilidad y administrar de manera más efectiva el tejido de red que soporta los sistemas de producción de medios instalados en el edificio.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005386/es/
Esta infraestructura de red requiere un alto desempeño y disponibilidad asociadas a la producción de ocho horas de televisión en vivo y cuatro horas de programación de radio en vivo en el edificio, cada día. Conecta el estudio central del edificio, otras tres posiciones de transmisión alrededor del edificio, dos estudios de grabación, un estudio de fotografía y tres salas de control y todos los equipos de producción de BTV. Esta red de datos IP incluye más de 90 nodos de red, más de 400 enlaces de red de 40GbE, más de 4.000 puertos de red y más de 2.000 endpoints de red en vivo que se conectan a una combinación de 10GbE, 40GbE y 100GbE, aparte de un sistema de almacenamiento de video de 14 PB.
Dado el tamaño del nuevo edificio de la compañía en Londres y el interés del equipo de infraestructura de TI por operar una red de producción de múltiples proveedores, el equipo buscó simplificar la administración de esta red mediante la implementación de una solución tecnológica normalmente disponible sólo en centros de datos. Apstra ayuda al equipo de Bloomberg a validar continuamente el rendimiento de la red de producción de medios a través de la automatización, proporcionando "asistencia digital" a sus ingenieros que tienen la tarea de monitorear, predecir y prevenir interrupciones en tiempo real.
"El sistema de Apstra nos brinda una vista única de toda la red de producción de medios, independientemente de nuestros dispositivos, switches, sistemas operativos o proveedores", dijo Tony Lott, Director Global de Proyectos de Capital para el equipo de Infraestructura TI de Bloomberg. "Nos ha permitido obtener la eficiencia operacional necesaria para administrar y mantener la compleja infraestructura de red en nuestras vanguardistas instalaciones de producción mediática".
Utilizando la biblioteca de pruebas de Apstra, los ingenieros de red de Bloomberg han podido ejecutar rápidamente pruebas específicas de diferentes servicios que se ejecutan a través de la red de producción mediática de BTV. Esto ha mejorado la eficiencia operativa del equipo, ha hecho que sea más fácil para ellos responder preguntas sobre la salud y el rendimiento de la red, y les ha permitido tomar medidas preventivas mucho antes de que sean evidentes para los usuarios de la red: el personal de producción de Bloomberg Television.
Bloomberg Television es la red de televisión financiera y comercial global de Bloomberg Media, disponible en más de 437 millones de hogares en todo el mundo. Bloomberg Television también está disponible en Bloomberg Terminal, que orienta a la élite financiera mundial con datos, noticias y análisis en tiempo real indispensables. La red transmite en vivo en las propiedades digitales y móviles de Bloomberg, junto con Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV y Roku.
La transformación de los negocios está impulsando el mandato para la transformación de la infraestructura del centro de datos. El Liderazgo de TI requiere la cloudificación de las operaciones, mayor confiabilidad y costos reducidos, mientras que los clientes de TI exigen una experiencia similar a la nube, operaciones simplificadas y menores costos de DevOps. La automatización autoadaptable del centro de datos ofrecida por Apstra satisface todas estas necesidades y permite a las empresas construir un centro de datos que aumenta la confiabilidad y disponibilidad de las aplicaciones al automatizar y simplificar las implementaciones y operaciones, y reducir los costos de OpEx y CapEx.
Acerca de Bloomberg
Bloomberg, líder mundial en información financiera y de negocios y noticias, brinda a los tomadores de decisiones influyentes una ventaja crítica al conectarlos a una red dinámica de información, personas e ideas. La fortaleza de la compañía, que proporciona datos, noticias y análisis a través de tecnología innovadora, de manera rápida y precisa, constituye la esencia de Bloomberg Terminal. Las soluciones empresariales de Bloomberg se apoyan en la capacidad fundamental de la empresa: aprovechar la tecnología para permitir a los clientes acceder, integrar, distribuir y administrar datos e información a través de organizaciones de manera más eficiente y eficaz. Para obtener más información, visite www.bloomberg.com/company o solicite una demostración.
Acerca de Apstra
La automatización autoadaptable del centro de datos de Apstra® aumenta la disponibilidad y confiabilidad de la aplicación, simplifica la implementación y las operaciones, y reduce drásticamente los costos para los centros de datos empresariales, de servicios en la nube y de telecomunicaciones. Apstra habilita los centros de datos autoadaptables a través de su pionera red autoadaptable, la arquitectura del sistema distribuido y la superposición independiente del proveedor. Con sede en Menlo Park, California, y financiada de forma privada, Apstra ha sido reconocida como Gartner Cool Vendor y ganadora en Best of VMworld. Para obtener más información, visite: www.apstra.com o síganos en twitter @ApstraInc.
Apstra, AOS, y los logotipos de Apstra y AOS son marcas comerciales registradas de Apstra, Inc., Auto-Operating Network e Intent-Based Analytics son marcas comerciales de Apstra Inc., y otras marcas comerciales mencionadas en este documento son propiedad de sus respectivos dueños.
