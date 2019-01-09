TÜV SÜD America Appoints New Vice President of Product Service

|By Business Wire
TÜV SÜD America Inc., a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specializes in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services, announces the appointment of Jan-Paul van Maaren to the role of Vice President of Product Service for the Americas, including TÜV SÜD America, TÜV SÜD Canada, TÜV SÜD América de México, and TÜV SÜD America do Brasil.
Jan-Paul van Maaren brings numerous years of experience from senior executive roles in which he has driven transformational organizational growth. This includes leadership positions with leading companies such as, Danaher’s subsidiary, Pall Corporation, where he was Vice President of Product Marketing, as well as BTU International, MKS Instruments, Eaton and Honeywell. Most recently, Jan-Paul was General Manager of ProfiTech Consulting.
Jan-Paul van Maaren holds a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Utrecht, and an MBA in Marketing and Multinational Management from The Wharton School. Jan-Paul earned his MS and BS in Physics and IT from the University of Nijmegen in The Netherlands. Jan-Paul will be based out of TÜV SÜD Americas headquarters in Peabody, MA.
“We are excited to welcome Jan-Paul van Maaren as TÜV SÜD America’s new Vice President of Product Service, as his breadth of experience in driving transformational growth for a number of organizations is an ideal complement to our TÜV SÜD America Leadership Team; and will ensure that we are evolving our organization to deliver best in class service to our clients,” stated John Tesoro, President and CEO of TÜV SÜD America.
“I warmly welcome Jan-Paul to our international operations. The experience and leadership Jan-Paul will bring to the Product Service Division in the Americas will help to unleash the full potential of our experts and competencies in this important region. This will benefit our customers in the Americas and internationally in their quest to harness the benefits of technology,” said Holger Linder, Chief Executive Officer, Global Product Service Division, TÜV SÜD.
“I am delighted to join TÜV SÜD America as it has such a strong heritage of delivering product safety certification and value to its customers, and having an opportunity to build on that heritage in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution, ensuring that TÜV SÜD is a continuously vibrant organization, is priceless,” said Jan-Paul Maaren.
Connect with Jan-Paul Maaren on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/in/janpaulvanmaaren/
For more information on TÜV SÜD services in the Americas, visit
www.tuv-sud-america.com.
About TÜV SÜD
TÜV SÜD is a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TÜV SÜD is represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TÜV SÜD operates globally with a team of more than 24,000 multi-disciplinary experts recognised as specialists in their respective fields. By combining impartial expertise with invaluable insights, the company adds tangible value to businesses, consumers and the environment. The aim of TÜV SÜD is to support customers with a comprehensive suite of services worldwide to increase efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk. www.tuv-sud.com
About TÜV SÜD America
TÜV SÜD America Inc., a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD AG (Munich, Germany), is a leading globally recognized testing and certification organization. TÜV SÜD's Business Assurance division provides management system certification services to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, AS9100, Safe Quality Food (SQF), and more. TÜV SÜD's Product Service division offers electrical and mechanical product safety, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, environmental testing, NRTL and SCC certification, CE marking assistance, restricted substance services, international compliance services, and more. TÜV SÜD America also provides a comprehensive suite of services for the medical device sector as a European Union notified body for the medical device, active implantable medical device and in-vitro diagnostic device directives, and a complete service portfolio including ISO 13485 and MDSAP certification, FDA 510(k) and third-party inspections. The company's Industry Services division offers a full suite of services for pressure equipment manufacturers and materials producers exporting products to the European Community. The Industry Services division also includes TÜV SÜD Global Risk Consultants, the leading global provider of unbundled property loss control services. For more information visit www.tuv-sud-america.com/.
