Net Health's Wound Care EHR, WoundExpert®, Receives ONC-Health IT Certification

|January 9, 2019 07:05 AM EST
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, the leader in software solutions for specialized outpatient care, is pleased to announce that WoundExpert® version 7.0 has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) that has been empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government's program. The stamp of approval designates that the software offers the functionality that enables eligible clinicians and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that require use of certified EHR technology.
Christopher Hayes, Chief Technology Officer at Net Health, explains, "It's imperative for our clients' success that our software solutions adhere to industry standards for compliance. This 2015 Edition certification represents a dependable and reputable public benchmark that WoundExpert® continues to serve clients with the ONC's latest privacy and security requirements and furthers interoperability with high-quality data exchange."
To earn the certification, WoundExpert® was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
WoundExpert® provides clients who are designated as "eligible clinicians" by CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) the tools needed to participate in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) for the 2019 performance period. Net Health's cornerstone of success is to provide solutions that allow clients to confidently focus on treating their patients. In support of that goal, this 2015 Edition certification highlights improved interoperability, driving better coordination of care for patients throughout the continuum, and facilitates increased patient engagement through access to their health information via a revamped Patient Portal.
Hayes concludes, "The level of focus and perfection required for any solution to achieve 2015 Edition certification was raised to a level unlike the prior two certifications—and our team delivered. Current compliance trends, like giving patients quick access to their data to help paint a full picture of their healthcare, are exciting enhancements to deliver."
This Health IT module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WoundExpert version 7.0 was certified on December 31, 2018 by Drummond Group. The following information depicts the certification information:
Certificate Number: 15.04.04.2815.Woun.07.00.1.181231
Modules Tested: 170.315 (a)(1-14); (b)(1-3, 6); (c)(1-3); (d)(1-9, 11); (e)(1-3); (g)(2-9); (h)(1)
Clinical Quality Measures tested: 68v7; 69v6; 122v6; 123v6; 138v6; 139v6; 156v6; 165v6
Additional software used: Secure Exchange Solutions SES HISP, Secure Exchange Solutions SES Direct, Surescripts ePrescribing, MedlinePlus Connect, Swagger, Identity Server 4, First DataBank, NLM API, Net Health Patient Portal v1.0
Click here to read mandatory disclosures regarding this certification.
About Net Health
Net Health is the leader in software solutions for specialized outpatient care. Known for being experts in The Art of the Right Fit®, our fully interoperable EHR solutions serve five medical specialty markets and offer clients an end-to-end solution that includes practice management tools, clinical workflow documentation, revenue cycle management, expert coaching, and analytics. Net Health serves healthcare professionals in 98% of the largest hospital chains as well as private practices around the country—driving workflow in more than 3,000 urgent care, wound care, physical therapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, occupational medicine, employee health, and workplace medicine facilities each day. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group and Level Equity. For more information visit nethealth.com.
About Drummond Group
Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond Group tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond Group was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL). Drummond Group continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.
CONTACT: Renee Vandall, VP, Marketing, 412-235-4224, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/net-healths-wound-care-ehr-woundexpert-receives-onc-health-it-certification-300774802.html
SOURCE Net Health
