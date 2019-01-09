Michael Luchen and Wow Payments Now Offers The CASH DISCOUNT Program

|By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Director of Sales Michael Luchen now delivers a new kind of processing called CASH DISCOUNT. This New payment processing only CHARGES $49.99 per month which covers all type and volumes of transactions for that month. This means that businesses won't need to pay/per transaction or pay any other fees like the statement, annual, PCI, transaction, interchange etc.
Michael Luchen has been in credit card processing for almost a decade. After those ample years of working in the merchant services industry, he realized something was seriously wrong with the industry. He discovered that merchant service providers were adding huge markups and hidden fees to the business owners thereby cheating them out of their hard earned profit.
Wow Payments has moved from charging business owners credit card fees not to charge them anymore. This new method is called the cash discount program. This new method does not require any signed agreements between the company and the businesses, with all of the company's equipment being free. No matter what the business owner processes, no matter the volume of transactions, the merchant only pays $49.99 per month.
The business owner that subscribed to the cash discount program will have a sign that will be displayed in their store/business that says they participate in the program. These sign will show that all of their advertised prices have been discounted by 4%. Cash discount will not, however, apply to customers that pay with the credit or debit card. But if the customer decides to pay with cash, the 4% discount will apply, and the 4% added back into the price whenever they print out invoices for customers. An example is if a customer is charged $10 plus the 4% fee, making it $10.40, under the cash discount, the 0.40$ will be added back, and it will say pay cash and save. The customer will end up paying $10 instead of $10.40. All of this without the Business Owner adjusting the items price.
Wow Payments is one of the very few companies in the United States that has zero complaints and rated A also Accredited on the Better Business Bureau and perfect Google reviews. The Director of Sales, Michael Luchen HAS been featured in The New York Business Journal, The Boston Globe and on CNBC amongst others. Wow Payments a sister company of Argus, LLC has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, INC Magazine and also VOTED by Silicone Valley as "The Top 50 Most Trustworthy Companies in the United States".
For more information About the cash discount or to get started with the program, please visit www.wowpayments.com. And for more information about Michael Luchen, please visit www.michaelluchen.net, Michaelluchen.co, Michaelluchen.org and www.michaelluchen.biz.
About Wow Payments
Headquartered in Manhattan, NEW YORK, Wow Payments, delivers payment solutions for small to mid-sized businesses across different industries. Their goal is to save businesses from greedy payment processors by eliminating these costly markups and hidden fees. Wow Payments position itself as the entrepreneur's partner, delivering solutions to them by eliminating the direct cost of payment processing, thereby giving business owners the peace of mind. The Company's month-to-month, no strings attached, completely transparent system is just the change this industry needed.
Company Name: Wow Payments
Contact Name: Michael Luchen
Email: [email protected]
TEL.: 929-441-8903
Address: 40 Exchange Place
Manhattan, NY 10005
