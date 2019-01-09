Global Smart TV Market 2018-2023: Market to Grow to $253 Billion by 2023, from $143 Billion in 2017

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 07:30 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart TV market reached a value of US$ 143 Billion in 2017. The market value is further expected to reach US$ 253 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 10% during 2018-2023.
Ethernet, Wifi, USB, Bluetooth and flash memory cards from digital cameras are normally supported by smart TV's. They normally also support coaxial cable, HDMI and other audio-video connections. Apart from the OS and apps, the connectors also allow on demand video services and access to pictures, music and video on connected storage devices.
Smart TV apps enable connection to websites such as Youtube, Netflix, Hulu and Vimeo along with social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter. Smart TVs can connect to various input devices wirelessly, to enhance usability and control. Wireless keyboards and mouse, smart phones and tablets can all connect to enable text entry, navigation and internet browsing from the couch.
Catalyzed by the increasing penetration of the high-speed internet, the viewership of online content has increased significantly over the last few years catalyzing the demand of smart TV's. Moreover, there has also been a significant drop in the prices of smart TV's increasing their affordability among the general population.
Other major factors driving the demand of smart TV's include rising disposable incomes, increasing adoption of 4K resolution televisions, technological advancements, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global smart TV market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global smart TV industry?
- What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of resolution type?
- What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of screen size?
- What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of screen type?
- What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of technology?
- What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of platform?
- What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the global smart TV market on the basis of application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart TV market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart TV market?
- What is the structure of the global smart TV market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global smart TV market?
- How are smart TVs manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart TV Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Resolution Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Screen Size
5.5 Market Breakup by Screen Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by Platform
5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.9 Market Breakup by Application
5.10 Market Breakup by Region
5.11 Market Forecast
5.12 SWOT Analysis
5.13 Value Chain Analysis
5.13.1 Overview
5.13.2 Research and Development
5.13.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.13.4 Manufacturing
5.13.5 Marketing
5.13.6 Distribution
5.13.7 Exports
5.13.8 End-User
5.14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.15 Price Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Resolution Type
6.1 4K UHD TV
6.2 HD TV
6.3 Full HD TV
6.4 8K TV
7 Market Breakup by Screen Size
7.1 Below 32 Inches
7.2 32 to 45 Inches
7.3 46 to 55 Inches
7.4 56 to 65 Inches
7.5 Above 65 Inches
8 Market Breakup by Screen Type
8.1 Flat
8.2 Curved
9 Market Breakup by Technology
9.1 LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)
9.2 LED (Light Emitting Diode)
9.3 OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)
9.4 QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode)
10 Market Breakup by Platform
10.1 Android
10.2 Roku
10.3 Web Os
10.4 Tizen Os
10.5 iOS
10.6 MyHomeScreen
10.7 Others
11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
11.1 Offline
11.2 Online
12 Market Breakup by Application
12.1 Residential
12.2 Commercial
13 Market Breakup by Region
13.1 Asia Pacific
13.2 Europe
13.3 North America
13.4 Middle East and Africa
13.5 Latin America
14 Smart TV Manufacturing Process
14.1 Product Overview
14.2 Raw Material Requirements
14.3 Manufacturing Process
14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 LG Electronics Inc.
15.3.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
15.3.3 Sony Corporation
15.3.4 Panasonic Corporation
15.3.5 Vizio Inc.
15.3.6 Apple Inc.
15.3.7 Hisense Group Co. Ltd
15.3.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
15.3.9 TCL Corporation
15.3.10 Insignia Systems Inc.
15.3.11 Haier Group Corporation
15.3.12 Hitachi Ltd
15.3.13 Westinghouse Electric Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q3gcth/global_smart_tv?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-tv-market-2018-2023-market-to-grow-to-253-billion-by-2023-from-143-billion-in-2017-300775493.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST