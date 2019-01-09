High Performance Computing Market Worth $59.65 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

|By PR Newswire
The global high performance computing (HPC) market size is expected to reach USD 59.65 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. High performance computing can be categorized into High Performance Technical Computing (HPTC) and High Performance Business Computing (HPBC). HPTC is widely used in fields like science and engineering. It is particularly used by government and defense agencies, educational and research institutions, and incumbents of manufacturing industry, among others. On the other hand, HPBC is suitable for applications, such as gaming and fraud detection. Logistics companies and providers of financial services, among others, also opt for HPBC. The rising popularity among manufacturing companies, government departments, and defense agencies is particularly driving growth of the HPC market.
High performance computing envisages a cluster of computers that can run long algorithms and solve complex problems and equations at speeds and accuracies higher than those offered by the conventional computing. Previously, HPC was used only by the navigation and aerospace industries. However, diversification of the IT industry, growing adoption of cloud computing, continuous developments in artificial intelligence, and the rising need for business analytics are prompting various end-use industries to adopt HPC.
Data centers particularly require an architecture capable of processing large volumes of data. HPC components can ensure adequate computing power for such data centers. Various other organizations also adopt HPC to process their data at higher speeds and accuracies and to simplify their complex business procedures. Research and academic institutions have also started adopting high performance computing systems to ensure the computational efficiency required during the initial stages of research.
The high computational capabilities offered by HPC systems have paved the way to execute high-end research projects previously deemed impossible. As such, HPC systems can be helpful in several fields, including computational biology, genetics, medicine, structural analysis, geophysics statistics, electromagnetism, nuclear physics, astrophysics, and mathematical modeling, among others. Similarly, the high efficiency offered by high performance computing can help researchers in undertaking research activities in various fields, such as deep neural networks, human genome mapping and modeling, and artificial intelligence, among others.
Vendors of high performance computing are increasingly focusing on delivering enhanced solutions that can cater to various requirements. These solutions may include basic configurations and management tools that are easy to deploy and are capable of adapting to the changing workloads. Although the application portfolio of high performance computing is growing continuously; the looming lack of awareness, budget constraints at small- and medium-sized enterprises, and concerns over data security are some of the factors hindering growth of the high performance computing market.
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
- The on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2017. However, the cloud segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of over 8.0% over the forecast period owing to the benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, scalability, ease of deployment, and stronger security associated with cloud deployment
- The government and defense segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is also expected register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising adoption of HPC in surveillance, aircraft simulation, and encryption and decryption of confidential information
- North America is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. New supercomputing facilities are coming up in the region in line with the advances in technology, which bodes well for the regional market growth. U.S. is home to the top-5 supercomputers and the U.S. HPC market held the largest market share of over 60% in 2017 and is expected to lead the regional growth over the forecast period
- The high performance computing market is highly consolidated and competitive. Atos SE; Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD); Cray Research, Inc.; Dell Technologies, Inc.; and Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the leading market players
- Key industry players are striking partnerships and collaborating with each other as part of their efforts to strengthen their market position. For instance, in September 2017, Cray Research Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with Seagate. The partnership envisages the former procuring drives, containers, controllers, and other components related to the high performance computing technology from the latter.
Grand View Research has segmented the global high performance computing market based on component, deployment, end use, and region:
- High Performance Computing (HPC) Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Servers
- Storage
- Networking Devices
- Software
- Services
- Cloud
- Others
- High Performance Computing (HPC) Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- On-premise
- Cloud
- High Performance Computing (HPC) End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Gaming
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- Transportation
- Government & Defense
- Education & Research
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare & Bioscience
- Others
- High Performance Computing (HPC) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Singapore
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.
