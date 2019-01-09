Global Video Surveillance Market to 2023: Increasing demand for VSaaS and VCA, Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance & Increasing Demand for Intelligent Transportation System

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 9, 2019 07:45 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019
The "Global Video Surveillance Market: Focus on Ecosystem (Camera, Monitor, Storage, Software, Services), Applications, and Emerging Trends - Analysis and Forecast: 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Video Surveillance Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.14% from 2018 to 2023
The process of the evolution of video surveillance cameras and the technologies of surveillance has considerably changed the global surveillance industry in terms of cost-effectiveness, increased safety, and convenience of the users. The global video surveillance market is growing at a significant rate and is expected to reach a substantial level by 2023.
Moreover, the video management systems are gaining popularity, and the sector is expected to grow at a robust rate in the future. The video surveillance market is witnessing a transition due to the increasing market penetration of Internet Protocol (IP) cameras. The IP camera market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Their growth can be attributed to the fact that they allow the users to convert their local broadband connection into a home surveillance system. These cameras provide several benefits when compared with the traditional analog cameras such as low cost, and high durability.
There is no doubt that the market has many forces leading to a growth in demand for video surveillance systems, but there are certain restraints that could plague the video surveillance market in the coming years. For example, the trend of IP-based video surveillance systems (which can continuously monitor and have a high-quality output) will require high-capacity storage solutions. Also, as the world becomes more networked, the integrity of the recorded data could be compromised. Hence, a lack of standardization and the data surveillance laws continue to be a pain-in-the-neck for the market. Also, the untrained security personnel is not familiar with the concepts of networking and related aspects. The market is experiencing a shortage of skilled professionals to manage the operation as well as the software problems in an IP-based surveillance system.
Cameras are the most important part of any surveillance system. The overall cost of a set-up depends significantly on the area covered for surveillance, and equipment like cameras, storage media, monitors, and digital video recorders, and others. As a result of the rising number of video cameras, the need for video analytics, and video management systems (VMS) has increased which has contributed to the growth of the video surveillance industry.
The segment on video surveillance software and services market provides a detailed market study of the major types of video surveillance software - video analytics and VMS; and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS). The video analytics market is still at the nascent stage and hence currently is applied mainly for surveillance application. The current major application is surveillance, but entertainment and visual communication applications have started witnessing growth lately. The VMS serves as an important tool to record and view live video footage from multiple surveillance cameras for both IP and analog cameras with an encoder. VMS also helps in monitoring alarms, controlling cameras and retrieving recordings from an archive.
The usage for video surveillance systems in a number of applications have increased steadily in the past five years. This increase can primarily be attributed to the increasing connectivity solutions and the trend to deploy integrated solutions across end-user applications. Also, the rising need for safety and security of infrastructure and people has further facilitated the proliferation of surveillance systems among the consumers.
The market study has identified APAC as the leading region in the global video surveillance market accounting for almost 45.1% of the net revenue generated by the video surveillance equipment, software, and services; and estimates that the region will continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. Europe too is anticipated to be a promising market with the multi-fold rise in demands expected from the U.K., Germany, and other European nations.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Market Drivers
1.1.1 Reduced Reliance on Physical Security
1.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives to Improve Public Safety
1.1.3 Increased Demand for IP Cameras due to Ubiquity of the Internet of Things (IoT)
1.1.4 Increased Processing Speed with the Development of System on Chips (SoC)
1.2 Market Restraints
1.2.1 Privacy Issues and Threat to Data Integrity
1.2.2 Demand for Higher Bandwidth and Stronger Network Connection
1.2.3 Burden of Data Storage for Government Agencies
1.3 Market Opportunities
1.3.1 Increasing demand for VSaaS and VCA
1.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance
1.3.3 Increasing Demand for Intelligent Transportation System
1.3.4 Integration of Video Surveillance with Technologies, such as Drones, and Body-worn Cameras
2 Industry Analysis
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 Multi-sensor Cameras
2.1.2 Cybersecurity
2.1.3 IoT Video Analytics and Artificial Intelligence
2.1.3.1 Gait Recognition
2.1.3.2 IC Realtime and the Use of Ella
2.1.4 Cloud Computing
2.2 Supply Chain Analysis
2.3 Key Regulations and Associations
3 Competitive Insights
3.1 Key Strategies and Developments
3.2 Competitive Landscape
4 Global Video Surveillance Market
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
4.3 Global Video Surveillance Market (by Ecosystem)
4.3.1 Camera
4.3.1.1 Market Overview
4.3.1.1.1 Camera (by Technology)
4.3.1.1.1.1 Analog Camera
4.3.1.1.1.2 IP Camera
4.3.1.1.1.3 Overview of Connectivity Type for IP Camera
4.3.1.1.2 Camera (by Product Type)
4.3.1.1.2.1 Fixed Cameras
4.3.1.1.2.2 Pan/Tilt/Zoom (PTZ) Cameras
4.3.1.1.2.3 Others (Panoramic and Thermal)
4.3.1.1.3 Camera (by Application)
4.3.1.1.4 Camera (by Region)
4.3.1.1.5 Overview of Connectivity Types in the Camera Market
4.3.1.1.5.1 Wired Camera
4.3.1.1.5.2 Wireless Cameras
4.3.1.1.6 Camera (by Resolution)
4.3.1.1.6.1 Standard Resolution
4.3.1.1.6.2 Megapixel Network Camera
4.3.1.1.6.3 High Definition Camera
4.3.2 Monitor
4.3.2.1 Market Overview
4.3.2.1.1 Monitor (by Type)
4.3.2.1.1.1 LCD Monitor
4.3.2.1.1.2 LED Monitors
4.3.2.1.1.3 Others
4.3.2.1.2 Monitor (by Application)
4.3.2.1.3 Monitor Market, by Region
4.3.3 Storage
4.3.3.1 Market Overview
4.3.3.1.1 Storage (by Media)
4.3.3.1.1.1 Hard Disk Drives (HDD)
4.3.3.1.1.2 Solid State Drives (SSD)
4.3.3.1.1.3 Other Storage Media (Optical Drives & Linear Tapes)
4.3.3.1.2 Storage (by Technology)
4.3.3.1.2.1 Storage Area Network (SAN)
4.3.3.1.2.2 Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
4.3.3.1.2.3 Network Video Recorders (NVR)
4.3.3.1.2.4 Network Attached Storage (NAS)
4.3.3.1.2.5 Digital Video recorders (DVR)
4.3.3.1.2.6 Unified/Hybrid Storage
4.3.3.1.3 Storage (by Application)
4.3.3.1.4 Storage (by Region)
4.3.4 Software
4.3.4.1 Software (by Type)
4.3.4.1.1 Video Content Analytics
4.3.4.1.2 Video Management Software (VMS)
4.3.4.2 Software (by Application)
4.3.4.3 Software Market, by Region
4.3.5 Accessories
4.3.5.1 Cables
4.3.5.2 Encoders
4.3.6 Services
4.3.6.1 Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)
4.3.6.2 Application Attributes of Network Connected Storage and VSaaS
4.3.6.3 Overview of Different Types of VSaaS
4.3.6.3.1 Managed Service
4.3.6.3.2 Hosted Service
4.3.6.3.3 Hybrid Service
4.3.6.4 Service (by Application)
4.3.6.5 Service (by Region)
5 Global Video Surveillance Market (by Application)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Infrastructure
5.3 Commercial
5.4 Residential
5.5 Industrial
5.6 Institutional
5.7 Others
6 Global Video Surveillance Market (by Region)
7 Company Profiles
- Avigilon Corporation
- Axis Communications AB
- Bosch Security Systems
- Canon Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
- Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell Security
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pelco
- Sony Corporation
- The Infinova Group
- Verint Systems Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8mf6wk/global_video?w=5
