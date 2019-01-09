Devvio to Debut World's Fastest and Most Scalable Blockchain Platform

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 07:50 AM EST
Devvio to Showcase the Devv Blockchain, Designed for Enterprise Use, at CES 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Devvio announced its presence at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showcasing its Devv blockchain technology, a high-performance next-gen blockchain protocol that solves blockchain's biggest challenges, such as cost, scalability, stability, privacy, and fraud/theft/loss, all in a single solution. CES expects 4,500 exhibiting technology companies with over 180,000 people in attendance from over 155 countries. Devvio will be showing the Devv Blockchain in highly secure enterprise use cases, such as financial services, data management, privacy, logistics, and identity. Devvio's ultra-efficient blockchain can process over 8 million on-chain transactions per second, on a global public blockchain, and can process transactions at 1/100,000th the cost of other DApp platforms, making it the ideal blockchain platform for enterprise applications.
Devvio will show a working version of its Devv blockchain in its CES exhibitor booth located at Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 2 at booth number 44922. Additionally, Tom Anderson will give a thought leadership talk at the Digital Money Forum on January 8th located at the Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4202. Tom will be describing how to make blockchain scale, in a thought leadership session alongside other industry leaders like Tim Draper and Jonathan Johnson.
"This is Devvio's coming out," said Tom Anderson, founder and CEO of Devvio. "It is the first time showing our Devv Blockchain publicly, and CES is an ideal conference for us to showcase all of our work over the past two years, as most of our potential enterprise customers have strong attendance there. I'm also honored to be talking at the Digital Money Forum. It is going to be an exciting show for Devvio, and to me, represents the beginning of our journey to become the leader in the blockchain space."
For more information about Devvio's blockchain technology, please visit the Devvio website at https://devv.io or reach out directly via the contact information below.
About Devvio Inc.
Devvio Inc. has created the fastest, most scalable, and most cost-effective blockchain solution in the world. Devvio's mission is to enable the world's infrastructure for transferring value. For more information regarding Devvio visit devv.io and join its official telegram channel at https://t.me/devvioinc.
Contact
To learn more about Devvio Inc, please contact:
Tom Anderson, CEO
[email protected]
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST