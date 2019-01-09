Le spécialiste de la simulation endovasculaire Mentice nomme son médecin-clinicien en chef

|By Business Wire
|
January 9, 2019 07:56 AM EST
Mentice, principal fournisseur mondial de solutions endovasculaires performantes, a annoncé aujourd’hui la nomination du Dr David J. Ballard aux postes de médecin-clinicien en chef et de vice-président exécutif du groupe Mentice. Le Dr Ballard avait précédemment été nommé membre indépendant du conseil d’administration de Mentice en octobre 2018.
« Je suis ravi de rejoindre l’équipe de direction de Mentice, en plus de continuer à assurer mon rôle actuel dans le conseil d’administration de Mentice », a déclaré le Dr Ballard. « J’ai passé les deux derniers mois à m’informer sur les opportunités de tirer profit des solutions Mentice pour réduire les préjudices aux patients et rendre les soins de santé plus abordables. D’excellentes opportunités s’offrent à nous pour apporter d’importantes contributions en vue d’atteindre ces deux objectifs en partenariat avec les systèmes de santé à travers le monde. »
Le Dr Ballard (D.M., M.S.P.H., Ph.D., F.A.C.P.) est un cadre de santé avec une expertise reconnue dans l’amélioration de la valeur des soins de santé et du rendement financier des entreprises, tout en fournissant un leadership éclairé international. Le Dr Ballard a été reconnu par le magazine Becker’s Hospital Review comme l’un des 50 plus grands experts dans le domaine de la sécurité des patients en 2015, 2016, 2017 et 2018.
Ancien président de la Société internationale pour la qualité des soins médicaux, le Dr Ballard a reçu en 2008 le Distinguished Alumnus Award (prix remis à un ancien élève qui s'est démarqué) de la Faculté de médecine de l’Université de Caroline du Nord. Largement reconnu en tant qu’expert sur la qualité et la valeur des soins de santé, ses deux livres sur le leadership de qualité dans les soins de santé ont reçu des prix Shingo pour leurs contributions à l’excellence opérationnelle.
Durant les 19 dernières années, le Dr Ballard était directeur de la qualité chez Baylor Scott & White Health, plus important système de soins de santé au Texas. Il a également occupé des postes de direction à l'Université Emory (1994-1999), à l’Université de Virginie (1991-1994) et à la clinique Mayo. Il est titulaire de diplômes en économie, épidémiologie et médicine de l’Université de Caroline du Nord, où il bénéficiait d’une bourse d’études John Motley Morehead. Le Dr Ballard s’est formé à la médecine interne à la clinique Mayo et, de 1986 à 1991, il faisait partie du personnel de Mayo en qualité de consultant, de professeur associé et de responsable de la section Évaluation des services de santé, où il occupe aujourd’hui le poste de rédacteur dans la section Politique en matière de santé pour les procédures de la clinique Mayo. Le Dr Ballard est membre du Conseil de leadership mondial du recteur à l’Université de Caroline du Nord (UNC), où il est également professeur adjoint en gestion et politique de santé à l’École de santé publique mondiale Gillings de l’UNC.
« Je suis enchanté d’accueillir le Dr Ballard dans notre équipe », a déclaré Goran Malmberg, PDG du Groupe Mentice. « Le Dr Ballard contribuera à stimuler notre engagement auprès des systèmes de santé, et c’est à mon avis la personne la plus qualifiée pour ce poste. Mentice possède une technologie unique et occupe une position de leader sur le marché avec les entreprises de dispositifs médicaux et les instituts universitaires de premier plan à l’échelle mondiale. Nous pensons que la plus grande opportunité pour nos solutions réside dans le domaine de la pratique continue et avec les plus grands systèmes de santé – des domaines dans lesquels nous commençons tout juste à intervenir. »
Mentice est le leader mondial des solutions de simulation médicale interventionnelle basées sur la réalité virtuelle. Nos solutions aident les professionnels de santé pour l'acquisition de compétences, le développement continu et la planification pré-intervention — conduisant à de meilleurs résultats et à une productivité accrue. Les solutions de Mentice sont validées scientifiquement et ont été spécialement développées pour les fournisseurs de soins de santé et l’industrie médicale. Les interventions neurovasculaires, cardiovasculaires et périphériques ne sont que quelques-uns des domaines couverts par nos systèmes. Pour de plus amples renseignements à propos de Mentice, veuillez visiter le site www.mentice.com.
