FotoFinder Systems : l'intelligence artificielle révolutionne le dépistage du cancer de la peau

January 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
L’intelligence artificielle (IA), tout le monde en parle. Selon les experts, les entreprises doivent se concentrer sur trois aspects de l'IA afin de jouer un rôle majeur dans ce domaine : les dernières connaissances en matière de programmation, l'importance des données et l'intégration de l'IA dans les flux existants. FotoFinder Systems allie déjà ces trois aspects clefs. En qualité de pionnier, la société high-tech est un chef de file de l'intégration d'IA dans la technologie de diagnostic du cancer de la peau. Grâce au nouveau logiciel de pointe Moleanalyzer pro, les dermatologues sont en mesure d'évaluer les grains de beauté à l'aide de l'IA. Les résultats de validation confirment une fiabilité très élevée.
Artificial Intelligence in skin cancer detection (Copyright tiler84, iStock)
La technologie de pointe s'allie à l'expertise des spécialistes
Moleanalyzer pro apporte aux médecins la possibilité de confirmer leur diagnostic à l'aide de diverses techniques d'évaluation. Pour la première fois, il est possible de combiner l'expertise d'un spécialiste à l'IA, et d'obtenir un second avis d'experts en cancer de la peau de renommée internationale, en un seul clic.
L'IA appliquée à la dermoscopie
Le Moleanalyzer pro fonctionne avec l'apprentissage profond (« deep learning ») : la capacité humaine à apprendre à partir d'exemples et d'expériences a été transférée aux ordinateurs. Dans ce cas particulier, le réseau neuronal convolutif a été exposé à la plus grande base de données d'images dermoscopiques avec le diagnostic correspondant. Grâce aux nombreuses années de précieuse collaboration avec des médecins du monde entier, l'enrichissement continu de l'algorithme est couronné de succès. Avec une expérience croissante et ses propres règles autonomes, l'algorithme est capable de faire la distinction entre des lésions bénignes et malignes. Le résultat est un score qui contribue à l'évaluation du risque des lésions cutanées mélanocytaires et non-mélanocytaires. Ce score IA sera très prochainement disponible pour les médecins équipé de systèmes adaptables sur appareils mobiles également.
Validé, précis et en auto-apprentissage
Selon l'étude représentative « Man against machine »*, l'algorithme à apprentissage profond a démontré une sensibilité très élevée avec l'identification correcte de 95 % de tumeurs cutanées malignes. Dans le groupe de comparaison, le groupe d'experts (58 dermatologues de 17 pays) a identifié 86,6 % de ces lésions comme malignes. L'algorithme a également démontré une spécificité fiable avec l'identification correcte de 82,5 % de nævus bénins, comparé à 71,3 % identifiés comme bénins par les experts.
L'intelligence artificielle à la rencontre de l'expérience humaine
Aussi fascinante soit elle, l'IA ne peut remplacer l'expérience humaine dans le domaine du cancer de la peau. En dernier lieu, c'est le docteur qui décide comment procéder. En cas de doute, le Moleanalyzer pro propose un second avis de spécialistes de renommée internationale afin de confirmer le diagnostic.
À propos de FotoFinder Systems
Créée en 1991, la société allemande se spécialise dans le diagnostic du cancer de la peau par la cartographie automatisée du corps entier, la dermoscopie numérique, le diagnostic capillaire, la documentation du psoriasis, le calcul PASI automatisé et l'imagerie en esthétique. Ses filiales réparties en Italie, en Espagne, au Royaume-Uni et aux États-Unis, ainsi qu’un réseau mondial de partenaires, consolident la présence internationale de la société. FotoFinder a remporté le prix bavarois de l'exportation, le prix Red Dot Design et a été reconnu comme l'une des entreprises les plus innovantes de Basse-Bavière.
* "Man against machine: diagnostic performance of a deep learning convolutional neural network for dermoscopic melanoma recognition in comparison to 58 dermatologists", by H.A. Haenssle et al. Annals of Oncology. doi:10.1093/annonc/mdy166
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
